Global Vaccine Raw Material Demand is Rapidly Growing | Top Companies statistics, Emerging Trends, Supply and Demand, Country wise Opportunity and Research Report to 2021, Says Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India, May 6, 2021 -- Brandessence Market Research has published a new report title" Global Vaccine Raw Material Market Size By Applications (Covid-19, Smallpox, Influenza, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Polio, TB, Others), By End-User (Research Institute, Vaccine Manufacturers, Others) Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027"

Rising prevalence of various diseases such as measles, rubella, smallpox, TB and others, growing investment for development of more effective vaccines and increasing cases of Covid-19 worldwide are some major factors anticipated to drive the growth of global vaccine raw material market.

A vaccine gives a controlled openness to a pathogen, preparing and fortifying the immune system so it can battle that infection rapidly and successfully in future. By imitating a contamination, the vaccine ensures against the genuine thing. A vaccine normally contains a mediator that takes after an infection causing microorganism. It is frequently produced using damaged or killed types of the organism, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins. Vaccines are complex biological items with extensive manufacturing and control measures. Vaccine is important because it activates immune system without making any harmed. Numerous hazardous infectious diseases like Covid-19, influenza and measles, smallpox, mumps, rubella, polio, TB and others can be prohibited in a successful manner. Raw materials are either utilized in key production ventures as fermentation, sanitization or as an integral part of the vaccines.

Up to 160 raw materials could be utilized to deliver a few vaccines. For example; excipients used for the Covid-19 Vaccine from AstraZeneca are; L-Histidine, Polysorbate 80, Ethanol, L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Magnesium chloride hexahydrate, Sucrose, Sodium chloride, Disodium edetate dehydrate and Water for injections. Successful manufacturing of great vaccines requires global normalization of raw materials, production and quality control testing, and the setting of exclusive standards for governmental oversight of the whole manufacturing measure beginning to end. The first vaccines used complete live virus and human-to-human or animal-to-human exchange, like Edward Jenner's cowpox (vaccinia) emission vaccination in 1796, intended to immunize against the more pathogenic smallpox in human.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown a positive impact on the global vaccine raw materials market due to demands of vaccine raw materials are tremendously increased, and the rising number of Covid-19 cases worldwide. The demand of vaccine raw material growing day by day for production of vaccine. Also, number of private and government organizations investing in research and development of Covid-19 vaccine. However, tremendous demand for the raw materials for Covid-19 vaccine worldwide created a gap between demand and supply and has also disturbed the supply chain network for all other raw materials needed for the other vaccines production as well which may have shown a decline impact. But altogether, it has shown a positive impact on the growth of vaccine raw materials market.

Key Players for Global Vaccine Raw Material Market Report: Some major key players for global vaccine raw material market report cover prominent players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Batavia Biosciences B.V., BioNTech IMFS GmbH, ProBioGen, PrepoTech GmbH, Merck Millipore, Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, Gerresheimer AG, Angene Chemicals, Croda International plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Sigma-Aldrich, Zechstein Minerals BV, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Agrosal GmBH, Manas Chemicals and others.

Global vaccine raw material market is segmented on the basis of application, end-users and region. Based upon application, vaccine raw material market is classified into Covid-19, smallpox, influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, TB and others. Based upon end-users, vaccine raw material market is divided into research institute, vaccine manufacturers and other. The regions covered in this global vaccine raw material report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Global Vaccine Raw Material Market Segmentation:

By Applications:

Covid-19

Smallpox

Influenza

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Polio

TB

Others

By End-User:

Research Institute

Vaccine Manufacturers

Others

News: Import of COVID Vaccine Raw Material from US: Serum Institute Ask Govt Intervene

March 9th, 2021; Serum Institute of India (SII) want the central government involvement in order to unable the firm import important raw materials from the US for nonstop manufacturing and supply of COVID-19 vaccines. Like, Covishield vaccines manufactured by the SII are being extensively used in India and across the worldwide and millions of citizens have been vaccinated by it. Also Serum Institute working on various other COVID-19 vaccines projects in technical collaboration with a variety of institutes such as Novavax, Cadogenix etc. for which it depends on import of many essential products like raw materials, unpreserved and components from different foreign manufacturers, particularly from US.

Rising Prevalence of Various Diseases such as Measles, Rubella, Smallpox, TB and Others, Growing Investment to Develop More Effective Vaccines and Increasing Cases of Covid-19 Worldwide Drive the Market Growth

The most important factor driving the growth of global vaccine raw material market are rising prevalence of various diseases such as measles, rubella, smallpox, TB and other. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), More than 140 000 people died from measles, mostly among children under the age of five in 2018. As per the report by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), 98 nations had revealed an ascent in measles cases in 2018. In addition, rising investment in the vaccine development is also fostering the growth of the market. For instance; In July 2020, Sanofi and GSK signed deal with US for vaccine developments to USD1.2 billion for Covid-19 vaccine development. Furthermore, growing cases of Covid-19 globally is also one of the major factors driving the growth of global vaccine raw material market. According to the World Health Organization, there were more than 118,000 cases globally in 114 countries, and 4,291 people had lost their lives due to Covid-19 in 2020.

However, some people suffer from mild reaction to vaccine thus, side-effects of the vaccines may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, growing investments by government and private organizations for production of more effective vaccines for various diseases around the world can offer more opportunities for the further growth of the global vaccine raw material market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Vaccine Raw Material Market: North America is expected to dominate the vaccine raw material market owing to the increasing number of diseases, growing investments in research developments and high healthcare expenditure in this region. According to CDC report, about 8,916 number of TB cases reported in the United States in 2019. For instance; The US had already invested USD 955 million in Moderna's vaccine improvement, brought its overall investment up to USD 2.48 billion in 2020. Also, WHO recommended the use of the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine in people aged 18 years and older against Covid-19. In addition, supportive policy options, funding for global Covid-19 vaccine access, expansion of manufacturing and bolstering production supply chain are also some of the major factors fostering the market growth in this region. Ensuring adequate raw materials and supplies is essential for scaling up vaccine production, but global COVID-19 vaccine supply chains are complex and fragile and have experienced shortages as production has scaled up. Thus, U.S. has invoked the Defense Production Act over a dozen times in the last year to increase the access to raw materials and capacity for domestic manufacturing purposes, actions which helped spur U.S.-based vaccine production. In addition, to help the shortage of raw materials at global level, Biden Administration recently announced it was removing impediments to the export of vaccine raw materials to India as part of a set of actions meant to assist that country. The U.S. is already providing significant levels of funding for global vaccine distribution, with Congress appropriating $4 billion in emergency funding to Gavi in support of COVAX.

Asia Pacific is the fastest developing region in vaccine raw material market during the forecast period due to number of diseases increased, large patient pool and rising prevalence of Covid-19 patients in the region. According to World Health Organization (WHO), In India, about 2.64 million cases of TB occurrence in 2019. According to WHO, about 20,282,833 cases of TB reported in India up to April 2021. According to Statista report, recently, nearly 11.6 million coronavirus cases faced by India. Europe is projected to capture significant share in the global vaccine raw material market due to increasing research and development activities in development of more effective vaccine and rising cases Covid-19 patients in this region.

