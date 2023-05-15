Global Vegan Cosmetics Market Report 2023: Launch of Innovative and Novel Cruelty Free Cosmetics Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegan Cosmetics Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vegan cosmetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Arbonne International LLC ( Yves Rocher )

) Billy Jealousy LLC

Coty Inc. (Cottage Holdco B.V.)

Debenhams Retail Ltd. (Celine Jersey Topco Limited)

Gabriel Cosmetics Inc.

Kose Corporation

L'Oreal S.A.

Lush Retail Ltd.

MuLondon Ltd.

Shiseido Company Limited

This report on global vegan cosmetics market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global vegan cosmetics market by segmenting the market based on product type, distribution channel, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the vegan cosmetics market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Veganism Trends

Launch of Innovative and Novel Cruelty Free Cosmetics

Challenges

High Cost of the Products

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Skin Care

Hair Care

Makeup

Others

by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cm9lr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets