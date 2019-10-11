Global Variable Refrigerant Flow System Markets Analysis & Trends, 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.2%.

Heat Pump Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.4 Billion by the year 2025, Heat Pump Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$608.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$489.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Heat Pump Systems will reach a market size of US$918.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • Fujitsu General Ltd.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Ingersoll-Rand PLC
  • Lennox International, Inc.
  • LG Electronics, Inc.
  • Midea Group Co., Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US VRF System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European VRF System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

