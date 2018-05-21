Global Vaginal Odor Control Product Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring Key Vendors - Church & Dwight, Edgewell Personal Care, Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, Prestige Brands & Unicharm

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Vaginal Odor Control Product Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vaginal odor control product market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Vaginal Odor Control Product Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is high brand loyalty. Brand loyalty is a significant factor affecting the global vaginal odor control product market. Established market players have a large customer base, thus making it difficult for private-label and new entrants to find a market for their products.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in product innovations. Feminine hygiene products manufacturers in the market are offering innovative products to cater to the rising demand for these products while competing profitably. Products such as pantyliners ingrained with superabsorbent fiber technology and absence of chemicals attract customers.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is cultural restrictions. The biggest challenge for the market is the cultural barriers and social stigma that exist in many countries around the world, especially in Middle Eastern countries due to several factors such as religion and caste.
Key vendors
- Church & Dwight
- Edgewell Personal Care
- Kimberly-Clark
- Procter & Gamble
- Premier
- Prestige Brands
- Unicharm
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Online stores - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Pantyliners - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Intimate wash - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- High brand loyalty
- Rising demand for pantyliners
- Increased promotion and availability of products online
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Church & Dwight
- Edgewell Personal Care
- Kimberly-Clark
- Procter & Gamble
- Premier
- Prestige Brands
- Unicharm
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w3dqsr/global_vaginal?w=5
