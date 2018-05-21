Global Vaginal Odor Control Product Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring Key Vendors - Church & Dwight, Edgewell Personal Care, Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, Prestige Brands & Unicharm

The global vaginal odor control product market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Vaginal Odor Control Product Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is high brand loyalty. Brand loyalty is a significant factor affecting the global vaginal odor control product market. Established market players have a large customer base, thus making it difficult for private-label and new entrants to find a market for their products.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in product innovations. Feminine hygiene products manufacturers in the market are offering innovative products to cater to the rising demand for these products while competing profitably. Products such as pantyliners ingrained with superabsorbent fiber technology and absence of chemicals attract customers.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is cultural restrictions. The biggest challenge for the market is the cultural barriers and social stigma that exist in many countries around the world, especially in Middle Eastern countries due to several factors such as religion and caste.



Key vendors

Church & Dwight

Edgewell Personal Care

Kimberly-Clark

Procter & Gamble

Premier

Prestige Brands

Unicharm

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Online stores - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Pantyliners - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Intimate wash - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

High brand loyalty

Rising demand for pantyliners

Increased promotion and availability of products online

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 16: APPENDIX



