Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory 2010-2018: Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

The Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2018: Deal trends, players and financials report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the vaccine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1,000 online deals records of actual vaccine deals as disclosed by the deal parties are included towards the end of the report in a directory format that is easy to reference. Each deal links via Weblink to an online version and all these deals are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), specific therapy and technology focus. In addition the report includes actual contract documents where available as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their deal partners.



The report takes readers through the vaccine deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering vaccine partnering deals.



The report presents average financial deal terms values for vaccine deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2018



Trends in vaccine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of vaccine deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life vaccine deals

Access to over 1,000 vaccine deal documents

The leading vaccine deals by value since 2010

Most active vaccine dealmakers since 2010

The leading vaccine partnering resources

Available contracts are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Therapy target

Specific technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Vaccines dealmaking



2.1. Introduction

2.2. Vaccines partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Vaccines dealmakers

2.4. Vaccines partnering by deal type

2.5. Vaccines partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Vaccines partnering

2.6.1 Vaccines partnering headline values

2.6.2 Vaccines deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Vaccines deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Vaccines royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Vaccines deals



3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Vaccines deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Vaccines dealmakers



4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Vaccines dealmakers

4.3. Most active Vaccines partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Vaccines contracts dealmaking directory



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Vaccines contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Vaccines dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center



7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Vaccines deals by company A-Z



Appendix 2 - Vaccines deals by stage of development



Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation



Appendix 3 - Vaccines deals by deal type



Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Cross-licensing

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Manufacturing

Marketing

Material transfer

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination



Appendix 4 - Vaccines deals by therapy area



Anaesthetics

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Dental

Gastrointestinal

Hematology

Immunology

Infectives

Metabolic

Musculoskeletal

Oncology

Ophthalmics

Orphan disease

Pediatrics

Psychiatry

Respiratory



Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



