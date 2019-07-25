Global Vector Control Industry

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Control market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.



7 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 4.6%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Insects, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.1 Billion by the year 2025, Insects will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799899/?utm_source=PRN







- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$230.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$725.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Insects will reach a market size of US$759.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Anticimex International AB (Sweden); Arrow Exterminators, Inc. (USA); BASF SE (Germany); Bayer AG (Germany); Bell Laboratories, Inc. (USA); Ecolab, Inc. (USA); Ensystex (USA); FMC Corporation (USA); Massey Services, Inc. (USA); Rentokil Initial PLC (United Kingdom); Rollins, Inc. (USA); Syngenta AG (Switzerland); The Terminix International Company LP (USA)







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799899/?utm_source=PRN



VECTOR CONTROL MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Vector Control Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Insects (Vector Type) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Rodents (Vector Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:

2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Vector Control Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Vector Control Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Vector Control Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Chemical (Method of Control) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Chemical (Method of Control) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Chemical (Method of Control) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Physical & Mechanical (Method of Control) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Physical & Mechanical (Method of Control) Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Physical & Mechanical (Method of Control) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 10: Biological (Method of Control) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Biological (Method of Control) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Biological (Method of Control) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Method of Controls (Method of Control)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Method of Controls (Method of Control) Historic MARKET Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 15: Other Method of Controls (Method of Control) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 16: Insects (Vector Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Insects (Vector Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Insects (Vector Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Rodents (Vector Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Rodents (Vector Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Rodents (Vector Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Other Vector Types (Vector Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Other Vector Types (Vector Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 24: Other Vector Types (Vector Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Commercial & Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Commercial & Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Commercial & Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Vector Control Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Insects (Vector Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Rodents (Vector Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the

US: 2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States Vector Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Vector Control Market in the United States by Method

of Control: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Vector Control Market Share Breakdown

by Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Vector Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Vector Control Market in the United States by Vector

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Vector Control Market Share Breakdown

by Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Vector Control Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Vector Control Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Vector Control Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Vector Control Historic Market Review by

Method of Control in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Vector Control Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Method of Control for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 43: Canadian Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Vector Control Historic Market Review by

Vector Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Vector Control Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vector Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Vector Control Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Vector Control Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Vector Control: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Method of Control

for the period 2018-2025

Table 50: Vector Control Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Vector Control: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vector Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 53: Vector Control Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vector

Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Vector Control Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Vector Control Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Vector Control Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Method of Control for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Vector Control Market by Method of Control:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Vector Control Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Vector Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Vector Control Market by Vector Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Vector Control in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Vector Control Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Vector Control Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Insects (Vector Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Rodents (Vector Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 67: European Vector Control Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Vector Control Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: European Vector Control Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018-2025

Table 71: Vector Control Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Method of Control: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: Vector Control Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Vector Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Vector Control Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 77: Vector Control Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: European Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: Vector Control Market in France by Method of Control:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: French Vector Control Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Vector Control Market Share Analysis by Method

of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Vector Control Market in France by Vector Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: French Vector Control Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Vector Control Market Share Analysis by Vector

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Vector Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Vector Control Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Vector Control Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 88: Vector Control Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 90: German Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Vector Control Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Vector Control Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Vector Control Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: Vector Control Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian Vector Control Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Method of Control for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Vector Control Market by Method of Control:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Italian Vector Control Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Vector Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Vector Control Market by Vector Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Demand for Vector Control in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Vector Control Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Vector Control: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Method of

Control for the period 2018-2025

Table 107: Vector Control Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: United Kingdom Vector Control Market Share Analysis

by Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Vector Control: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vector Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 110: Vector Control Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Vector Control Market Share Analysis

by Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Vector Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: United Kingdom Vector Control Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Vector Control Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Spanish Vector Control Historic Market Review by

Method of Control in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Vector Control Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Method of Control for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 118: Spanish Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Vector Control Historic Market Review by

Vector Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Vector Control Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vector Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Vector Control Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Vector Control Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Vector Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Vector Control Market in Russia by Method of

Control: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 126: Russian Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian Vector Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Vector Control Market in Russia by Vector Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Vector Control Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Vector Control Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Vector Control Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018-2025

Table 134: Vector Control Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Method of Control: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Vector Control Market Share Breakdown

by Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Vector Control Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Vector Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Vector Control Market Share Breakdown

by Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Vector Control Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 140: Vector Control Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Vector Control Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 143: Vector Control Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Vector Control Market in Asia-Pacific by Method of

Control: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Vector Control Market in Asia-Pacific by Vector

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Vector Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Vector Control Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Vector Control Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 156: Australian Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Vector Control Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Vector Control Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Vector Control Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Vector Control Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Vector Control Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 163: Indian Vector Control Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Indian Vector Control Historic Market Review by

Method of Control in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Vector Control Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Method of Control for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 166: Indian Vector Control Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Vector Control Historic Market Review by

Vector Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Vector Control Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vector Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian Vector Control Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Vector Control Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Vector Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Vector Control Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 174: Vector Control Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Vector Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Vector Control Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 177: Vector Control Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Vector Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Vector Control Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 180: Vector Control Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vector Control:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Method

of Control for the period 2018-2025

Table 182: Vector Control Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Share

Analysis by Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vector Control:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vector

Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 185: Vector Control Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Share

Analysis by Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Vector Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Vector Control Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Vector Control Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 191: Vector Control Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Vector Control Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Vector Control Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Method of Control for the Period

2018-2025

Table 194: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Vector Control Market by Method of

Control: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Vector Control Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vector Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 197: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Vector Control Market by Vector Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand for Vector Control in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Vector Control Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Vector Control Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018-2025

Table 203: Vector Control Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Method of Control: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018-2025

Table 206: Vector Control Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Vector Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Vector Control Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 209: Vector Control Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 211: Vector Control Market in Brazil by Method of

Control: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Vector Control Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Vector Control Market in Brazil by Vector Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Vector Control Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Vector Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Vector Control Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Vector Control Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 220: Vector Control Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 222: Mexican Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Vector Control Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Vector Control Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Vector Control Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 228: Vector Control Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Vector Control Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Method of Control:

2018 to 2025

Table 230: Vector Control Market in Rest of Latin America by

Method of Control: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 231: Rest of Latin America Vector Control Market Share

Breakdown by Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Vector Control Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 233: Vector Control Market in Rest of Latin America by

Vector Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Vector Control Market Share

Breakdown by Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Vector Control Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Vector Control Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Vector Control Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 239: Vector Control Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 240: The Middle East Vector Control Mark

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799899/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

