Global Vanadium Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanadium market worldwide is projected to grow by US$17.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.3%. Iron & Steel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$26.4 Billion by the year 2025, Iron & Steel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$616.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$530.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Iron & Steel will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Australian Vanadium Limited; Bushveld Minerals Limited; EVRAZ PLC; Largo Resources Ltd.; VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Vanadium Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM

BUSHVELD MINERALS

EVRAZ PLC

LARGO RESOURCES LTD.

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

