Global Vaccine Packaging Market Report 2022-2025: High-Income Countries Will Lead Vaccine Production & Related Packaging Demand

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vaccine Packaging to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global demand for vaccine packaging is projected to rise 6.9% annually to $3.6 billion in 2025.

Through 2022 and into 2023, the increasing availability and use of vaccines to combat COVID-19 will generate a significant spike in demand for vaccine packaging. However, by 2025 the market is expected to have moderated as the pandemic is brought under control, mass vaccination efforts seize, and average prices for the vaccine fall as production normalizes and a higher proportion of doses are sold to low-income countries.



However, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, the outlook for vaccine packaging could change. The evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants, new data about the effectiveness of vaccines against new variants, and the continued campaign to vaccinate and boost the global population could alter forecasts for a variety of packaging products.



Glass Vials Remain Popular But See Increased Competition from Prefillable Syringes



Glass vials will be among the most used types of vaccine packaging due to their low cost, strong barrier properties, and breadth of applications served. Demand in the short-term will be bolstered by the widespread distribution of COVD-19 vaccines, which were exclusively packaged in glass vials in 2020 and 2021 as mass vaccination campaigns around the world made multi-dose packaging both efficient and effective.



However, prefillable syringes - which pose a much lower risk of cross contamination and are easier to use because they do not require pre-injection preparation - continue to provide stiff competition to multi-dose glass vial packaging. As the global vaccination rate for COVID-19 increases, it is likely that more doses will be packaged in prefilled syringes, which reduce waste if there are not many people who require doses at the same time.



High-Income Countries Will Lead Vaccine Production & Related Packaging Demand



Reflecting the activities of advanced pharmaceutical companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Pfizer, and Sanofi, high-income countries in North America, Western Europe, and Asia/Pacific will, as a group, account for a much larger share of global vaccine production value and related packaging demand than those with developing vaccine industries.

Based on the operation of broad pharmaceutical industries, China and India will comprise the largest vaccine producers and packaging consumers among countries with developing vaccine and pharmaceutical markets.

Factors driving this gain will include:

Continuing worldwide use of established vaccines to prevent diseases such as diphtheria-pertussis-tetanus, human papillomavirus (HPV), measles-mumps-rubella, meningitis, pneumonia, rotavirus, and seasonal influenza

Expansion and upgrading of preventive medicine activities, including government-sponsored mass vaccinations of vulnerable age groups

Expansion of public educational resources to promote the benefits of vaccines, encourage their greater usage, and inhibit the spread of disinformation about them

The increasing use of higher value vaccine packaging systems with enhanced barrier, safety, and ease-of-use features

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. About This Report

Report Details

Study Scope & Product Description

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

Historical Market Trends

Global Vaccine Market Overview

Global Vaccine Production Trends

Vaccine Packaging Demand by Region

Leading Country Markets

Market Share & Leading Producers

4. Packaging Products

Demand by Type

Glass Vials

Prefillable Syringes

Vial Closures

Secondary Vaccine Packaging

Other Vaccine Packaging Products

5. COVID-19 Packaging Issues

COVID-19 Vaccines

Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine

Moderna/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Vaccine

AstraZeneca/ Oxford University Vaccine

Vaccine Janssen/Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Novavax

Sinopharm

CanSino Biologics

Sinovac Biotech

Covaxin

Gamaleya Research Institute

Global Vaccination Rates

COVID-19 Vaccine Production

COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging Demand

Supply Chain Issues/Glass Vial Shortages

New Product Development

