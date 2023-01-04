Global Vancomycin Strategic Business Report 2022: A Market Valued at $480.6 Million by 2027 Featuring Alchemia, Alvogen, Aphios, Cellceutix, CJ, Eli Lilly and Co, Enanta, Helix BioMedix, Lytix

Jan 04, 2023, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vancomycin: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Vancomycin Market to Reach $480.6 Million by 2027
The global market for Vancomycin estimated at US$367.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$480.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Lung Infection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$168.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sepsis segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $100.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Vancomycin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$102 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$64.4 Million by the year 2027.
Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
In the global Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$44.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$52.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Vancomycin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONALMARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest Of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
