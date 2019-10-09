Global Varicose Vein Treatment Industry
Oct 09, 2019, 08:50 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varicose Vein Treatment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$174.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Injection Sclerotherapy, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$350.5 Million by the year 2025, Injection Sclerotherapy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5820523/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Injection Sclerotherapy will reach a market size of US$18.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$47.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AngioDynamics, Inc.; biolitec AG; BTG PLC; Dornier MedTech GmbH; Energist Group; Eufoton s.r.l.; Fotona d.o.o. ; Lumenis Ltd.; Medtronic PLC; Merz Aesthetics; Quanta System SpA; Sciton, Inc.; Syneron Medical Ltd.; Vascular Solutions, Inc.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5820523/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Varicose Vein Treatment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Varicose Vein Treatment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Varicose Vein Treatment Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Injection Sclerotherapy (Procedure) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Injection Sclerotherapy (Procedure) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Injection Sclerotherapy (Procedure) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Endovenous Ablation (Procedure) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Endovenous Ablation (Procedure) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Endovenous Ablation (Procedure) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Surgical Ligation/Stripping (Procedure) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Surgical Ligation/Stripping (Procedure) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Surgical Ligation/Stripping (Procedure) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Sclerotherapy Injection (Product) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Sclerotherapy Injection (Product) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Sclerotherapy Injection (Product) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Ablation Devices (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Ablation Devices (Product) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Ablation Devices (Product) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Products (Product) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Products (Product) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Hospitals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Clinics (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Clinics (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Ambulatory Centers (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Ambulatory Centers (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Ambulatory Centers (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 31: United States Varicose Vein Treatment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in the United States
by Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Varicose Vein Treatment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 35: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in the United States
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Varicose Vein Treatment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 39: Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Review by Procedure in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 42: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Varicose Vein Treatment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Varicose Vein Treatment Market by Procedure:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Varicose Vein Treatment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Varicose Vein Treatment Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Varicose Vein Treatment in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Varicose Vein Treatment Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 58: European Varicose Vein Treatment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Varicose Vein Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018-2025
Table 62: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Varicose Vein Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 65: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Varicose Vein Treatment Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 70: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in France by
Procedure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: French Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Analysis
by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: French Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Varicose Vein Treatment Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 77: French Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 79: Japanese Market for Varicose Vein Treatment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Procedure
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: Japanese Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Japanese Market for Varicose Vein Treatment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: Japanese Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Varicose
Vein Treatment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Japanese Varicose Vein Treatment Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 88: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Breakdown
by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Varicose Vein Treatment Market by Procedure:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Varicose Vein Treatment Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for Varicose Vein Treatment in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Varicose Vein Treatment Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Varicose Vein Treatment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Procedure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Varicose Vein Treatment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Varicose Vein Treatment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Varicose Vein Treatment Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Varicose Vein Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Review by Procedure in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 117: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Spanish Varicose Vein Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 120: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Spanish Varicose Vein Treatment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 123: Spanish Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Russia by
Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Varicose Vein Treatment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 132: Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Varicose Vein Treatment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018-2025
Table 134: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Varicose Vein Treatment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 137: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Varicose Vein Treatment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 140: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Varicose Vein Treatment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 143: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Procedure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Varicose Vein Treatment Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Varicose Vein Treatment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 163: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Procedure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: South Korean Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 165: Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: South Korean Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 168: Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: South Korean Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 171: Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 172: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Varicose Vein
Treatment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Procedure for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Asia-Pacific Varicose Vein Treatment Market
Share Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Varicose Vein
Treatment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Varicose Vein Treatment Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Varicose Vein Treatment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 179: Rest of Asia-Pacific Varicose Vein Treatment Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 180: Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 181: Latin American Varicose Vein Treatment Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 182: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Latin American Varicose Vein Treatment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 184: Latin American Varicose Vein Treatment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 186: Latin American Varicose Vein Treatment Market by
Procedure: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 187: Latin American Varicose Vein Treatment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 189: Latin American Varicose Vein Treatment Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Latin American Demand for Varicose Vein Treatment in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Varicose Vein Treatment Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 193: Argentinean Varicose Vein Treatment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018-2025
Table 194: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 195: Argentinean Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Argentinean Varicose Vein Treatment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 197: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Argentinean Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Argentinean Varicose Vein Treatment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 200: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Argentinean Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 202: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Brazil by
Procedure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Brazilian Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 204: Brazilian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 206: Brazilian Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 207: Brazilian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Varicose Vein Treatment Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 209: Brazilian Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 210: Brazilian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 211: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Mexican Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 213: Mexican Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Mexican Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 216: Mexican Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Mexican Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 219: Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 220: Indian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Indian Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Review by Procedure in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 222: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 223: Indian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 224: Indian Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 225: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 226: Indian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 227: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 228: Indian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Varicose Vein Treatment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to
2025
Table 230: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Rest of Latin
America by Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Varicose Vein Treatment Market
Share Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Varicose Vein Treatment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 233: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Varicose Vein Treatment Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Varicose Vein Treatment Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: Varicose Vein Treatment Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 237: Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 238: The Middle East Varicose Vein Treatment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 239: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 240: The Middle East Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 241: The Middle East Varicose Vein Treatment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to
2025
Table 242: The Middle East Varicose Vein Treatment Historic
Market by Procedure in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 243: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 244: The Middle East Varicose Vein Treatment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 245: The Middle East Varicose Vein Treatment Historic
Market by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 246: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 247: The Middle East Varicose Vein Treatment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 248: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 249: The Middle East Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 250: Iranian Market for Varicose Vein Treatment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Procedure
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 251: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period
2009-2017
Table 252: Iranian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Iranian Market for Varicose Vein Treatment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 254: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 255: Iranian Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Varicose
Vein Treatment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: Iranian Varicose Vein Treatment Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 258: Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 259: Israeli Varicose Vein Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018-2025
Table 260: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 261: Israeli Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Israeli Varicose Vein Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 263: Varicose Vein Treatment Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5820523/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article