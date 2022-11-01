NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:



Whatâ€™s New for 2022?



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033213/?utm_source=PRN





Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Vaginitis Therapeutics Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vaginitis Therapeutics estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Anti-Bacterial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anti-Fungal segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $823.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



The Vaginitis Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$823.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$709.3 Million by the year 2027.







Hormone Segment to Record 8.3% CAGR



In the global Hormone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$477.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$800 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Bayer AG

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lumavita AG

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mission Pharmacal Company

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Symbiomix Therapeutics LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033213/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Vaginitis Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Bacterial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Anti-Bacterial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Bacterial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Fungal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Anti-Fungal by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Fungal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hormone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hormone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hormone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prescription (Rx) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Prescription (Rx) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Prescription (Rx) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Over-the-Counter (OTC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Over-the-Counter (OTC) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Over-the-Counter (OTC)

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal

and Hormone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and

Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Type - Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription

(Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal

and Hormone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and

Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Type - Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription

(Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal

and Hormone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and

Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Type - Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription

(Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal

and Hormone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and

Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Type - Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription

(Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal

and Hormone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and

Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Type - Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription

(Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal

and Hormone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and

Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Type - Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription

(Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal

and Hormone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and

Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Type - Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal

and Hormone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and

Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Type - Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription

(Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal

and Hormone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and

Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by Type -

Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription

(Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal

and Hormone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and

Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Type - Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription

(Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal

and Hormone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and

Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Type - Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription

(Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vaginitis Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial,

Anti-Fungal and Hormone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and

Hormone Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vaginitis Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and

Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter

(OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vaginitis Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vaginitis Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial,

Anti-Fungal and Hormone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and

Hormone Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vaginitis Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and

Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter

(OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal

and Hormone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and

Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Type - Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal

and Hormone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: India Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and

Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: India Historic Review for Vaginitis Therapeutics by

Type - Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis Therapeutics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription

(Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vaginitis Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial,

Anti-Fungal and Hormone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and

Hormone Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vaginitis Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and

Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter

(OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Vaginitis Therapeutics by Product -

Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and

Hormone Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Vaginitis Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx)

and Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Type - Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter

(OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Vaginitis Therapeutics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Prescription (Rx) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vaginitis Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Latin America Historic Review for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 130: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vaginitis Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial,

Anti-Fungal and Hormone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Product - Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and

Hormone Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 133: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Vaginitis

Therapeutics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and Hormone for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033213/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.





Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker