Global Vegan Food Market Trends/Analysis Report 2023-2030: Challenges and Opportunities - High Prices vs. Growing Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegan Food Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Meat & Seafood, Creamer, Ice Cream & Frozen Novelties, Yogurt, Cheese, Butter, Meals, Protein Bars, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vegan food market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach a size of USD 37.5 billion by 2030 with an impressive CAGR of 10.7%

The rising consumer preference for plant-based food, driven by increasing awareness regarding animal cruelty and the health benefits of a vegan diet, is expected to be a major growth driver for the industry. However, the high prices of vegan foods due to their expensive manufacturing process may pose a challenge to the market's expansion.

Nevertheless, the growth of the global vegan food industry is bolstered by the growing adoption of veganism worldwide, supported by its positive impact on metabolism due to its rich fiber content. Initiatives by key players to introduce plant-based food in developed and developing countries are also contributing to market growth.

In 2022, North America held the largest revenue share, fueled by social media campaigns promoting vegan food adoption by celebrities like Jake Gyllenhaal and Serena Williams, along with the increasing demand for dairy alternatives among lactose-intolerant consumers in the region.

Major players, including Amy's Kitchen, Danone S.A, Daiya Foods Inc., and Beyond Meat, among others, are adopting various strategies such as global expansion, partnerships, new product launches, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

The meat & seafood segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant presence and high demand for plant-based meat in developing countries are expected to drive the growth of the segment. The availability of a variety of meat categories coupled with the availability of a wide range of plant-based meat products including deli slices, meatballs, tenders, chicken nuggets, and others is driving the growth.



The offline distribution channel led the market and is estimated to continue dominating during the forecast period. The high share is attributed to the easy accessibility of offline stores. Products from different brands are easily available in one place in offline stores resulting in their higher purchase.

Moreover, offline distribution channels such as convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and others provide the facility of physical verification of the product, which is further expected to drive segment growth.

Vegan Food Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for plant-based food and rising health consciousness among consumers

is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for plant-based food and rising health consciousness among consumers The yogurt segment is estimated to grow at the second highest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising preference for dairy-free products among millennials is expected to drive the segment's growth

The vegan cheese segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing consumption of vegan cheese by lactose intolerant consumers is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the segment

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $16.55 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.5 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7 % Regions Covered Global

Competitive Analysis

Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

Company Categorization

Participant's Overview

Financial Performance

Product Benchmarking

Company Market Share Analysis, 2022 (%)

Company Heat Map Analysis

Strategy Mapping

Company Profiles

Amy's Kitchen

Danone S.A

Daiya Foods Inc.

Beyond Meat

Tofutti Brands Inc.

Plamil Foods Ltd

VBites Foods Limited

Eden Foods Inc.

VITASOY International Holdings Limited

SunOpta

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.4. Regional Outlook

2.5. Competition Outlook



Chapter 3. Vegan Food Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Outlook

3.2.2. Manufacturing and Technology Outlook

3.2.3. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographics Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Key Observations & Findings



Chapter 5. Vegan Food Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Meat & Seafood

5.2.1. Meat & seafood market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Creamer

5.4. Ice Cream and Frozen Novelties

5.5. Yogurt

5.6. Cheese

5.7. Butter

5.8. Meals

5.9. Protein Bars



Chapter 6. Vegan Food Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Online

6.3. Offline



Chapter 7. Vegan Food Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkg041

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets