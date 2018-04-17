Global Vaccine Pipeline Database 2018 by Indication, Clinical Trial Stages & Company

The "Vaccine Pipeline Database - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vaccines Pipeline Highlights Database - 2018, provides most up-to-date information on key pipeline products in the global Vaccines market.

It covers emerging vaccine for diseases in active clinical development stages including early and late stage clinical trials. The pipeline data is presented in an excel dashboard with filtering options.

The pipeline data presented in this database helps executives for tracking competition, identifying partners, evaluating opportunities, formulating business development strategies, and executing in-licensing and out-licensing deals

Breakdown

By Indication:

The database presents vaccine pipeline by indications.

By Clinical Trial Stages:

The database provides Vaccines pipeline by clinical trial stages including both early and late stage development - phase 3 clinical trials, phase 2 clinical trials, phase 1 clinical trials, preclinical research, and discovery stage.

By Company:

The database provides Vaccines pipeline products by the company.

