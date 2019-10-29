Global Variable Air Volume Systems Industry
Oct 29, 2019, 11:35 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Variable Air Volume Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.3%. Single Duct VAV, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.9 Billion by the year 2025, Single Duct VAV will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799887/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$203.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$171.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Single Duct VAV will reach a market size of US$378.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Barcol-Air USA Ltd.; Bion Safety Controls Pvt. Ltd.; Daikin Industries Ltd.; Emersion Electric Co.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Ingersoll-Rand PLC; Johnson Controls, Inc.; KAD Airconditioning; Kmc Controls; United Technologies Corporation (UTC)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799887/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Variable Air Volume Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Variable Air Volume Systems Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Variable Air Volume Systems Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Residential Buildings (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Residential Buildings (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Residential Buildings (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Industrial Buildings (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 8: Industrial Buildings (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 9: Industrial Buildings (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 10: Commercial Buildings (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Commercial Buildings (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Commercial Buildings (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Single Duct VAV (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Single Duct VAV (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Single Duct VAV (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Dual Duct VAV (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Dual Duct VAV (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Dual Duct VAV (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Induction VAV (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Induction VAV (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Induction VAV (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Fan Powered VAV (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Fan Powered VAV (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Fan Powered VAV (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Variable Air Volume Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Variable Air Volume Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 27: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Canadian Variable Air Volume Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Variable Air Volume Systems Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Variable
Air Volume Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Variable Air Volume Systems Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Market for Variable Air Volume Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Variable Air Volume Systems in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Chinese Variable Air Volume Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Variable Air Volume Systems Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Variable Air Volume Systems Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Variable Air Volume Systems Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Variable Air Volume Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Variable Air Volume Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Variable Air Volume Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Variable Air Volume Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Variable Air Volume Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 61: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Variable Air Volume Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Variable Air Volume Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Variable Air Volume Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Demand for Variable Air Volume Systems in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Italian Variable Air Volume Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Variable Air Volume Systems Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Variable Air Volume Systems Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Variable Air Volume Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Variable Air Volume Systems Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Variable Air Volume
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 83: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Spanish Variable Air Volume Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Variable Air Volume Systems Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Variable Air Volume Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Variable Air Volume Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Variable Air Volume Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Variable Air Volume Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 95: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 101: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Variable Air Volume Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Variable Air Volume Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 106: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Variable Air Volume Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Variable Air Volume Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Variable Air Volume Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 116: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Indian Variable Air Volume Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Variable Air Volume Systems Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Variable Air Volume Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 124: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Variable Air Volume Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Variable Air Volume Systems in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Variable Air Volume Systems
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Variable Air Volume
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Variable Air Volume Systems
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Variable Air Volume
Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Latin American Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Variable Air Volume Systems Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Variable Air Volume Systems Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Variable Air Volume Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Variable Air Volume Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Variable Air Volume Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 151: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Variable Air Volume Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Variable Air Volume Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Variable Air Volume Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Variable Air Volume Systems
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 161: Variable Air Volume Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 162: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Variable Air Volume Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 164: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Variable Air Volume Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 167: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 170: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Variable Air Volume Systems Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Variable
Air Volume Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Variable Air Volume Systems Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Market for Variable Air Volume Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Variable Air Volume Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 182: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Variable Air Volume Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 185: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Variable Air Volume Systems
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Variable Air Volume Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 191: Variable Air Volume Systems Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Variable Air Volume Systems Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Variable Air Volume Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 195: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Variable Air Volume Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Variable Air Volume Systems
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Variable Air Volume Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Variable Air Volume Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Variable Air Volume Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Variable Air Volume Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Variable Air Volume Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Variable Air Volume Systems Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Variable Air Volume Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BARCOL-AIR USA LTD.
BION SAFETY CONTROLS PVT. LTD.
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES
EMERSION ELECTRIC
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
INGERSOLL-RAND PLC
JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC..
KAD AIRCONDITIONING
KMC CONTROLS
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799887/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article