Global Vegetable Oils Industry
NEW YORK, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Vegetable Oils in Metric Tons by the following Product Segments: Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Others.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 250 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AarhusKarlshamn
- Aceites Borges Pont S.A.
- ACH Food Companies, Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Avena Nordic Grain Oy
- Avril Group
VEGETABLE OILS MCP-2
A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
1. Soybean Oil
2. Olive Oil
3. Canola Oil
4. Sunflower and Safflower Oil
5. Corn Oil
6. Palm Oil
7. Coconut Oil
8. Other Oils
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Vegetable Oils: Rising Consumption of High-Quality Oils and Growing Prominence of Alternative Fuels Drive Market Growth
Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & Unprocessed Cooking Oils
Organic, Virgin, and Unrefined Olive, Coconut, and Palm Oils: The Healthier Vegetable Oils
Table 1: Fatty Acid Profiles of Major Cooking Oils - Butter, Olive, Coconut, Palm, Safflower, Corn, Soybean, and Canola (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Biofuels: Application Area with Huge Untapped Market Potential
Table 2: Biodiesel Production by Feedstock (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production for Animal Fats, Palm Oil, Canola (Rapeseed) Oil, Soybean Oil, UCO, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Biofuels Production by Region/ Country (1995-2025P): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million barrels per day of oil equivalent) for Brazil, EU, United States, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Highlights
Major Growth Driving Factors Summarized
Increasing Health-Consciousness
Convenience
Broad New Range of Options
Few of the Many Vegetable Oil Varieties: Type of Oil and its Key Characteristics
Customization to Local Tastes
The Rise of the Vegetarianism
Increasing Product Diversity
Key Challenges & Constraints
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth
Rising Income and Large Population Drives Demand in Asia
Table 5: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Per Capita Consumption (Kilograms) of Vegetable Oils by Region/Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Global Vegetable Oils Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Volume Consumption) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, USA, Japan, Europe, and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. PRODUCTION LANDSCAPE
The United States Dominate Global Vegetable Oilseeds Production
Table 8: World Vegetable Oilseeds Production by Country (2016, 2017 & 2018E): Breakdown of Volume Production (in Million Metric Tons) for Argentina, Brazil, China, European Union, United States, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Vegetable Oilseeds Production by Type (2016, 2017 & 2018E): Breakdown of Volume Production (in Million Metric Tons) for Copra, Cottonseed, Palm Kernel, Peanut, Rapeseed, Soybean, Sunflowerseed, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major Oilseed Crops (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Countries Dominate Vegetable Oils Production and Supply
Table 11: World Vegetable Oils Production by Country (2016, 2017 & 2018E): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million Metric Tons) for Indonesia, China, Malaysia, EU, United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Global Production of Major Vegetable Oils by Type (2016, 2017 & 2018E): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million Metric Tons) for Coconut Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Olive Oil, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Peanut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soybean Oil, and Sunflowerseed Oil (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Palm Oil Production
Table 13: Global Palm Oil Production by Country (2017 & 2018E): Breakdown of Production Volume (Thousand Metric Tons) for Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Colombia, Nigeria, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Annual Production Capacity for Certified Sustainable Palm Oil and Palm Kernel for 2010-2017 in MMT (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Total Certified Palm Oil (CSPO) Production Area (Million Hectares): 2010-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Indonesia: Largest Producer of Palm Oil Worldwide
Table 16: Leading Palm Oil Producing Countries Worldwide (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production for Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Colombia, Nigeria, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Indonesian Palm Oil Production (MMT): 2010-2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Malaysia: Second Largest Producer of Palm Oil Backed by Suitable Tropical Climate
Table 18: Malaysian Palm Oil Production (Million Metric Tons): 2010-2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Malaysian Palm Oil Council Strives towards More Viable and Sustainable Palm Oil
China: A Global Production Hub for Soybean Oil
Table 19: Global Soybean Oil Production by Region/Country (2017 & 2018E): Breakdown of Production Volume (Thousand Metric Tons) for Argentina, Brazil, China, European Union, India, Mexico, United States, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ukraine Dominates Sunflowerseed Oil Production Globally
Table 20: Global Sunflowerseed Oil Production by Region/Country (2017 & 2018E): Breakdown of Production Volume (Thousand Metric Tons) for Argentina, European Union, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Global Sunflower Oil Production (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Expanding Population, Rising Popularity of Convenience Foods, and Technology Integration: Foundation for Market Growth
Table 22: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000, 2010, 2017E, 2030P, and 2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Booming Consumption in Highly Populated Developing Countries Drive Strong Growth in Demand for Palm Oil
Table 23: Global Per Capita Palm Oil Consumption (Kilograms) for Major Countries: 2016 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Myriad Food and Industrial Applications Lend Traction to Market Demand
Table 24: Global Palm Oil Consumption by End-use Sector (2007, 2017, and 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Sectors(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Food Applications of Palm Oil
Cooking Oils/Frying Fats
Vanaspati
Bakery/Confectionery Fats
Margarine
Shortenings
Other Uses
Key Industrial Applications of Palm Oil
Soaps
Oleochemicals
Emerging Non-Edible Applications Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Printing Inks
Vegetable Oil Based Lubricants
Increasing R&D Initiatives/Projects Benefit Soybean Prospects against Competing Oils
Increased Adoption of Healthier Diets Bodes Well for New Generation Soybean Oil Formulations
The Healthy Trans-Fatty Acids (TFAs) Alternative Attribute of Sunflower Oils Spurs Demand
Consumption of Coconut Oil to Recover in the Near Term Backed by its Incredible Nutrition Benefits
Surging Popularity of Olive Oil Benefit Market Expansion
Limited Production Growth Leads to Tight Supplies and Higher Prices of Olive Oil
Growing Preference from the Food Service Industry Boosts Demand for Canola Oil
Health and Environment Benefits Promote Demand for Maize Oil
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Economic Development
Table 25: Global Real GDP Growth Rates (%) by Country/Region: 2014-2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rapid Urbanization
Table 26: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Middle Class Population
Table 27: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region (2017E, 2025P & 2030P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Despite Challenges, Global Vegetable Oil Refining Offers Lucrative Opportunities
Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils: A Major Cause for Concern?
Roundtable-On-Sustainable-Palm-Oil (RSPO): A Solution to Palm Oil's Biodiversity and Sustainability Related Issues?
5. INNOVATIONS & RESEARCH FINDINGS
Vegetable Oils with High Linoleic Acid Levels for Heart Health and Reduced Diabetes Risk Benefits
Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Palm Oil Output
Remote Sensing Technologies
Drones for Treating Bagworm Infestations
Electrical Cutters to Replace Bulky Equipment
Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High Yielding Palm Trees
AquaEco-SRORS Filtration System for Raw-Sludge
Low Concentration Extra Virgin Olive Oil for Positive Effects on Meat Lipids Digestion
Canola Oil with Beneficial Omega-3 EPA and DHA
"Saturate Sparing" Technology for Healthier Shortenings
Omega-9 Sunflower Oil for Food Applications
Deregulation of Biotechnology-enhanced Soybeans
Zero Trans-Fats Oil: The Next Gen Vegetable Oil
New Flavors and Dietary Elements
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Vegetable Oils: An Evolutionary Scan
Cooking Oils and Sprays
Production Process: Cooking Oil
Oil Selection: Critical to Food Taste & Texture
New Vistas for Soapstock
Primary Properties of Oils
Chemical Structure of Oils
Chemical and Physical Properties of Vegetable Oils
Significance of Various Physical Properties
Color and Odor
Smoke Point
Solid Fat Index (SFI)
The Active Oxygen Method (AOM)
Peroxide Value
Antifoaming Agents
Free Fatty Acids (FFA)
Melting Point
Iodine Value
Vegetable Oils: Product Classification
Soybean Oil
Canola Oil
Sunflower and Safflower Oil
Corn Oil
Olive Oil
Coconut Oil
Palm Oil
Other Oils
Peanut Oil
Cottonseed Oil
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Demand Increase Triggers Industry Consolidation
Table 29: Leading Vegetable Oil Companies Worldwide (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Bunge, Cargill, COFCO, Deoleo, Private Label, Wilmar International, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Leading Palm Oil Companies Worldwide (2017): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Bunge, Cargill, Golden Agri, IOI Group, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd (KLK), Musim Mars, Wilmar International, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ranking of Leading Producers of Sustainable Palm Oil
Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment - Ranked in order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies Implemented
Key Competitive Traits
Leading Vegetable Oil Companies Worldwide: Snapshot Profiles
Adani Group
Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.:
COFCO Group
California Rice Bran Oil Company
Marico
Bunge Ltd.
Mazola Oils
Cargill, Inc.
Wilmar International
Conagra/Sundrop
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
AarhusKarlshamn (AAK AB) (Sweden)
Aceites Borges Pont S.A. (Spain)
ACH Food Companies, Inc. (USA)
Mazola Oils (USA)
Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
Avena Nordic Grain Oy (Finland)
Avril Group (France)
Bunge Limited (USA)
Bunge North America, Inc. (USA)
Bunge Loders Croklaan Group BV (The Netherlands)
C. Thywissen GmbH (Germany)
Cargill Incorporated (USA)
Conagra Brands, Inc. (USA)
Sundrop Foods India Private Limited (India)
COFCO Corporation (China)
Deoleo, S.A. (Spain)
Carapelli Firenze S.p.A. (Italy)
Dow AgroSciences LLC (USA)
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. (Singapore)
PT Smart Tbk (Indonesia)
IOI Group Berhad (Malaysia)
J-Oil Mills, Inc. (Japan)
Marico Limited (India)
PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk (Indonesia)
P. T. Musim Mas (Indonesia)
Richardson Oilseed Limited (Canada)
Royal Smilde Foods (The Netherlands)
Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
Sovena Group (Portugal)
The J. M. Smucker Company (USA)
The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. (Japan)
Ventura Foods, LLC (USA)
Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)
Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) (India)
7.2 Product Launches/Innovations
Rayner's Launches Organic Cold-Pressed Artisanal Oils
Avnash Industries Launches Lafia Cooking Oil
De Lune Launches Mr. Pod's Pulses and Edible Oils
Just Organik Launches Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
Unilever Launches Flora Sunflower Spray Oil
Willow Creek Launches Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Virgin Coconut Oil Blend
Cargill Introduces Lowest Saturated Fat, High Oleic Commercial Canola Oil
Lucinia Italia Launches Premium Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Moro Olive Oil Launches Overhaul Brands
Organigram Launches CBD Edible Oil - Shubie
Nutiva® Launches Organic Liquid Coconut Oils
Carapelli Launches New Blends of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Marico Launches Saffola Aura
ADM Introduces Onavita™ DHA Algal Oil
Dash Organics Launches 100% Raw Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
UFC Launches Three New Aseel Brand Premium Oils
Cargill Introduces Ultra Oils
Filippo Berio Launches 100% Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Bunge Introduces Non-GMO Project Verified Milled Corn Ingredients and Oils
ADM Launches Onavita Flaxseed Oil
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
Strides Group Acquires Mortgaged Assets of Rivers Vegetable Oil
Univar Acquires Earthoil
Bayer to Sell Agriculture Businesses for Acquiring Monsanto Co
African Palm to Launch Palm Oil Production Operations in Guinea-Bissau
LDC Acquires Sinarmas Natural Resources Foodstuff Technology
Deoleo Signs Agreement with Viñaoliva
Fuji Vegetable Oil to Invest $70 Million in New Processing Facility
Tag-Tin to Construct Sunflower and Rape Seed Processing Plant
Conagra and the J.M. Smucker Terminated Sale Agreement of Wesson Oil Business
Bunge Acquires 70% Stakes in IOI Loders Croklaan
ADM and Cargill to Launch Soybean Joint Venture in Egypt
Cargill Collaborates with Precision BioSciences for ARCUS® Genome-Editing Technology
Meadow Foods Acquires Roil Foods
Astra Agro Subsidiaries Receives ISPO Certification
Deoleo and UPA Sign an Agreement to Reposition Olive Oil
Wilmar to Purchase Cargill's Edible Oil Facilities
IOI Loders Croklaan Expand its Production Facility in Canada
Bunge Acquires Ana Gida
Conagra Brands to Divest the Wesson Oil Brand
Kido Group Acquires Majority Stakes in Vocarimex
Bunge Acquires Aceitera Martínez
Bunge to Acquire Westfälische Lebensmittelwerke Lindemann GmbH
Stratas Foods Acquires Supreme Oil Company
KDC Acquires 65 Percent Stakes in Tuong An Vegetable Oil JSC
Cargill's PSA Oil Palm Plantation Receives RSPO Certification
AAK Acquires CalOils
Cargill Expands Canola Research Facility in Aberdeen
Cargill to Sell Two Oilseed Processing Plants and Businesses to Bunge
Bunge and Wilmar Forms Joint Venture in Vietnam
FGV Acquires Majority Stakes in Zhong Ling Nutri-Oil Holdings
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Vegetable Oils Market by Product Segment
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soybean Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Historic Review for Soybean Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Soybean Oil by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Olive Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World Historic Review for Olive Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Olive Oil by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Canola Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World Historic Review for Canola Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World 14-Year Perspective for Canola Oil by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sunflower and Safflower Oil by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: World Historic Review for Sunflower and Safflower Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: World 14-Year Perspective for Sunflower and Safflower Oil by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Corn Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: World Historic Review for Corn Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: World 14-Year Perspective for Corn Oil by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: World Historic Review for Palm Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: World 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Coconut Oil by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: World Historic Review for Coconut Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: World 14-Year Perspective for Coconut Oil by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: World Historic Review for Other Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Despite Popularity of Alternative Vegetable Oils, Soybean Oil Continue to Dominate Consumption
Focus on Sustainable Production to Drive Strong Demand for Palm Oil
Health Benefits Spurs Olive Oil Sales
Table 58: US Olive Oils Market by Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales of Gourmet, Mainstream/Commodity, Premium, and Specialty Olive Oils (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
US Corn Oil Witness Increasing Demand from the MENA Region
Vegetable Oil in Biodiesel Production Gain Prominence
Biodiesel Production Influences Soybean Oil Demand
Low Emission Properties Stimulate Market for Vegetable Oil- Based Engine Lubricants
Growing Ecological Concerns Propel Cooking Oil Recycling Projects
Cuphea Seeds: A Potential Threat to Coconut and Palm Kernel Oils?
Competitive Landscape
Table 59: Leading Cooking & Salad Oil Manufacturers in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ACH Food Companies, ConAgra Brands, J.M. Smucker Co., Ventura foods, and Private Label (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Leading Cooking & Salad Oil Brands in the US (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Retail Sales for Crisco, Lou Ana, Mazola, Spectrum Naturals, Wesson, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Recent Research & Development Findings
Oleic-Acid-Rich Sunflowers Offer Heart Beneficial Trans-Fat Alternative
Scientists Discover New Edible Oil Solidifier
Arkansas Researchers Develop Healthy Trans-fat Oil
Research Proves Oleic Acid-Rich Soybeans Heart Beneficial
B.Market Analytics
Table 61: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: US Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: US 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Canada Well Placed to Cash in on Growing Demand from Emerging Countries
Japan: A Major Consumer of Canadian Edible Oils
Government Support under CAAP Program for New Sunflower Seed Varieties
B.Market Analytics
Table 64: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Canadian Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Ageing and Shrinking Population Drive Slower Market Growth in the Long Run
Competitive Landscape
Table 67: Leading Vegetable Oil Companies in Japan (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Retail Value Sales for Ajinomoto, Kadoya Sesame Mills, Nisshin Oillio, SALOV, Showa Sangyo, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Leading Olive Oil Companies in Japan (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Retail Value Sales for Ajinomoto, Deoleo, Mataluni, Nisshin Oillio, SALOV, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 69: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Japanese Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Wide Ranging Regional Variations Characterize the European Vegetable Oils Market
Table 72: Crude Vegetable Oils and Fats Production in EU-
by Type (2016): Breakdown of Volume Production (Thousand Tons) for Cottonseed, Grape Pips, Groundnut, Linseed, Maize Germ, Rapeseed, Sesame, Soybean, and Sunflower
Table 73: Vegetable Oils Consumption in EU-27 by End-use Application (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Biodiesel, Direct Energy, Feed, Food, and Non-energy Technical (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Oilseed Production on More Acreage Benefit Market Prospects
Impact of REDII Policy
Demand for High Quality Niche Oils to Surge in the EU
Popularity of Sustainably Produced Oils Rises across the EU
EU Resolution on Deforestation and Palm Oil: A Significant Dampener
GMO Based Oils in Europe at a Distinct Disadvantage
B.Market Analytics
Table 74: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: European Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: European 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: European Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: European 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 80: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: French Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: French 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 83: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: German Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: German 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 86: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Italian Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Demand for Various Vegetable Cooking Oils to Grow Steadily in the UK
Olive Oil Gains Popularity
B.Market Analytics
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: UK 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 92: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Spanish Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 95: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Russian Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.7 Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Ukraine: The Largest Producer and Exporter of Sunflower Oil Worldwide
Table 98: Global Sunflower Oil Production (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Leading Unrefined Sunflower Oil Producers in Ukraine (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Output for Kernel Holding, Schedro, Vioil, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Burgeoning Demand Drive Strong Growth in the World's Largest Market
Rising Environmental Concerns to Promote Demand for CSPO
Southeast Asia Invests in Palm Oil-based Biodiesel
B.Market Analytics
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
China: A Lucrative Vegetable Oils Market Worldwide
Market Highlights
Changing Consumption Patterns for Vegetable Oils in China
Growing Middle Class and their Preference to Nutrition and Safety
From Unrefined Rapeseed Oil to Several Varieties to Premium Butter, Margarine and Olive Oil
Government Support Instrumental in the Country's Global Dominance in Soybean Oil
Focus on Development of Oil Processing Industry Favors Market Gains
Large Population Offers Significant Opportunities for Market Expansion
Table 109: China's Population (in Thousands): 1950, 2017, and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Landscape
Table 110: Leading Cooking Oil Companies in China (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for China Foods/COFCO, Wilmar International Limited, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 111: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Chinese Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
Growing Indian Appetite for Quality Vegetable Oils Drive Fastest Growth in Consumption
Indians Transition from Groundnut, Sesame and Mustard Oils to Palm, Sunflower, and Soybean Oil
Globalization Lead to Well-Travelled, Health Conscious, and Digitally Connected Consumers
Wellness and Health Factors Propel Consumption of Branded Cooking Oils in India
Regional Preferences Influence Consumption of Vegetable Oils
Table 114: Regional Edible Oil Consumption Pattern in India by Oil Type: Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumption for North India, South India, West India and East India (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Indian Oilseeds Production and Trade Prospects
Table 115: Edible Oils Production in India by Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Coconut Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Groundnut Oil, Mustard Oil, Nigerseed Oil, Safflower Oil, Sesame Oil, Soybean Oil, and Sunflower Oil (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Efforts to Boost Domestic Production of Palm Oil Augurs Well for the Market
Key Challenges Faced by Indian Palm Oil Companies
Competitive Landscape
Companies with Diverse Portfolios Enjoy Better Growth
High Fragmentation and Intense Competition Lower Margins
Branded Oil Sales Poised for Growth
Palm Oil: Godrej Agrovet is the Market Leader
Table 116: Leading Palm Oil Companies in India (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Godrej Agrovet, Ruchi Soya, Nava Bharat Agro, 3F Industries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 117: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Indian Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Select Regional Markets
Australia: Canola Oil Sustains Demand Growth
Indonesia: Palm Oil Production is the Engine of Economic Growth in the Country
Palm Oil Production Holds Huge Significance in Indonesia
Despite Market Constraints, Promising Outlook for Palm Oil in Indonesia
Ownership of Palm Oil Plantations
Tax Policy
Efforts to Address Environmental Concerns
Indonesia Implements Forest Moratorium
Despite Indonesia's Dominance, Malaysia Retains Competitiveness in Palm Oil Production
Malaysia Continue to Remain at the Forefront of Palm Oil Innovation
Despite Challenges, Malaysian Palm Oil Market Continue its Growth Trajectory
South Korea: Palm Oil Continues to Maintain Lead in Edible Oils Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.6 The Middle East & Africa
A.Market Analysis
Africa: The Next Major Destination for Palm Oil Production and Consumption
B.Market Analytics
Table 123: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 125: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 126: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 127: Latin American Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 128: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 129: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 130: Latin American Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 131: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.7.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
Table 132: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 133: Brazilian Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 134: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.7.2 Mexico
Market Analysis
Table 135: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 136: Mexican Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 137: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.7.3 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 138: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 139: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 140: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 250 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 274) The United States (28) Canada (4) Japan (5) Europe (160) - France (5) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (9) - Italy (73) - Spain (30) - Rest of Europe (35) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (66) Middle East (3) Latin America (4) Africa (4)
