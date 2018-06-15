Global Vector Signal Generator Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Anritsu, Fortive, Keysight Technologies & National Instruments

DUBLIN, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Vector Signal Generator Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global vector signal generator market to grow at a CAGR of 2.67% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Vector Signal Generator Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry evector signal generatorperts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the growth and sales volume generated by end-users such as telecom, electronics, automotive, industrial, and other industries.
The emergence of new communication technologies will be a key trend for the market growth. With the emergence of new technologies such as CDMA, LTE, among others, the market witnesses the development of telecommunication equipment that supports these technologies. This equipment transmits signals that use complex modulation formats and accelerate the demand for vector signal generator to test these complex signals.
According to the report, the emergence of wireless standards will drive the market growth. Consumers are demanding for higher bandwidth applications and services due to the introduction of wireless standards such as LTE, 5G, and 4G. The increasing sales volume of mobile computing devices with improved capabilities will drive the demand for growing Internet bandwidth.
Further, the report states that the high price of vector signal generators will impact the market growth. Vector signal generators are highly priced due to their usage for testing and measurement of emerging advanced technologies. High-performance vectors generators for dedicated applications require significant capital expenditure, driving the demand for rental test equipment.
Market Trends
- Development of 5G
- Emergence of new communication technologies
- Emergence of radar and satellite components and module tests
- Growth of FPGA-enabled vector signal generators
Key vendors
- Anritsu
- Fortive
- Keysight Technologies
- National Instruments
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Frequency
Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
