Global Vacuum Truck Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $2,296 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 8%

The global vacuum truck market attained a value of USD 1434.5 million in 2022. Aided by the increasing demand for efficient waste management and sanitation services across the globe, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 2296.54 million by 2028.

Vacuum trucks, also known as vacuum tankers or vac trucks, are utilised for the collection, transportation, and disposal of liquid waste, sewage, and sludge. Equipped with a vacuum pump and a tank, vacuum trucks are designed to handle both hazardous and non-hazardous materials, ensuring safe and efficient waste management.



The increasing demand for efficient waste management services is driving the global vacuum truck market growth. Rapid urbanisation and industrialisation have led to a surge in waste generation, necessitating efficient waste management and sanitation services. Vacuum trucks play a crucial role in managing liquid waste and maintaining cleanliness in urban areas, thus contributing to the market growth.



Another key trend increasing the vacuum truck market demand is the rising focus on environmental protection and sustainability. Governments and environmental organisations are emphasising the importance of proper waste management to reduce pollution, minimise the risk of diseases, and protect natural resources. As a result, there is a growing need for vacuum trucks to ensure safe and eco-friendly waste disposal practices.



Furthermore, stringent regulations and policies of various governments related to waste management and sanitation are also contributing to the vacuum truck market expansion. Various countries have implemented strict regulations to ensure proper waste management, driving the demand for vacuum trucks in both developed and developing nations.



The expansion of construction and infrastructure projects worldwide is another factor fuelling the growth of the market. These projects often generate large volumes of liquid waste, necessitating the use of vacuum trucks for efficient disposal. Additionally, the growth of the oil and gas industry, which requires vacuum trucks for the management of drilling waste and other liquid waste, is also boosting the vacuum truck market.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided based on product type, application, and region.



Market Breakup by Product Type

Liquid Suctioning Only

Liquid and Dry Suctioning

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Industrial

Excavation

Municipal

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global vacuum truck companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

Federal Signal Corporation

Vac-Con, Inc

Huber Corporation

Sewer Equipment

Gradall Industries LLC

Others

