Global Vaginal Rejuvenation (Reconstructive, Cosmetic) Research Report 2023-2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vaginal Rejuvenation Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis By Treatment Type (Reconstructive, Cosmetic), Type, Application, Age Category, Region and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vaginal rejuvenation market size is expected to reach USD 14.34 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.07% from 2024 to 2030

The Growing popularity of vaginal rejuvenation surgery due to the rising number of treatments offered, increasing demand for the surgery, a growing number of research studies, and associated controversies are propelling the market.



In addition, the growing adoption of non-invasive procedures, such as treatment with the help of laser and radiofrequency technologies is market. The launch of fractional carbon dioxide (CO2) laser has gained impressive popularity with promising results. It has significantly improved the lives of vulvovaginal atrophy (VVA) patients. This can be attributed to its non-invasive nature with less or no downtime and better results.



However, the social stigma associated with gynecological treatments and stringent regulations for energy-based gynecological treatments is hampering the market. The food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved any energy-based devices for the associated therapy. These devices have not yet established safety and effectiveness in conditions, such as menopause, incontinence, or intercourse.



The onset of COVID-19 affected the global aesthetic market with surgical cosmetic treatments witnessing a significant setback. The majority of the non-essential cosmetic procedures like vaginal rejuvenation were completely halted during the first and second quarters of 2020, however many dermatology and surgical centers have witnessed perpetual ease in reopening their services by the end of 2020 might help recover the market during the forecast period.



Vaginal Rejuvenation Market Report Highlights

By treatment type, The cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation segment held the largest market share of 66.0% in 2023 due to the growing demand for vaginal-associated surgeries, especially in the developed countries

By type, the market is divided into surgical and non-surgical. The surgical segment held the largest market share of 54.0% in 2023 of the market.

The aging and childbirth segment held the largest market share of 43.9% in 2023 of the market.

The 30-40 segment accounted for the major share of 42.3% in 2023 of the market.

North America registered a significant share in 2023 owing to the increasing number of vaginal procedures performed and the high disposable income of consumers

The Asia-Pacific market dominated the market with a revenue share of 28.9% in 2023 is expected to grow considerably in the future owing to the growing popularity of various vaginal surgeries among patients

Competitive Analysis

Alma Lasers

Lutronic

Hironic

Viveve

BTL Group of Companies

VenusConcept

Fotona

Candela Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Vaginal Rejuvenation Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.1.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.3. Industry Challenges

3.2. Vaginal Rejuvenation: Market Analysis Tools

3.2.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.2.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Vaginal Rejuvenation Market: Segment Analysis, by Treatment Type, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definitions & Scope

4.2. Treatment Type market share analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Vaginal Rejuvenation Market, by Treatment Type, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Reconstructive Vaginal Rejuvenation

4.5.1.1. Perineoplasty

4.5.1.2. Vaginoplasty

4.5.2. Cosmetic Vaginal Rejuvenation

4.5.2.1. G-Spot amplification

4.5.2.2. Labioplasty

4.5.2.3. Hymenoplasty

4.5.2.4. Hoodectomy



Chapter 5. Vaginal Rejuvenation Market: Segment Analysis, by Type, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Type market share analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Vaginal Rejuvenation Market, by Type, 2018 to 2030

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.5.1. Surgical

5.5.2. Non-surgical



Chapter 6. Vaginal Rejuvenation Market: Segment Analysis, by Application, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. Application market share analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Vaginal Rejuvenation Market, by Application, 2018 to 2030

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.5.1. Incontinence

6.5.2. Aging and Childbirth

6.5.3. Aesthetic Purposes

6.5.4. Others



Chapter 7. Vaginal Rejuvenation Market: Segment Analysis, by Age Category, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.1. Definitions & Scope

7.2. Age Category market share analysis, 2023 & 2030

7.3. Segment Dashboard

7.4. Global Vaginal Rejuvenation Market, by Age Category, 2018 to 2030

7.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

7.5.1. Below 20/20-30

7.5.2. 30-40

7.5.3. 40 and above



Chapter 8. Vaginal Rejuvenation Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

8.1. Definitions & Scope

8.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

8.3. Regional Market Dashboard

8.4. Regional Market Snapshot

8.5. Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



