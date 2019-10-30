Global Vacuum Furnace Market Growth, Demands, Key Players, Process, Trends and Future Outlook to 2024 Report by ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Vacuum Furnace market was valued at USD 689.64 Million in the year 2018. The rise in investments in vehicle manufacturing plants from the developed and developing countries, owing to factors such as growing population and the growth in disposable incomes is driving the Vacuum Furnace Market. Vendors are rapidly focusing on collaborating heat treatment processes like carburizing, quenching, tempering and among others with additive manufacturing (AM), since it will help in minimizing the cost of production of metallic products, with specific metallurgical properties, which is augmenting the demand. The growing automobile and aerospace industry contribute the demand for commercial vehicles and aviation equipment hence the demand for heat treating process increases. Also, increase in the usage of heat-treating process in construction industry estimates the global vacuum furnace market growth.

Company Analysis – ULVAC Inc., Ipsen International Holding, G-M Enterprises, Vac Aero International Inc., SECO/WARWICK Group, IHI Machinery and Furnace Co., Ltd., Chugai Ro Co. Ltd, ALD Vacuum Technologies Gmbh, BMI Fours Industriels, Gasbarre Products, Inc.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific Vacuum Furnace Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by rapid industrialization in growing economies of APAC regions like India, china and Japan. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are investing heavily on the R & D to offer innovative products to the end users and to cater the demand for heat treatment solutions, which is anticipated to propel the market.

Changing trends to use vacuum furnace instead of a blast furnace is on the rise owing to its benefits over the traditional furnace, such as eco-friendly nature and reduced carbon dioxide emissions. Additionally, improving the level of furnace maintainability and controllability by applying Internet of Things (IoT) concept and systems integration is creating an opportunity for the market to grow.

Scope of the Report

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Vacuum Furnace market. The report analyses the Global Vacuum Furnace Market by Process Type (Brazing, Hardening, Carburizing, Others) and by Application Type (Aerospace, Automotive, Tool & Die, Power, Others). The global Vacuum Furnace market has been analysed by region (Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW) and by country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, U.K., China, Japan, South Korea) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

