Global Vegan Confectionery Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: From Niche to Mainstream - The Evolution of the Industry as North America Leads the Way

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Oct, 2023, 18:00 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegan Confectionery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Chocolate, Sugar, Flour), By Distribution Channel (Offline, and Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vegan confectionery market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.62 billion by 2030. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2030

The global vegan confectionery market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. The increasing adoption of veganism, particularly among millennials and the working population, is a primary driver of demand. Consumers are becoming more conscious of animal cruelty and environmental sustainability, leading to a rise in campaigns and awareness efforts, further boosting the market.

Vegan chocolate confectionery is particularly popular among individuals following a flexitarian or vegan diet, as well as those with lactose intolerance and food allergies. The health benefits associated with plant-based chocolates, such as being low in fat and cholesterol, are contributing to market growth.

In response to increasing consumer acceptance of plant-based products, major players like Nestle are investing in research and development to introduce new vegan products. For example, Nestle launched KitKat V, a vegan version of its iconic chocolate bar, catering to a global customer base.

The online distribution channel is expected to experience faster growth, with a projected CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Online purchasing of vegan confectionery is gaining popularity due to factors like free product delivery, convenient payment methods, after-sale customer service, and hassle-free return policies offered by e-retailers.

In contrast, the offline distribution channel, including supermarkets and convenience stores, accounted for a larger share of the market in 2022. Consumers prefer to buy grocery products in physical stores, where they can examine product labels and quality.

The vegan confectionery market remains dynamic, with the regular entry of small and localized players from various countries offering innovative products to meet growing consumer demand and preferences.

This industry's niche nature and untapped potential present opportunities for both established players and small to medium-sized enterprises to focus on customer acquisition and expand their operations locally, regionally, or globally.

Vegan Confectionery Market Report Highlights

  • The vegan confectionery market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2030. According to the Good Food Institute, grocery sales of plant-based foods in the U. S. reached USD 7 billion by April 2021, with a gain of almost 27% from the past year, thereby offering opportunities for vegan food manufacturers in the North American market
  • The offline segment accounted for the largest share of 80.3% in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Online retailers offer a wide range of vegan confectionery with special pricing and great discounts seasonally offered, which is a key factor enhancing the segment growth
  • North America region had the largest market share of 37.0% in 2022 for the vegan confectionery market

Company Profiles

  • Taza Chocolate
  • Alter Eco
  • Endangered Species Chocolate, LLC,
  • EQUAL EXCHANGE COOP
  • Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG
  • MondelA"z International
  • Dylan's Candy Bar
  • Endorfin
  • Goodio
  • Freedom Confectionery
  • Creative Natural Products, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Regional Outlook
2.4. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. Vegan Confectionery Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis
3.2.2. Profit Margin Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.3. Industry Challenges
3.3.4. Industry Opportunities
3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption
4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Vegan Confectionery Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
5.2. Chocolate
5.3. Sugar
5.4. Flour

Chapter 6. Vegan Confectionery Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
6.2. Offline
6.3. Online

Chapter 7. Vegan Confectionery Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Participant's Overview
8.4. Financial Performance
8.5. Product Benchmarking
8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022 (%)
8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis
8.8. Strategy mapping

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gid986

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Anti-tank Missile System Research Analysis 2023-2028: Dual-Mode Seekers Revolutionize Anti-Tank Missile Capabilities

Global Anti-tank Missile System Research Analysis 2023-2028: Dual-Mode Seekers Revolutionize Anti-Tank Missile Capabilities

The "Anti-tank Missile System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
United States Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2023: Mobile Revenue will Account for 53.1% of the Market in 2027, Driven by Continued Rise in Mobile Internet Subscriptions and Mobile Data ARPU

United States Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2023: Mobile Revenue will Account for 53.1% of the Market in 2027, Driven by Continued Rise in Mobile Internet Subscriptions and Mobile Data ARPU

The "United States (US) Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 'United States...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.