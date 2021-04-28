Global Vegan Cosmetics Market- Coty Inc., Debenhams Plc, e.l.f. Beauty Inc., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth
The vegan cosmetics market is poised to grow by USD 3.32 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The report on the vegan cosmetics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rising preference for vegan products from consumers.
The vegan cosmetics market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geography. This study identifies the growth of the cosmetic industry as one of the prime reasons driving the vegan cosmetics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The vegan cosmetics market covers the following areas:
Vegan Cosmetics Market Sizing
Vegan Cosmetics Market Forecast
Vegan Cosmetics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Coty Inc.
- Debenhams Plc
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc.
- KOSÉ Corp.
- Laboratoires de Biologie Végétale Yves Rocher
- Lush Retail Ltd.
- Natura &Co.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Coty Inc.
- Debenhams Plc
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc.
- KOSÉ Corp.
- L'Oréal SA
- Laboratoires de Biologie Végétale Yves Rocher
- Lush Retail Ltd.
- Natura &Co.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
