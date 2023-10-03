Global Vascular Closure Devices Market Experiencing Rapid Growth, Fueled by Technological Innovations

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vascular Closure Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Vascular Closure Devices, estimated at US$824.6 million in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 billion by 2030, with a notable CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Passive Approximators, a key segment analyzed in the report, are expected to record a robust 8% CAGR, reaching US$996.3 million by the end of the analysis period. Meanwhile, the growth in the Active Approximators segment is estimated at a commendable 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $340.6 Million, While China Shows Strong Growth

In the United States, the Vascular Closure Devices market is estimated at US$340.6 million in 2022. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$154 million by 2030, trailing a remarkable CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Among other noteworthy geographic markets, Japan and Canada are expected to grow at rates of 6.3% and 6.6%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at an approximate CAGR of 6.9%.

Key Competitors in the Vascular Closure Devices Market

The report highlights key competitors in the Vascular Closure Devices market, including Cardinal Health, Inc., Terumo Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Teleflex, Inc., Cordis (a Cardinal Health company), Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Elixir Medical Corporation, Tricol Biomedical, Inc., Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc., Axio Biosolutions Private Limited, and Endocor GmbH among others.

Economic Outlook and Market Landscape

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery anticipated in the near term. The United States has navigated challenges, including slowing GDP growth and inflationary pressures, and is on a path to overcoming these hurdles. In the Euro area, easing headline inflation is contributing to increased real incomes and economic activity. China is poised for robust GDP growth as the pandemic subsides and the government shifts its policy stance.

While several challenges persist, such as the ongoing Ukraine conflict, global inflationary pressures, and food and fuel inflation in developing countries, governments are demonstrating resilience. However, efforts to combat inflation through interest rate hikes may impact job creation and economic activity. The regulatory environment is also evolving, with climate change considerations gaining prominence in economic decisions.

In this dynamic landscape, the rise of new technologies, including AI, machine learning, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies, is set to reshape global investments and contribute significantly to GDP growth.

