Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory 2010-2018: Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

The "Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2018: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2018: Deal trends, players and financials report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the vaccine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1,000 online deals records of actual vaccine deals as disclosed by the deal parties are included towards the end of the report in a directory format that is easy to reference. Each deal links via Weblink to an online version and all these deals are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), specific therapy and technology focus. In addition the report includes actual contract documents where available as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their deal partners.
The report takes readers through the vaccine deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering vaccine partnering deals.
The report presents average financial deal terms values for vaccine deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2018
- Trends in vaccine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of vaccine deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Case studies of real-life vaccine deals
- Access to over 1,000 vaccine deal documents
- The leading vaccine deals by value since 2010
- Most active vaccine dealmakers since 2010
- The leading vaccine partnering resources
Available contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Therapy target
- Specific technology type
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Vaccines dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Vaccines partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Vaccines dealmakers
2.4. Vaccines partnering by deal type
2.5. Vaccines partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Vaccines partnering
2.6.1 Vaccines partnering headline values
2.6.2 Vaccines deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Vaccines deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Vaccines royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Vaccines deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Vaccines deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Vaccines dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Vaccines dealmakers
4.3. Most active Vaccines partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Vaccines contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Vaccines contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Vaccines dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Vaccines deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Vaccines deals by stage of development
Discovery
Preclinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Regulatory
Marketed
Formulation
Appendix 3 - Vaccines deals by deal type
Asset purchase
Assignment
Bigpharma outlicensing
Co-development
Collaborative R&D
Co-market
Co-promotion
CRADA
Cross-licensing
Development
Distribution
Equity purchase
Evaluation
Grant
Joint venture
Licensing
Manufacturing
Marketing
Material transfer
Option
Promotion
Research
Settlement
Spin out
Sub-license
Supply
Technology transfer
Termination
Appendix 4 - Vaccines deals by therapy area
Anaesthetics
Cardiovascular
Central Nervous System
Dental
Gastrointestinal
Hematology
Immunology
Infectives
Metabolic
Musculoskeletal
Oncology
Ophthalmics
Orphan disease
Pediatrics
Psychiatry
Respiratory
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
