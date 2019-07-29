Global Variable Data Printing Market in Labels Industry

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --





Variable Data Printing Market in Labels market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21.



9 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 14.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Release Liner, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$27.8 Billion by the year 2025, Release Liner will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$785.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Release Liner will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company (USA); Avery Dennison Corporation (USA); Canon, Inc. (Japan); Cenveo, Inc. (USA); HP, Inc. (USA); Mondi PLC (United Kingdom); Quad Graphics Inc. (USA); RR Donnelley & ; Sons Company (USA); WS Packaging Group, Inc. (USA); Xerox Corporation (USA)







VARIABLE DATA PRINTING MARKET IN LABELS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Variable Data Printing Market in Labels Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Facestock (Composition) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Topcoat (Composition) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:

2019 & 2025

Thermal Transfer (Printing Technology) Competitor Revenue Share

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Electrophotography (Printing Technology) Market Share Shift by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Direct Thermal (Printing Technology) Global Competitor Market

Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Inkjet (Printing Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025

Release Liner (Label Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025

Linerless (Label Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



