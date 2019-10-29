Global Vascular Closure Device Industry
Oct 29, 2019, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vascular Closure Device market worldwide is projected to grow by US$413.8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.6%. Passive Approximators, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$781.3 Million by the year 2025, Passive Approximators will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$14.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Passive Approximators will reach a market size of US$40.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$115.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abbott Laboratories, Inc.; Cardinal Health, Inc.; Cardiva Medical, Inc.; Essential Medical, Inc.; Inseal Medical Ltd.; Medtronic PLC; Merit Medical Systems, Inc.; Terumo Corporation; Tricol Biomedical, Inc.; Tz Medical, Inc.; Vasorum Ltd.; Vivasure Medical Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Vascular Closure Device Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Vascular Closure Device Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Vascular Closure Device Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Vascular Closure Device Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Passive Approximators (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Passive Approximators (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Passive Approximators (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Active Approximators (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Active Approximators (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Active Approximators (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: External Hemostatic Devices (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: External Hemostatic Devices (Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: External Hemostatic Devices (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Interventional Cardiology (Procedure) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Interventional Cardiology (Procedure) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Interventional Cardiology (Procedure) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Interventional Radiology/Vascular Surgery (Procedure)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Interventional Radiology/Vascular Surgery (Procedure)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2009 to 2017
Table 18: Interventional Radiology/Vascular Surgery (Procedure)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Femoral (Access) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Femoral (Access) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Femoral (Access) Market Percentage Share Distribution
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Radial (Access) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Radial (Access) Global Historic Demand in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Radial (Access) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Vascular Closure Device Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 25: United States Vascular Closure Device Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Vascular Closure Device Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Vascular Closure Device Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Vascular Closure Device Market in the United States
by Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Vascular Closure Device Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Access: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Vascular Closure Device Market in the United States
by Access: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Access: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 36: Vascular Closure Device Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Review by Procedure in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 39: Vascular Closure Device Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Access: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Review by Access in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 42: Vascular Closure Device Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Access for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Vascular Closure Device: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Vascular Closure Device Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Market for Vascular Closure Device: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Procedure
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Vascular Closure Device Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Vascular Closure Device: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Access for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Vascular Closure Device Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Access for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Analysis by Access: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Vascular Closure Device Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Vascular Closure Device Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Vascular Closure Device Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Vascular Closure Device Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Vascular Closure Device Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Vascular Closure Device Market by Procedure:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Chinese Vascular Closure Device Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Access for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Vascular Closure Device Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Access: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Vascular Closure Device Market by Access:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Vascular Closure Device Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 61: European Vascular Closure Device Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Vascular Closure Device Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Vascular Closure Device Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 65: Vascular Closure Device Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018-2025
Table 68: Vascular Closure Device Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Access: 2018-2025
Table 71: Vascular Closure Device Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Access: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Access: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 73: Vascular Closure Device Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: French Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Vascular Closure Device Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Vascular Closure Device Market in France by
Procedure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: French Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Vascular Closure Device Market Share Analysis
by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Vascular Closure Device Market in France by Access:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: French Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Access: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Vascular Closure Device Market Share Analysis
by Access: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 82: Vascular Closure Device Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: German Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: German Vascular Closure Device Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Vascular Closure Device Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 87: German Vascular Closure Device Market Share Breakdown
by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Vascular Closure Device Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Access for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Access: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Vascular Closure Device Market Share Breakdown
by Access: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 91: Italian Vascular Closure Device Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Vascular Closure Device Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: Italian Vascular Closure Device Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Italian Vascular Closure Device Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Vascular Closure Device Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian Vascular Closure Device Market by Procedure:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Italian Vascular Closure Device Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Access for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Vascular Closure Device Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Access: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Vascular Closure Device Market by Access:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Vascular Closure Device:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Vascular Closure Device Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: United Kingdom Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Vascular Closure Device:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Procedure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Vascular Closure Device Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: United Kingdom Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Vascular Closure Device:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Access for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Vascular Closure Device Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Access for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Analysis by Access: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 109: Spanish Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Spanish Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 111: Vascular Closure Device Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Spanish Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Spanish Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Review by Procedure in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 114: Vascular Closure Device Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Spanish Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Access: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Review by Access in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 117: Vascular Closure Device Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Access for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 118: Russian Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Vascular Closure Device Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 120: Russian Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Russian Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Vascular Closure Device Market in Russia by
Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 123: Russian Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Russian Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Access: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Vascular Closure Device Market in Russia by Access:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Access: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe Vascular Closure Device Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 128: Vascular Closure Device Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Europe Vascular Closure Device Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018-2025
Table 131: Vascular Closure Device Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Europe Vascular Closure Device Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Access: 2018-2025
Table 134: Vascular Closure Device Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Access: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Access: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Vascular Closure Device Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 137: Vascular Closure Device Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Vascular Closure Device Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Vascular Closure Device Market in Asia-Pacific by
Procedure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Vascular Closure Device Market in Asia-Pacific by
Access: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Access: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Analysis by Access: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 148: Vascular Closure Device Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Australian Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Australian Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Vascular Closure Device Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Australian Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 153: Australian Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Vascular Closure Device Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Access for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Access: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Access: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 157: Indian Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Indian Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 159: Vascular Closure Device Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: Indian Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Indian Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Review by Procedure in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 162: Vascular Closure Device Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: Indian Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Access: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Indian Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Review by Access in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 165: Vascular Closure Device Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Access for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 166: Vascular Closure Device Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: South Korean Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 168: Vascular Closure Device Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Vascular Closure Device Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Procedure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: South Korean Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 171: Vascular Closure Device Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Vascular Closure Device Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Access for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Access: 2009-2017
Table 174: Vascular Closure Device Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Access: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vascular Closure
Device: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Vascular Closure Device Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vascular Closure Device Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vascular Closure
Device: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Vascular Closure Device Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Procedure for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vascular Closure Device Market
Share Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vascular Closure
Device: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Access for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Vascular Closure Device Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Access
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vascular Closure Device Market
Share Analysis by Access: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 184: Latin American Vascular Closure Device Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 185: Vascular Closure Device Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Latin American Vascular Closure Device Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 187: Latin American Vascular Closure Device Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Vascular Closure Device Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Latin American Vascular Closure Device Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Latin American Vascular Closure Device Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Vascular Closure Device Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Vascular Closure Device Market by
Procedure: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 193: Latin American Vascular Closure Device Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Access for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Vascular Closure Device Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Access: 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Vascular Closure Device Market by
Access: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 196: Argentinean Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 197: Vascular Closure Device Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Argentinean Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Argentinean Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018-2025
Table 200: Vascular Closure Device Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 201: Argentinean Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Argentinean Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Access: 2018-2025
Table 203: Vascular Closure Device Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Access: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Access: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 205: Vascular Closure Device Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 206: Brazilian Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Brazilian Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Vascular Closure Device Market in Brazil by
Procedure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Brazilian Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 210: Brazilian Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Vascular Closure Device Market in Brazil by Access:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Access: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Analysis by Access: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 214: Vascular Closure Device Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Mexican Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 216: Mexican Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Vascular Closure Device Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Mexican Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 219: Mexican Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Vascular Closure Device Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Access for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican Vascular Closure Device Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Access: 2009-2017
Table 222: Mexican Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Access: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 223: Rest of Latin America Vascular Closure Device Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 224: Vascular Closure Device Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 225: Rest of Latin America Vascular Closure Device Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Vascular Closure Device Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to
2025
Table 227: Vascular Closure Device Market in Rest of Latin
America by Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 228: Rest of Latin America Vascular Closure Device Market
Share Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Vascular Closure Device Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Access: 2018 to
2025
Table 230: Vascular Closure Device Market in Rest of Latin
America by Access: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Vascular Closure Device Market
Share Breakdown by Access: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 232: The Middle East Vascular Closure Device Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 233: Vascular Closure Device Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 234: The Middle East Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 235: The Middle East Vascular Closure Device Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: The Middle East Vascular Closure Device Historic
Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 237: Vascular Closure Device Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 238: The Middle East Vascular Closure Device Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to
2025
Table 239: The Middle East Vascular Closure Device Historic
Market by Procedure in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 240: Vascular Closure Device Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 241: The Middle East Vascular Closure Device Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Access: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: The Middle East Vascular Closure Device Historic
Market by Access in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 243: Vascular Closure Device Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Access for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 244: Iranian Market for Vascular Closure Device: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 245: Vascular Closure Device Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 246: Iranian Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Iranian Market for Vascular Closure Device: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Procedure
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 248: Vascular Closure Device Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period
2009-2017
Table 249: Iranian Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: Iranian Market for Vascular Closure Device: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Access for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 251: Vascular Closure Device Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Access for the Period
2009-2017
Table 252: Iranian Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Analysis by Access: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 253: Israeli Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 254: Vascular Closure Device Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Israeli Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Israeli Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018-2025
Table 257: Vascular Closure Device Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 258: Israeli Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Israeli Vascular Closure Device Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Access: 2018-2025
Table 260: Vascular Closure Device Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Access: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Israeli Vascular Closure Device Market Share
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799894/?utm_source=PRN
