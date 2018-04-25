Global Vacuum Interrupters Market Revenue to Register CAGR of 6.2% Over Next 10 Years - MarketResearch.biz

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global Vacuum Interrupters Market by Application (Circuit breakers, Contactors, Load Break Switches, Tap Changers, Reclosers, and Others [Generator Breakers and Railway Breakers]), By End Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the vacuum interrupters market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 9.7 Bn, which is expected to increase rather moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Vacuum interrupters are devices used to regulate current mostly in medium voltage switches, and is used in various end-use industries. Vacuum interrupters are among the core components of medium-voltage switches, and electrical contacts are sealed in a vacuum. Vacuum interrupters are mainly used in utility power transmission systems, power distribution systems for railway, and industrial plants.

Global Vacuum Interrupters Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of smart grid technology across the globe and increasing number of data centers globally are major factors driving growth of the global vacuum interrupters market. In addition, rising environmental concerns and development of eco-friendly products as compared to other alternatives are another factors driving growth global vacuum interrupters market. Moreover, various benefits of vacuum interrupter as compared to other interrupters such as higher notably shunt reactor switching, number of repeated re-ignitions (at one power frequency current zero), better alternatives to oil, longer life and reduced maintenance costs are some other factors expected to support growth of the global vacuum interrupters market.

However, high cost of vacuum interrupter is a major factor restraining growth of the global vacuum interrupters market. in addition, risk associated with loss of vacuum is another factor expected to challenge growth of the global vacuum interrupters market to certain extent.

Technological advancements and increasing R&D activities by manufacturers such as development of cost-effective high voltage vacuum interrupters is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue to players operating in the global vacuum interrupters market over the forecast period.

Global Vacuum Interrupters Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global vacuum interrupters market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global vacuum interrupters market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Global Vacuum Interrupters Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of application, end use industry, and region. The application segment includes circuit breakers, contactors, load break switches, tap changers, reclosers, and others (generator breakers and railway breakers). The end use industry segment includes utilities, oil & gas, mining, transportation, and others (wind turbines and data centers). The regions/countries covered in the analysis are North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India.

By application: The circuit breakers segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution in 2016, as compared to other type segments, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% between 2017 and 2026 as circuit breakers made using vacuum interrupters have longer span of life, gas emissions are relatively lower, and are maintenance-free, unlike other types of circuit breakers.

By End use industry: The utilities segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other end use industry segments, and register a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period owing to advantages such as high reliability, excellent switching capabilities with long electrical and mechanical life.

By region: The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global vacuum interrupters market in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% between 2017 and 2026 owing to the presence of prominent vacuum interrupter manufacturers in the region.

Global Vacuum Interrupters Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global vacuum interrupters market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Meidensha Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Alstom SA, CoorsTek Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Turner Electric, Crompton Greaves Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Electric, and Tavrida Electric

The Global Vacuum Interrupters Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Vacuum Interrupter Market for 2017-2026.

