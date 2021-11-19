Global Vegan Cheese Market Report 2021-2028: Analysis & Forecasts by Product (Mozzarella, Ricotta), Source (Soy Milk, Cashew Milk), By End Use (Household, Foodservice)

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegan Cheese Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vegan cheese market size is expected to reach USD 5.64 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.4%

Increasing acceptance of veganism among the consumers, especially among the millennials, has been fueling the market growth. Growing awareness about animal cruelty and the negative impacts on the environment caused by the dairy industry has encouraged consumers to opt for plant-based products.

The mozzarella product segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Mozzarella is widely used in Italian dishes, such as pasta, pizzas, croquettes, and Caprese salad, and is available in the form of slices, cubes, shredded, and spreads. The demand for mozzarella is significantly high in countries where Italian cuisine is popular. The cashew milk source segment contributed to the largest revenue share in 2020 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Cashew-based cheese contains vitamins B2 & B12 and low fat. This makes it favorable among health-conscious consumers across the globe. In addition, gluten- and cholesterol-free cashew products are also gaining traction owing to their health benefits. The household segment led the market and accounted for the maximum share of the global revenue in 2020. Increased consumer disposable income and willingness to spend on premium products have led to a rise in demand for plant-based cheese in the household segment.

The market has a large number of regional as well as international players. Most of the manufacturing companies have been launching new products owing to the rising demand for vegan products from vegetarian, vegan, and health-conscious consumers.

Vegan Cheese Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market at a CAGR of more than 13.5% from 2021 to 2028. The growing demand for plant-based bakery and confectionery products in the Asia Pacific region is expected to fuel product sales in the upcoming years

is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market at a CAGR of more than 13.5% from 2021 to 2028. The growing demand for plant-based bakery and confectionery products in the region is expected to fuel product sales in the upcoming years The ricotta product segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of over 13.5% from 2021 to 2028. The growing application of the product in Italian dishes, such as manicotti, lasagna, roll-up, high tea, and ravioli has been fueling the demand for ricotta

The soy milk source segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of over 12% from 2021 to 2028. It is a low-cost substitute for dairy and has a complete balance of desirable fatty acids and amino acids

The foodservice end-use segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during forecast years

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Vegan Cheese Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Vegan Cheese Market

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.4.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.5.4. Industry Opportunities

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7. Roadmap of Vegan Cheese Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Vegan Cheese Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Mozzarella

5.3. Cheddar

5.4. Parmesan

5.5. Ricotta

5.6. Cream



Chapter 6. Vegan Cheese Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Source Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Soy

6.3. Almond

6.4. Cashew

6.5. Coconut



Chapter 7. Vegan Cheese Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End-use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

7.2. Household

7.3. Food Processing

7.4. Foodservice



Chapter 8. Vegan Cheese Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2020



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Company Overview

10.2. Financial Performance

10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4. Strategic Initiatives

Daiya Foods Inc.

Kite Hill

Violife

Dr-Cow Tree Nut Cheese

Treeline Cheese

Tofutti Brands, Inc.

Tyne Chease Limited

Miyoko's Creamery

Parmela Creamery

Gardener Cheese Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wx0bkx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

