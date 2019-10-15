Global Vanadium Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 15:10 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanadium market worldwide is projected to grow by US$17.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.3%. Iron & Steel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$26.4 Billion by the year 2025, Iron & Steel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$616.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$530.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Iron & Steel will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Australian Vanadium Limited; Bushveld Minerals Limited; EVRAZ PLC; Largo Resources Ltd.; VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Vanadium Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM
BUSHVELD MINERALS
EVRAZ PLC
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.
VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817844/?utm_source=PRN
