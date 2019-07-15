Global VaTax Introduces Withholding Dividends Recovery

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Countries impose withholding taxes on dividends paid to nonresidents because it would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to collect the tax once the dividends have been paid. In order to avoid such situations, taxes are deducted from the dividend payment before it is paid to the investor.

Historically, a large portion of withholding taxes was seldom recovered due to a combination of complicated policies of foreign tax authorities and a minefield of complex procedures. However, when one takes into consideration that effective global tax reclamation can enhance the performance of a portfolio by upwards of 250 basis points or 2.5% annually, recovering withheld dividends can no longer be ignored.

Global VaTax's thorough knowledge and understanding of complex international tax law, combined with their company's extensive geographical footprint, ensure that they resolve specific claims successfully and in a timely manner.

The process to file a reclaim can be intricate, with distinct procedures, specific languages, filing requirements and cultural nuances in virtually every country. The good news is that, in order to recover dividends, all one needs is data and documentation. But red tape, language barriers, and excessively complicated administrative procedures are just a few of the many challenges one faces when pursuing governmental relief. As global withholding tax specialists, Global VaTax will handle the process of recovering foreign withholding tax from beginning to end.

