Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market to Clock CAGR of ~5% From 2019 to 2027, Expanding Array of New Minimally-Invasive Techniques Key to Growth: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An array of devices, catheter techniques, and agents that promise less-invasive ways of treating or managing varicose veins is gaining acceptance among patients and surgeons. Advent of novel therapies and patient-friendly therapeutic interventions has expanded the revenue potential of the market, as envisaged by the analysts of a new study on the varicose veins treatment market.

The valuation of the global Varicose Vein Treatment Market stood at ~US$ 1.5 bn in 2018 and is expected to clock a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period 2019–2027. Advancements in endothermal ablasion or endovenous laser treatment are broadening the scope of revenue generation for players in the market.

"Companies in the varicose vein treatment market should focus on developing compression bandages and other compression products with better clinical outcomes, such as speedy recovery," opine analysts at TMR. They further add, "Phlebectomy is a reliable surgical treatment that is less technically challenging as compared to many other treatment options. Companies should lean on introducing minimally-invasive devices that improve outcomes in patients"

Varicose Vein Treatment Market Study

Of all the disease treated, greater saphenous varicose veins holds the leading share of the global revenues; rising at an exemplary growth, it is expected to reach worth of ~US$ 1 billion by 2024-end

by 2024-end Among the various key treatment types, endovenous ablation accounted for a sizable share of revenues in the global varicose veins treatment market. The projected worth is ~US$ 800 million by 2027-end; it is considered as the first line of treatment of varicose veins. The sclerotherapy/adhesion injection segment held the leading share in the global market in 2018

by 2027-end; it is considered as the first line of treatment of varicose veins. The sclerotherapy/adhesion injection segment held the leading share in the global market in 2018 The dominant share of revenues is projected to come from compression garments and devices; the segment will reach valuation worth of ~US$ 1.1 billion by the end of 2027. Compression therapies have gained acceptance among patients to post the sclerotherapy

by the end of 2027. Compression therapies have gained acceptance among patients to post the sclerotherapy The demand for ablation devices is expected to rise at rapid pace over the forecast period.

Varicose Vein Treatment Market: Key Driving Factors

Trends pertaining to risk factors of varicose veins and manifestation of chronic venous insufficiency in patients have been propelling the evolution of the varicose veins treatment market.

Obesity is a key risk factor associated with varicose veins and has been a key driver for demand in some developed nations, such as the U.S. According to CDC, the prevalence of obesity was 39.8% in adults during 2015 – 2016.

More than 40,000 operations are performed each year for varicose veins in the U.K. This has driven the demand for endovenous ablation techniques.

According to Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute, the reported worldwide prevalence of lower limb varicose veins lies between 10% - 30%. This has been a substantial driver for effective and safe therapeutic interventions and surgical techniques.

Key Impediments to Varicose Vein Treatment Market Players

High cost is a major factor dampening uptake of varicose vein treatment methods in patient populations around the world. The average cost of vein stripping surgery can run into thousands of dollars.

Paucity of effective diagnostic modalities and less awareness among patient population have hampered the evolution of the varicose veins treatment market. Players are relentlessly focused on introducing effective as well as cost-effective therapies for the treatment of varicose veins.

Varicose Vein Treatment Market: Region-wise Analysis

Both North America and Europe are prominent markets for varicose veins treatment. North America held the leading share in 2018, followed by the other. Numerous strategic moves made by key players in these regional markets have been propelling their expansion.

In particular, adoption of novel treatment techniques and technologically developed surgical methods for the patient population is driving revenues in the North America market. Prominently, prevalence of varicose veins and several venous insufficiency in the U.S. has spurred the demand for minimally-invasive and effective therapeutic intervention among the patient population.

Competition Landscape

Most players are on their heels to unveil new, novel techniques to consolidate their position in various key markets. Top companies planning to consolidate their shares are focusing on geographic expansions. To this end, a few players have harnessed the strength of mergers and acquisitions. Further, they are engaging in distribution agreements that will help them cater to the unmet needs in emerging markets.

Some of the top players in the varicose vein treatment market are Teleflex Incorporated, Mylan N.V., VVT Medical, BTG International Ltd., AngioDynamics, BSN medical GmbH, and Medtronic.

The varicose vein treatment market is segmented on the basis of:

Treatment Type

Endovenous Ablation

Sclerotherapy / Adhesion Injections

Ligation/Stripping

Supportive Treatments

Product

Ablation Devices

Radio Frequency Ablation/Thermal Ablation



Laser Ablation Devices



Ultrasound Ablation Devices

Catheters / Kits for Sclerotherapy & Adhesion Injections

Compression Devices / Garments

Others

Disease

Greater Saphenous Varicose Vein

Small Saphenous Varicose Vein

Others

End User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Israel



Rest of Middle East & Africa

