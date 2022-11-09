NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Abstract:



Whatâ€™s New for 2022?



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361402/?utm_source=PRN





Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Variable Data Printing (VDP) Market to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Variable Data Printing (VDP) estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 12.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.1% CAGR



The Variable Data Printing (VDP) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 9.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Services Segment to Record 11.5% CAGR



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Fortis Solutions Group LLC

Kendall Press

Lighthouse Printing, Inc.

Mail4you AS

Mailpower

Mondi PLC

Peacock Print & Marketing

Print Centar

Quad/Graphics, Inc.

Tepel Brothers Printing







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361402/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Variable Data Printing - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Durables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Consumer Durables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Durables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Variable Data Printing (VDP) Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Machines by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Machines by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Variable Data Printing (VDP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Variable Data Printing (VDP)

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables,

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by Component - Machines, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Variable Data Printing (VDP)

by Component - Machines, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Machines, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables,

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by Component - Machines, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Machines, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Machines, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Variable Data Printing (VDP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables,

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by Component - Machines, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Machines, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Machines, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Variable Data Printing (VDP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables,

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by Component - Machines, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Machines, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Machines, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Variable Data Printing (VDP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables,

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by Component - Machines, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Machines, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Machines, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Variable Data Printing (VDP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables,

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by Component - Machines, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Machines, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Machines, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Variable Data Printing (VDP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables,

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data

Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by Component - Machines, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Machines, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data

Printing (VDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Machines, Software and Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables,

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by Component - Machines, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Machines, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Machines, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Variable Data Printing (VDP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Variable Data Printing (VDP)

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables,

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by Component - Machines, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Variable Data Printing (VDP)

by Component - Machines, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Machines, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables,

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by Component - Machines, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Machines, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Machines, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables,

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by Component - Machines, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Machines, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Machines, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Variable Data Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Variable Data

Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables,

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data

Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Variable Data Printing (VDP) by Component - Machines,

Software and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Variable Data

Printing (VDP) by Component - Machines, Software and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data

Printing (VDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Machines, Software and Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Variable Data Printing (VDP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Variable Data Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Variable Data

Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables,

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data

Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Variable Data Printing (VDP) by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Variable Data

Printing (VDP) by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data

Printing (VDP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Variable Data Printing (VDP) by Component - Machines,

Software and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Variable Data

Printing (VDP) by Component - Machines, Software and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data

Printing (VDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Machines, Software and Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Variable Data Printing (VDP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables,

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data

Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by Component - Machines, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Machines, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data

Printing (VDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Machines, Software and Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



INDIA

Variable Data Printing (VDP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: India Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables,

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Data Printing (VDP) by Component - Machines, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: India Historic Review for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Machines, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data Printing

(VDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Machines, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Variable Data Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Variable Data

Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables,

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Variable Data

Printing (VDP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Variable Data Printing (VDP) by Component - Machines,

Software and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361402/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker