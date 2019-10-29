Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.7%. Industrial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.1 Billion by the year 2025, Industrial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$338.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$285.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Industrial will reach a market size of US$434.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.; Danfoss A/S; Eaton Corporation PLC; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd.; Nidec Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG; TMEIC Corporation; WEG SA; Yaskawa America, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Pumps (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Pumps (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Pumps (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Fans (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 8: Fans (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Fans (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 10: Compressors (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Compressors (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Compressors (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Conveyors (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Conveyors (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Conveyors (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 21: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Infrastructure (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Infrastructure (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Infrastructure (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Power Generation (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Power Generation (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Power Generation (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 33: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 36: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 38: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Canadian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 41: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Variable
Frequency Drive (VFD) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Japanese Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Variable
Frequency Drive (VFD) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Review in China
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Review in China
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 67: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Demand for Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 89: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Spanish Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 92: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 101: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 104: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 107: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 112: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 122: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Indian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 125: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 130: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Variable Frequency Drive
(VFD) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Variable Frequency Drive
(VFD) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 149: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 152: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 157: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 168: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 171: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 173: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 179: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Variable
Frequency Drive (VFD) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 182: Iranian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Variable
Frequency Drive (VFD) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 188: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 191: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Variable Frequency Drive
(VFD) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Variable Frequency Drive
(VFD) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 201: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 210: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS
DANFOSS A/S
EATON CORPORATION PLC
FUJI ELECTRIC
HITACHI HI-REL POWER ELECTRONICS PVT.
NIDEC CORPORATION
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SIEMENS AG
TMEIC CORPORATION
WEG SA
YASKAWA AMERICA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
