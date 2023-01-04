Global Vancomycin Strategic Business Report 2022: A Market Valued at $480.6 Million by 2027 Featuring Alchemia, Alvogen, Aphios, Cellceutix, CJ, Eli Lilly and Co, Enanta, Helix BioMedix, Lytix

The "Vancomycin: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Global Vancomycin Market to Reach $480.6 Million by 2027

The global market for Vancomycin estimated at US$367.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$480.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Lung Infection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$168.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sepsis segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $100.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

The Vancomycin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$102 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$64.4 Million by the year 2027.

Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR

In the global Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$44.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$52.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

