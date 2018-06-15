Global Vector Signal Generator Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Anritsu, Fortive, Keysight Technologies & National Instruments

The Global vector signal generator market to grow at a CAGR of 2.67% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Vector Signal Generator Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry evector signal generatorperts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the growth and sales volume generated by end-users such as telecom, electronics, automotive, industrial, and other industries.

The emergence of new communication technologies will be a key trend for the market growth. With the emergence of new technologies such as CDMA, LTE, among others, the market witnesses the development of telecommunication equipment that supports these technologies. This equipment transmits signals that use complex modulation formats and accelerate the demand for vector signal generator to test these complex signals.

According to the report, the emergence of wireless standards will drive the market growth. Consumers are demanding for higher bandwidth applications and services due to the introduction of wireless standards such as LTE, 5G, and 4G. The increasing sales volume of mobile computing devices with improved capabilities will drive the demand for growing Internet bandwidth.

Further, the report states that the high price of vector signal generators will impact the market growth. Vector signal generators are highly priced due to their usage for testing and measurement of emerging advanced technologies. High-performance vectors generators for dedicated applications require significant capital expenditure, driving the demand for rental test equipment.

Market Trends



Development of 5G

Emergence of new communication technologies

Emergence of radar and satellite components and module tests

Growth of FPGA-enabled vector signal generators



Key vendors

Anritsu

Fortive

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Frequency



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/69wzwk/global_vector?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vector-signal-generator-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-anritsu-fortive-keysight-technologies--national-instruments-300666646.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

