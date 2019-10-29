Global Vector Control Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Control market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Insects, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.1 Billion by the year 2025, Insects will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799899/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$211.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$174.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Insects will reach a market size of US$655.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Anticimex International AB; Arrow Exterminators, Inc.; BASF SE; Bayer AG; Bell Laboratories, Inc.; Ecolab, Inc.; Ensystex; FMC Corporation; Massey Services, Inc.; Rentokil Initial PLC; Rollins, Inc.; Syngenta AG; The Terminix International Company LP







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799899/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Vector Control Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Vector Control Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Vector Control Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Vector Control Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Chemical (Method of Control) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Chemical (Method of Control) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Chemical (Method of Control) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Physical & Mechanical (Method of Control) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Physical & Mechanical (Method of Control) Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Physical & Mechanical (Method of Control) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 10: Biological (Method of Control) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Biological (Method of Control) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Biological (Method of Control) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Method of Controls (Method of Control)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Method of Controls (Method of Control) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 15: Other Method of Controls (Method of Control) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 16: Insects (Vector Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Insects (Vector Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Insects (Vector Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Rodents (Vector Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Rodents (Vector Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Rodents (Vector Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Other Vector Types (Vector Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Other Vector Types (Vector Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 24: Other Vector Types (Vector Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Commercial & Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Commercial & Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Commercial & Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Vector Control Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States Vector Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Vector Control Market in the United States by Method

of Control: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Vector Control Market Share Breakdown

by Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Vector Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Vector Control Market in the United States by Vector

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Vector Control Market Share Breakdown

by Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Vector Control Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Vector Control Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Vector Control Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Vector Control Historic Market Review by

Method of Control in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Vector Control Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Method of Control for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 43: Canadian Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Vector Control Historic Market Review by

Vector Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Vector Control Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vector Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Vector Control Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Vector Control Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Vector Control: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Method of Control

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Vector Control Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Vector Control: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vector Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Vector Control Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vector

Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Vector Control Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Vector Control Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Vector Control Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Method of Control for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Vector Control Market by Method of Control:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Vector Control Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Vector Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Vector Control Market by Vector Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Vector Control in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Vector Control Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Vector Control Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 67: European Vector Control Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Vector Control Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: European Vector Control Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018-2025

Table 71: Vector Control Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Method of Control: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: Vector Control Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Vector Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Vector Control Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 77: Vector Control Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: European Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: Vector Control Market in France by Method of Control:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: French Vector Control Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Vector Control Market Share Analysis by Method

of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Vector Control Market in France by Vector Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: French Vector Control Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Vector Control Market Share Analysis by Vector

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Vector Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Vector Control Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Vector Control Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 88: Vector Control Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Method of

Control for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 90: German Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Vector Control Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Vector Control Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Vector Control Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: Vector Control Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian Vector Control Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Method of Control for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Vector Control Market by Method of Control:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Italian Vector Control Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Vector Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Vector Control Market by Vector Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Demand for Vector Control in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Vector Control Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Vector Control: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Method of

Control for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Vector Control Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: United Kingdom Vector Control Market Share Analysis

by Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Vector Control: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vector Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Vector Control Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Vector Control Market Share Analysis

by Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Vector Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: United Kingdom Vector Control Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Vector Control Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Spanish Vector Control Historic Market Review by

Method of Control in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Vector Control Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Method of Control for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 118: Spanish Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Vector Control Historic Market Review by

Vector Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Vector Control Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vector Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Vector Control Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Vector Control Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Vector Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Vector Control Market in Russia by Method of

Control: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 126: Russian Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian Vector Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Vector Control Market in Russia by Vector Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Vector Control Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Vector Control Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Vector Control Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018-2025

Table 134: Vector Control Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Method of Control: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Vector Control Market Share Breakdown

by Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Vector Control Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Vector Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Vector Control Market Share Breakdown

by Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Vector Control Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 140: Vector Control Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Vector Control Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 143: Vector Control Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Vector Control Market in Asia-Pacific by Method of

Control: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Vector Control Market in Asia-Pacific by Vector

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Vector Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Vector Control Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Vector Control Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 156: Australian Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Vector Control Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Vector Control Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Vector Control Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Vector Control Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Vector Control Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 163: Indian Vector Control Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Indian Vector Control Historic Market Review by

Method of Control in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Vector Control Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Method of Control for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 166: Indian Vector Control Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Vector Control Historic Market Review by

Vector Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Vector Control Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vector Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian Vector Control Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Vector Control Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Vector Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Vector Control Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 174: Vector Control Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Vector Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Vector Control Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 177: Vector Control Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Vector Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Vector Control Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 180: Vector Control Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vector Control:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Method

of Control for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Vector Control Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Share

Analysis by Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vector Control:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vector

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Vector Control Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Share

Analysis by Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Vector Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Vector Control Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Vector Control Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 191: Vector Control Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Vector Control Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Vector Control Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Method of Control for the Period

2018-2025

Table 194: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Vector Control Market by Method of

Control: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Vector Control Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vector Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 197: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Vector Control Market by Vector

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand for Vector Control in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Vector Control Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Vector Control Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018-2025

Table 203: Vector Control Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Method of Control: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018-2025

Table 206: Vector Control Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Vector Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Vector Control Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 209: Vector Control Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 211: Vector Control Market in Brazil by Method of

Control: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Vector Control Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Vector Control Market in Brazil by Vector Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Vector Control Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Vector Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Vector Control Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Vector Control Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 220: Vector Control Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 222: Mexican Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Vector Control Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Vector Control Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Vector Control Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 228: Vector Control Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Vector Control Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Method of Control:

2018 to 2025

Table 230: Vector Control Market in Rest of Latin America by

Method of Control: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 231: Rest of Latin America Vector Control Market Share

Breakdown by Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Vector Control Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 233: Vector Control Market in Rest of Latin America by

Vector Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Vector Control Market Share

Breakdown by Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Vector Control Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Vector Control Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Vector Control Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 239: Vector Control Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 240: The Middle East Vector Control Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 241: The Middle East Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: The Middle East Vector Control Historic Market by

Method of Control in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 243: Vector Control Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Method of Control for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: The Middle East Vector Control Historic Market by

Vector Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: Vector Control Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vector Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 247: The Middle East Vector Control Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: Vector Control Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 249: The Middle East Vector Control Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 250: Iranian Market for Vector Control: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Method of Control

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Vector Control Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control for the Period

2009-2017

Table 252: Iranian Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Iranian Market for Vector Control: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vector Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 254: Vector Control Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Iranian Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vector

Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: Iranian Vector Control Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 258: Vector Control Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 259: Israeli Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018-2025

Table 260: Vector Control Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Method of Control: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 261: Israeli Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Israeli Vector Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018-2025

Table 263: Vector Control Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Vector Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Israeli Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by

Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Israeli Vector Control Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 266: Vector Control Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 267: Israeli Vector Control Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 268: Saudi Arabian Vector Control Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Method of Control for the Period 2018-2025

Table 269: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017

Table 270: Saudi Arabian Vector Control Market by Method of

Control: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 271: Saudi Arabian Vector Control Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Vector Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 272: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017

Table 273: Saudi Arabian Vector Control Market by Vector Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand for Vector Control in US$



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799899/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

