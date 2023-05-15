Global Vegan Cosmetics Market Report 2023: Launch of Innovative and Novel Cruelty Free Cosmetics Drives Growth

May 15, 2023, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegan Cosmetics Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vegan cosmetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Arbonne International LLC (Yves Rocher)
- Billy Jealousy LLC
- Coty Inc. (Cottage Holdco B.V.)
- Debenhams Retail Ltd. (Celine Jersey Topco Limited)
- Gabriel Cosmetics Inc.
- Kose Corporation
- L'Oreal S.A.
- Lush Retail Ltd.
- MuLondon Ltd.
- Shiseido Company Limited
This report on global vegan cosmetics market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global vegan cosmetics market by segmenting the market based on product type, distribution channel, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the vegan cosmetics market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Veganism Trends
- Launch of Innovative and Novel Cruelty Free Cosmetics
Challenges
- High Cost of the Products
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Skin Care
- Hair Care
- Makeup
- Others
by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cm9lr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article