Global Vaccine Storage and Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026

The Vaccine Storage and Packaging market was valued at USD 3,544.28 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5,661.25 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.12%



The COVID-19 outbreak has led to intensifying demand for vaccines to fight the disease; thus, it has contributed to the growth of the global vaccine storage & packaging market. With the utilization of technology, the disruptors and innovators are reimaging the daily lives of the past few decades. The influence of technology on the cold chain logistics industry is equally intense.

Automations at the coldest temperature is an innovation that has provided ease to the vaccine storage process. The prevalence of COVID-19 has provided vast opportunities to the vaccine freezers, refrigerators, ampoules, vials, and other packaging material providers. COVID-19 has enabled the key vaccine players to partner with the key vendors in the vaccine storage equipment market.

VACCINE STORAGE AND PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

In 2020, the global vaccine packaging industry by vials accounted for a revenue share of 41.68%. The most used material for packaging vaccines is borosilicate glass vials because of their unresponsiveness nature. As the demand for vaccines increases, the vial manufacturers are also increasing their production and are implementing advancements in vaccine packaging.

The increasing use of drugs in laboratory procedures provides an excellent opportunity for pharmaceutical refrigerators and freezers to develop their markets. Research institutions will be one of the most targeted segments of the pharmaceutical refrigerator and freezer market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Europe: The rising number of vaccines manufactured, increasing acceptance and awareness among the population, increasing demand for COVID-19 vaccine, and growing government initiatives are propelling the demand for the global vaccine storage and packaging industry in Europe.

North America: With an increasing number of newborns in the region, the need for immunization is arising. The US government supports many public agencies and programs that are involved in vaccine-related activities. Each year, they spend hundreds of millions of dollars to research new and improved vaccines. These factors are propelling the market demand.

APAC: The rise in new coronavirus cases impacted patients in mid-2021 has once again highlighted the need to accelerate and expand vaccination programs in the Asia-Pacific region, which will fuel the market growth.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

To promote the importance of immunization among people, the government is organizing vaccination camps, public conferences, and immunization programs in collaboration with several players. WHO provides knowledge and assistance to immunization programs worldwide, contributing to the market's demand throughout a rapidly evolving situation.

Technological advancements such as RFID tags, BFS technology, temperature monitoring devices, etc., are improving the penetration of the global vaccine storage and packaging industry.

Due to the emergence of COVID-19, the demand for vaccine storage equipment increased significantly. These vaccines have specific cold storage requirements that should not be too cool or too hot to maintain the vaccine's potency.

The sudden onset of covid-19 gave significant growth opportunities for manufacturers offering packaging and storage solutions for the vaccine supply chain. With the immunization process happening globally in many countries, vendors need to prioritize and manufacture products required for packaging and storage of a wide range of covid-19 vaccines to have a good and efficient supply chain between vaccine manufacturers and vaccine administrators.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

One of the key vendors, Gerresheimer, acquired Swiss technology company Sensile Medical in 2018, which has contributed to the inorganic growth in the company.

COVID-19 provided significant growth opportunities for manufacturers offering packaging and storage solutions. Vendors should prioritize and manufacture products required for the packaging of COVID-19 vaccines to have a good and efficient supply chain.

FedEx provides specialized and temperature-controlled packaging services to its healthcare logistics customers with fast, reliable, and secure deliveries.

Key Vendors

Arctiko

Gerresheimer

Panasonic Healthcare

Schott AG

Stevanato Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Vendors

American Biotech Supply

B Medical Systems

Chongqing Zhengchuan

Cognex

Cole-Parmer

Corning

Desco Medical India

DHL

DWK Life Sciences

Eppendorf

EVERmed SRL

FedEx

Haier Biomedical

Helmer Scientific

Nipro

Philipp Kirsch

SGD Pharma

SM Pack

Softbox Systems

Rockwell Industries

United Parcel Service

Vestfrost Solutions

Qorpak

