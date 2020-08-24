Global Vegan Yogurt Market Trends and Forecast 2020-2025 - Leading Players Investing in Attractive Packaging Solutions to Expand Existing Consumer Base

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegan Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vegan yogurt market experienced double-digit growth during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global vegan yogurt market is expected to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Currently, the demand for vegan yogurt is escalating due to the growing adoption of veganism and its easy availability in a wide array of flavors, such as vanilla, strawberry, raspberry, mixed berry, etc.

According to studies by several institutes, including the University of Oxford, replacing meat and dairy products with a variety of plant-based foods can help improve human health and minimize greenhouse gas emissions.



Moreover, numerous non-government organizations (NGOs) are promoting the welfare of farm animals and spreading awareness about the nutritional benefits of an animal-free diet, which in turn is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is positively influencing the sales of low-fat vegan yogurt as it helps maintain the blood glucose levels and reduce the risks of obesity, stroke, cholesterol and cancer.



Furthermore, the leading players are investing in attractive packaging solutions to expand their existing consumer base. Other factors anticipated to bolster the market growth include the growing number of lactose-intolerant individuals and extensive campaigns undertaken by celebrities and other public figures to encourage the adoption of a vegan diet.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Barambah Organics Pty Ltd., Blue Diamond Growers, Daiya Foods Inc. (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.), Dean Foods (Dairy Farmers of America), General Mills Inc., Granarolo S.p.A., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Vitasoy, White Wave Foods (Danone), etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global vegan yogurt market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vegan yogurt market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the flavor?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global vegan yogurt market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Vegan Yogurt Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Source

6.1 Almond

6.2 Soy

6.3 Coconut

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Flavor

7.1 Vanilla

7.2 Strawberry

7.3 Mixed Berry

7.4 Raspberry

7.5 Peach

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Frozen Dessert

8.2 Food

8.3 Beverages

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.3 Online Stores

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Barambah Organics Pty. Ltd.

Blue Diamond Growers

Daiya Foods Inc. (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.)

Dean Foods (Dairy Farmers of America)

General Mills Inc .

. Granarolo S.p.A.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Vitasoy

White Wave Foods (Danone)

