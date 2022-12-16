Global Vascular Patches Market Report 2022 to 2027: Growth in the Number of Hospitals & Surgical Centers Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vascular Patches Market by Material (Biologic, Synthetic), Application (Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Congenital Heart Disease, Carotid Endarterectomy), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vascular patches market is valued at an estimated USD 353 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 517 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The biologic vascular patches held the largest share of the vascular patches market, by material

Based on material, the global vascular patches market is segmented into biological and synthetic vascular patches. Biologic vascular patches held a significant share in the market. It is also the fastest-growing material segment in this market. Growth in this segment is primarily driven by the advantages offered by the biologic patches over their synthetic counterparts.

The vascular bypass surgery segment is the fastest growing segment of the vascular patches market, by application

Based on application, the vascular patches market is segmented into carotid endarterectomy (CEA), open repair of abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), congenital heart diseases, vascular bypass surgery, and other applications. The vascular bypass surgery is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The high growth rate of vascular bypass surgery can be attributed to the availability of reimbursement in emerging and developed economies.

Among the end users, the hospitals segment is anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on end users, the vascular patches market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment is anticipated to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of hospitals offering better healthcare services and infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global vascular patches market is segmented into four regions - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the vascular patches market during the forecast period. The high growth in this region can primarily be attributed to the large number of the target population and improved healthcare infrastructures in Southeast Asian countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Vascular Patches Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Vascular Patches Market, by Material (2021)

4.3 Vascular Patches Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Vascular Patches Market: Geographic Mix

4.5 Vascular Patches Market: Developed vs. Emerging Economies

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of CVD

5.2.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Prevalence of Vascular Diseases

5.2.1.3 Rising Number of Cardiovascular Surgeries Worldwide

5.2.1.4 Availability of Reimbursement for Vascular Procedures

5.2.1.5 Growing Adoption of Biological Patches

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Procedural Cost of Vascular Surgeries and Associated Products

5.2.2.2 Product Failures and Recalls

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Growth in the Number of Hospitals & Surgical Centers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8 Ecosystem Analysis

5.8.1 Ecosystem Role

6 Vascular Patches Market, by Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Biologic Vascular Patches

6.2.1 Wide Usage in Arterial Closure During Cardiac Surgeries to Drive Market

6.3 Synthetic Vascular Patches

6.3.1 High Risk of Infection Despite Being Cost-Efficient to Restrain Market

7 Vascular Patches Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Carotid Endarterectomy

7.2.1 Increasing Patch Angioplasty Procedures to Drive Market

7.3 Vascular Bypass Surgery

7.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Vascular Diseases to Drive Market

7.4 Congenital Heart Disease

7.4.1 Use of Synthetic & Biologic Vascular Patches for Corrective Surgeries to Drive Market

7.5 Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

7.5.1 Rising Incidence of Aaa to Drive Demand for Vascular Patches

7.6 Other Applications

8 Vascular Patches Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Rising Burden of CVD and Developing Infrastructure in Emerging Economies to Drive Market

8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.3.1 Rising Number of Ascs to Propel Market Growth

9 Vascular Patches Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

10.3 Revenue Share Analysis

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Company Footprint Analysis

10.7 Competitive Scenario

10.7.1 Deals

10.7.2 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Baxter International, Inc.

11.1.2 Lemaitre Vascular, Inc.

11.1.3 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

11.1.4 Getinge Ab

11.1.5 B. Braun

11.1.6 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

11.1.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.1.8 Aziyo Biologics, Inc.

11.1.9 Terumo Corporation

11.1.10 Artivion, Inc.

11.1.11 Labcor Laboratorios Ltda.

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Vup Medical

11.2.2 Aegis Lifesciences

11.2.3 Synkromax Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

12 Appendix

