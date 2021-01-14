Global Valve Driver Market (2020 to 2025) - Rise in Demand for Valve Drivers in Commercial & Residential Applications Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Valve Driver Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Function (Solenoid, Proportional), Valve Type (Conventional Control Valve, Expansion Valve), End-user (Commercial & Residential, Industrial, Motion Equipment) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global valve driver market size is expected to grow from USD 421 million in 2020 to USD 519 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3%.



The growth of this market is mainly driven by Increase in government regulations and policies for saving energy and increase in focus on enhancing efficiency and power consumption. Integration of IIoT technology in industrial valve drivers and increase in demand of valve drivers in commercial & residential end users provide lucrative opportunities for the players in the valve driver market.



Expansion valves to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



Expansion valve drivers are the drivers for the management of ON/OFF and stepper electronic expansion valves with integrated display. These drivers ensure the sub-cooling of the refrigerant fluid and the superheat adaptive control. The drivers are used mainly in the heating ventilation and air conditioning or refrigeration (HVAC/R) systems. Furthermore, their primary function is to ensure stable superheat at the required value; these drivers also provide maximum installation flexibility, managing a vast variety of refrigerants in any industry, from small residential heat pumps to large industrial evaporators, as well as air-conditioning units to chillers for air-conditioning or process applications.



Commercial & residential end users to hold a significantly large share of valve driver market by 2025

The increased adoption of HVAC/R systems in the residential segment has led to the growth of the valve drivers market. In situations where the government has set new performance norms to save energy as there focus is to make the machinery or operations more efficient, manufacturers of HVAC/R systems are encouraged to manufacture new versions of those systems, which will increase the demand for the HVAC/R systems. Thus, driving the growth of the market for valve drivers in residential and commercial end users.



Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries, such as China, Japan, and India, growing construction activities, and rising population are the major factors driving the growth of the valve driver market in the region. This, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for valve drivers until 2019. However, COVID-19, a global health emergency and an economic crisis, which has impacted the growth of the valve driver market in 2020 adversely. The valve driver market is projected to witness a significant decline as a few of the major end-users are adopting valve drivers. These end users are non-operational due to stringent measures, which include lockdown, restrictions on foreign trade, and a halt in the supply of non-essential products and services taken by several governments across the world as precautionary measures for the safety of people. There is also a huge supply-demand gap due to the decline in global demand.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Pessimistic Scenario

3.3 Optimistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Valve Driver Market

4.2 Valve Drivers Market, by Valve Type

4.3 Valve Drivers Market, by Function

4.4 Market, by End-user

4.5 Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Government Regulations and Policies for Saving Energy

5.2.1.2 Increase in Focus on Enhancing Efficiency and Power Consumption

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardized Certifications and Government Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of IIoT Technology in Industrial Valve Drivers

5.2.3.2 Rise in Demand for Valve Drivers in Commercial & Residential Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lockdown and Social Distancing May Restrict Commercial Trade Growth in the Coming Months

5.3 Value Chain



6 Valve Drivers Market, by Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solenoid

6.2.1 Growth in Demand for Solenoid in the Motion Equipment Segment to Increase the Life Cycle of Valve Drivers

6.3 Proportional

6.3.1 Proportional Valve Drivers to Continue to Account for the Larger Market Size



7 Valve Drivers Market, by Valve Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Conventional Control Valves

7.2.1 Rapid Growth of Industries Will Increase the Adoption of Conventional Control Valves

7.3 Expansion Valves

7.3.1 Increase in Focus on Saving Energy and Enhancing Efficiency



8 Valve Drivers Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial & Residential

8.2.1 Increased Focus on Energy-Efficient Operations in the Construction Sector

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Oil & Gas

8.3.1.1 Rapid Growth in Demand from Industries Pushing Toward Mass Production

8.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

8.3.2.1 Ease in the Operations Involving the Manufacture of Drugs

8.3.3 Energy & Power

8.3.3.1 Increased Demand from Operations Involving Flow Regulation in the Energy & Power Industry

8.3.4 Metals & Mining

8.3.4.1 Increased Adoption of Automated Valve Driver in Mining

8.3.5 Water & Wastewater

8.3.5.1 Adoption of Wastewater Treatment in Developing Countries

8.3.6 Food & Beverages

8.3.6.1 Growing Adoption of Valve Drivers for the Processed Food Segment

8.3.7 Other Industrial End-users

8.4 Motion Equipment

8.4.1 Rapid Urbanization Creates Demand for Motion Handling Equipment



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market in North America

9.2.2 US

9.2.2.1 Growth of the Construction Industry in the US

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.3.1 Energy-Saving Initiatives Adopted for Construction in Canada

9.2.4 Mexico

9.2.4.1 Growth in the Food & Beverage Industry in Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market in Europe

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Rise in Demand for Energy-Efficient and Cost-Effective Devices in Commercial and Residential Buildings

9.3.3 Germany

9.3.3.1 Growth in Investments in the Oil & Gas Industry in Germany

9.3.4 France

9.3.4.1 Greater Focus Toward Reduction in Energy and Emissions of Greenhouse Gases in France

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 Apac

9.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market in Apac

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Growing Industrialization and Urbanization in China

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Rise in Demand for Hvac/R Systems to Upsurge Demand in Japan

9.4.4 India

9.4.4.1 Increase in Industrialization Due to Availability of Cheap Labor in India

9.4.5 Rest of Apac

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market in Row

9.5.2 South America

9.5.2.1 Growth in FDI for Infrastructure in South America

9.5.3 Middle East & Africa

9.5.3.1 Increase in Construction Activities in Africa and Regulations on Energy-Efficiency in the Middle East



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 Market Share Analysis of Players, 2019

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.3 Innovators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Danfoss

11.1.2 Parker Hannifin

11.1.3 Emerson Electric Co.

11.1.4 Eliwell Controls

11.1.5 Carel Industries

11.1.6 MKS Instruments

11.1.7 Hydraforce Inc.

11.1.8 Hussmann Corporation

11.1.9 Sanhua

11.1.10 Fujikoki Corporation

11.1.11 Walvoil

11.2 Right to Win

11.3 Other Players

11.3.1 Clippard Instrument Laboratory, Inc.

11.3.2 IQ Valve Co.

11.3.3 IRS Systems

11.3.4 PWM Controls Inc.

11.3.5 Humphrey

11.3.6 Kar Tech

11.3.7 Axiomatic Technologies Corporation

11.3.8 Lynch Fluid Controls

11.3.9 IMI Precision Engineering

11.3.10 Kahan Controls

11.3.11 Kelly Pneumatics, Inc.

11.3.12 Bucher Hydraulics, Inc.

11.3.13 OEM Controls

11.3.14 Applied Processor and Measurement, Inc.

11.3.15 Enfield Technologies, LLC



12 Adjacent & Related Reports

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Limitations

12.3 Geographic Analysis

12.3.1 Introduction

12.4 North America

12.4.1 Analyst Viewpoint (Impact of COVID-19 & Oil Price Crisis)

12.4.2 US

12.4.3 Canada

12.4.4 Mexico

12.5 Europe

12.5.1 Analyst Viewpoint (Impact of COVID-19 & Oil Price Crisis)

12.5.2 UK

12.5.3 Germany

12.5.4 France

12.5.5 Italy

12.5.6 Rest of Europe

12.6 Asia-Pacific (Apac)

12.6.1 Analyst Viewpoint (Impact of COVID-19 & Oil Price Crisis)

12.6.2 China

12.6.3 Japan

12.6.4 India

12.6.5 South Korea

12.6.6 Rest of Apac

12.7 Rest of the World (Row)

12.7.1 Analyst Viewpoint (Impact of COVID-19 & Oil Price Crisis)

12.7.2 Middle East

12.7.3 South America

12.7.4 Africa



13 Appendix

13.1 Insights of Industry Experts

13.2 Discussion Guide

13.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.4 Available Customizations

13.5 Related Reports

13.6 Author Details



