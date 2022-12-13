Global Vacuum Furnaces Market Report to 2031 - Featuring AMG Advanced Metallurgical, Centorr Vacuum Industries, ECM and Ipsen Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vacuum Furnaces Market By Type, By Operation, By End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vacuum furnaces market size was valued at $934.1 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,298.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2031.

Vacuum furnace heat-treats workpieces in an air-free environment. The absence of oxygen in the furnace allows the furnace to heat the workpiece at extremely elevated temperatures. This way, vacuum furnace prevents oxidation or decarburization of the workpiece during heat treatment; thus, no metamorphic layers are formed.

Vacuum furnaces are available in a wide range of sizes, capacities, operations, and technologies in the market, thereby making them usable for a wide range of applications in industries and R&D institutes. Often, when the workpiece is heated in a traditional furnace, it tends to change its surface characteristics; thus, vacuum furnaces are used.

Rise in population, globalization, and rise in disposable income of people has fueled the growth of industries such as aerospace, automotive, and medical equipment manufacturing. These industries are major users of vacuum furnaces; thus, growth in these industries is expected to drive the vacuum furnaces market.

In addition, rise in population and urbanization has fueled the demand in building construction sector, which is expected to positively affect the vacuum furnaces market.

Furthermore, rise in R&D activities in developing countries such as India, China, Vietnam, Brazil and others is anticipated to drive the demand for vacuum furnaces market. However, the low heat transfer efficiency of vacuum furnaces is expected to constrain the market. Furthermore, development of technologies that have enabled vacuum furnaces to be more efficient is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the vacuum furnaces market growth.

The vacuum furnaces market is segmented on the basis of type, operation, end-user industries, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into horizontal and vertical. On the basis of operation, it is segmented into external heat treatment and internal heat treatment. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user industry, the market is categorized into industrial and research. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players that operate in the global market have adopted key strategies such as business expansion, partnership, product launch, and product development to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the vacuum furnace market report include ACME, AMG, Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., Centorr Vacuum Industries, Chugai Ro Co. Ltd., ECM Group, Fours Industriels BMI, Gasbarre Products, Inc., IHI Corporation, Ipsen, Lakshmi Vacuum, Naberthern GmbH, Seco/Warwick S.A., Shanghai Haoyue Technology Co., Ltd., Solar Manufacturing, Stericox India Private Limited, Therelek, and T-M Vacuum Product.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global vacuum furnaces market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing global vacuum furnaces market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the global vacuum furnaces market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global global vacuum furnaces market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL VACUUM FURNACES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Horizontal

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Vertical

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL VACUUM FURNACES MARKET, BY OPERATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 External Heat Treatment

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Internal Heat Treatment

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL VACUUM FURNACES MARKET, BY END USER INDUSTRY

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Industrial

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.2.4 Industrial Global Vacuum Furnaces Market by Application

6.2.4.1 Aerospace Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4.2 Automotive Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4.3 Medical Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4.4 Others Market size and forecast, by region

6.3 Research

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL VACUUM FURNACES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Centorr Vacuum Industries

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Chugai Ro Co. Ltd

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 ECM Group

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Fours Industriels BMI

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Gasbarre Products, Inc.

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Ipsen

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Seco/Warwick S.A

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Solar Manufacturing

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 IHI Corporation

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.11 ACME

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Company snapshot

9.11.3 Operating business segments

9.11.4 Product portfolio

9.11.5 Business performance

9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.12 Nabertherm GmbH

9.12.1 Company overview

9.12.2 Company snapshot

9.12.3 Operating business segments

9.12.4 Product portfolio

9.12.5 Business performance

9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.13 Shanghai Haoyue Technology Co., Ltd.

9.13.1 Company overview

9.13.2 Company snapshot

9.13.3 Operating business segments

9.13.4 Product portfolio

9.13.5 Business performance

9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.14 THERELEK

9.14.1 Company overview

9.14.2 Company snapshot

9.14.3 Operating business segments

9.14.4 Product portfolio

9.14.5 Business performance

9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.15 T-M VACUUM PRODUCTS, INC

9.15.1 Company overview

9.15.2 Company snapshot

9.15.3 Operating business segments

9.15.4 Product portfolio

9.15.5 Business performance

9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.16 Lakshmi Vacuum

9.16.1 Company overview

9.16.2 Company snapshot

9.16.3 Operating business segments

9.16.4 Product portfolio

9.16.5 Business performance

9.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.17 Stericox India Private Limited

9.17.1 Company overview

9.17.2 Company snapshot

9.17.3 Operating business segments

9.17.4 Product portfolio

9.17.5 Business performance

9.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ks9cjg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets