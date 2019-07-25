Global Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Industry
Jul 25, 2019, 15:47 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$13.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799940/?utm_source=PRN
8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 11.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Heat Pump Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.4 Billion by the year 2025, Heat Pump Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$514.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$878.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Heat Pump Systems will reach a market size of US$903.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan); Fujitsu General Ltd. (Japan); Hitachi Ltd. (Japan); Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland); Lennox International, Inc. (USA); LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea); Midea Group Co., Ltd. (China); Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan); Panasonic Corporation (Japan); Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Korea); United Technologies Corporation (UTC) (USA)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799940/?utm_source=PRN
VARIABLE REFRIGERANT FLOW (VRF) SYSTEM MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Outdoor Units (Component) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Indoor Units (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
Control Systems and Accessories (Component) Competitor Revenue
Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
Heat Pump Systems (System) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &
2025
Heat Recovery Systems (System) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Commercial (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 5: Commercial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Commercial (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 7: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 10: Residential (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Residential (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Residential (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Outdoor Units (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Outdoor Units (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Outdoor Units (Component) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Indoor Units (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Indoor Units (Component) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Indoor Units (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Control Systems and Accessories (Component) World MARKET by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Control Systems and Accessories (Component) Historic MARKET Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Control Systems and Accessories (Component) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Heat Pump Systems (System) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Heat Pump Systems (System) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Heat Pump Systems (System) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Heat Recovery Systems (System) Potential Growth MARKETs Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Heat Recovery Systems (System) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Heat Recovery Systems (System) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US VRF System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Outdoor Units (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Indoor Units (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the
US: 2019 & 2025
Control Systems and Accessories (Component) Market Share
Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Heat Pump Systems (System) Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Heat Recovery Systems (System) Competitor Market Share
Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Historic
Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 31: United States Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in the
United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System: 2018
to 2025
Table 35: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in the
United States by System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 36: United States Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Canadian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018
to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Historic Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2009,
2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Variable
Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market Share
Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Component for the period 2018-2025
Table 50: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by System for the period 2018-2025
Table 53: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market Review
in China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Chinese Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Historic MARKET Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market
by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 61: Chinese Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Historic MARKET Analysis in China in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market
by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European VRF System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (
in %) for 2019 & 2025
Outdoor Units (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Indoor Units (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Control Systems and Accessories (Component) Competitor Market
Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Heat Pump Systems (System) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue
Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Heat Recovery Systems (System) Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Table 64: European Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 65: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 68: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018-2025
Table 71: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System:
2018-2025
Table 74: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Europe in US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 76: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 77: French Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 79: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: French Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
France by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market
Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 85: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market
Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 94: Italian Demand for Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market Review
in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Italian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Historic MARKET Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market
by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 100: Italian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Historic MARKET Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: United Kingdom Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Variable Refrigerant Flow
(VRF) System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the period 2018-2025
Table 107: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Variable Refrigerant Flow
(VRF) System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by System for the period 2018-2025
Table 110: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
System for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System Market Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 112: Spanish Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 114: Spanish Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Spanish Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Spanish Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018
to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Historic Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2009,
2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 122: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Historic
Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 123: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Russian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 125: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System: 2018
to 2025
Table 128: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Russia by System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 131: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 133: Rest of Europe Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2018-2025
Table 134: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System:
2018-2025
Table 137: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 140: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Asia-Pacific by System: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 151: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Australian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 160: Indian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 161: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 162: Indian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Indian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: Indian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: Indian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Indian Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Historic Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2009,
2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: South Korean Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 171: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 172: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 174: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017
Table 177: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Rest of Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Variable Refrigerant
Flow (VRF) System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Component for the period 2018-2025
Table 182: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Variable Refrigerant
Flow (VRF) System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by System for the period 2018-2025
Table 185: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
System for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System Market Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2018-2025
Table 188: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Latin American Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Latin American Demand for Variable Refrigerant Flow
(VRF) System in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market Review
in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 193: Latin American Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Historic MARKET Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Component:
2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Historic MARKET Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by System:
2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
System Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 199: Argentinean Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 200: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Argentinean Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Argentinean Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System MARKET Estimates and For
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799940/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article