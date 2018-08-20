Global Vegetable Oils Industry

NEW YORK, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Vegetable Oils in Metric Tons by the following Product Segments: Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Others.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087311







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 250 companies including many key and niche players such as:



- AarhusKarlshamn



- Aceites Borges Pont S.A.



- ACH Food Companies, Inc.



- Archer Daniels Midland Company



- Avena Nordic Grain Oy



- Avril Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087311







VEGETABLE OILS MCP-2



A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Disclaimers



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study







1. Soybean Oil







2. Olive Oil







3. Canola Oil







4. Sunflower and Safflower Oil







5. Corn Oil







6. Palm Oil







7. Coconut Oil







8. Other Oils







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







Vegetable Oils: Rising Consumption of High-Quality Oils and Growing Prominence of Alternative Fuels Drive Market Growth



Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & Unprocessed Cooking Oils



Organic, Virgin, and Unrefined Olive, Coconut, and Palm Oils: The Healthier Vegetable Oils



Table 1: Fatty Acid Profiles of Major Cooking Oils - Butter, Olive, Coconut, Palm, Safflower, Corn, Soybean, and Canola (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Biofuels: Application Area with Huge Untapped Market Potential



Table 2: Biodiesel Production by Feedstock (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production for Animal Fats, Palm Oil, Canola (Rapeseed) Oil, Soybean Oil, UCO, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 3: Global Biofuels Production by Region/ Country (1995-2025P): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million barrels per day of oil equivalent) for Brazil, EU, United States, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 4: Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Market Highlights



Major Growth Driving Factors Summarized



Increasing Health-Consciousness



Convenience



Broad New Range of Options



Few of the Many Vegetable Oil Varieties: Type of Oil and its Key Characteristics



Customization to Local Tastes



The Rise of the Vegetarianism



Increasing Product Diversity



Key Challenges & Constraints



Global Market Outlook



Developing Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth



Rising Income and Large Population Drives Demand in Asia



Table 5: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 6: Per Capita Consumption (Kilograms) of Vegetable Oils by Region/Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 7: Global Vegetable Oils Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Volume Consumption) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, USA, Japan, Europe, and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







3. PRODUCTION LANDSCAPE







The United States Dominate Global Vegetable Oilseeds Production



Table 8: World Vegetable Oilseeds Production by Country (2016, 2017 & 2018E): Breakdown of Volume Production (in Million Metric Tons) for Argentina, Brazil, China, European Union, United States, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 9: World Vegetable Oilseeds Production by Type (2016, 2017 & 2018E): Breakdown of Volume Production (in Million Metric Tons) for Copra, Cottonseed, Palm Kernel, Peanut, Rapeseed, Soybean, Sunflowerseed, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 10: Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major Oilseed Crops (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Developing Countries Dominate Vegetable Oils Production and Supply



Table 11: World Vegetable Oils Production by Country (2016, 2017 & 2018E): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million Metric Tons) for Indonesia, China, Malaysia, EU, United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 12: Global Production of Major Vegetable Oils by Type (2016, 2017 & 2018E): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million Metric Tons) for Coconut Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Olive Oil, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Peanut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soybean Oil, and Sunflowerseed Oil (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Global Palm Oil Production



Table 13: Global Palm Oil Production by Country (2017 & 2018E): Breakdown of Production Volume (Thousand Metric Tons) for Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Colombia, Nigeria, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 14: Annual Production Capacity for Certified Sustainable Palm Oil and Palm Kernel for 2010-2017 in MMT (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 15: Total Certified Palm Oil (CSPO) Production Area (Million Hectares): 2010-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Indonesia: Largest Producer of Palm Oil Worldwide



Table 16: Leading Palm Oil Producing Countries Worldwide (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production for Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Colombia, Nigeria, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 17: Indonesian Palm Oil Production (MMT): 2010-2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Malaysia: Second Largest Producer of Palm Oil Backed by Suitable Tropical Climate



Table 18: Malaysian Palm Oil Production (Million Metric Tons): 2010-2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Malaysian Palm Oil Council Strives towards More Viable and Sustainable Palm Oil



China: A Global Production Hub for Soybean Oil



Table 19: Global Soybean Oil Production by Region/Country (2017 & 2018E): Breakdown of Production Volume (Thousand Metric Tons) for Argentina, Brazil, China, European Union, India, Mexico, United States, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Ukraine Dominates Sunflowerseed Oil Production Globally



Table 20: Global Sunflowerseed Oil Production by Region/Country (2017 & 2018E): Breakdown of Production Volume (Thousand Metric Tons) for Argentina, European Union, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 21: Global Sunflower Oil Production (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







4. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS







Expanding Population, Rising Popularity of Convenience Foods, and Technology Integration: Foundation for Market Growth



Table 22: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000, 2010, 2017E, 2030P, and 2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Booming Consumption in Highly Populated Developing Countries Drive Strong Growth in Demand for Palm Oil



Table 23: Global Per Capita Palm Oil Consumption (Kilograms) for Major Countries: 2016 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Myriad Food and Industrial Applications Lend Traction to Market Demand



Table 24: Global Palm Oil Consumption by End-use Sector (2007, 2017, and 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Sectors(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Key Food Applications of Palm Oil



Cooking Oils/Frying Fats



Vanaspati



Bakery/Confectionery Fats



Margarine



Shortenings



Other Uses



Key Industrial Applications of Palm Oil



Soaps



Oleochemicals



Emerging Non-Edible Applications Offer Significant Growth Opportunities



Printing Inks



Vegetable Oil Based Lubricants



Increasing R&D Initiatives/Projects Benefit Soybean Prospects against Competing Oils



Increased Adoption of Healthier Diets Bodes Well for New Generation Soybean Oil Formulations



The Healthy Trans-Fatty Acids (TFAs) Alternative Attribute of Sunflower Oils Spurs Demand



Consumption of Coconut Oil to Recover in the Near Term Backed by its Incredible Nutrition Benefits



Surging Popularity of Olive Oil Benefit Market Expansion



Limited Production Growth Leads to Tight Supplies and Higher Prices of Olive Oil



Growing Preference from the Food Service Industry Boosts Demand for Canola Oil



Health and Environment Benefits Promote Demand for Maize Oil



Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects



Economic Development



Table 25: Global Real GDP Growth Rates (%) by Country/Region: 2014-2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Rapid Urbanization



Table 26: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Expanding Middle Class Population



Table 27: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 28: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region (2017E, 2025P & 2030P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Despite Challenges, Global Vegetable Oil Refining Offers Lucrative Opportunities



Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils: A Major Cause for Concern?



Roundtable-On-Sustainable-Palm-Oil (RSPO): A Solution to Palm Oil's Biodiversity and Sustainability Related Issues?







5. INNOVATIONS & RESEARCH FINDINGS







Vegetable Oils with High Linoleic Acid Levels for Heart Health and Reduced Diabetes Risk Benefits



Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Palm Oil Output



Remote Sensing Technologies



Drones for Treating Bagworm Infestations



Electrical Cutters to Replace Bulky Equipment



Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High Yielding Palm Trees



AquaEco-SRORS Filtration System for Raw-Sludge



Low Concentration Extra Virgin Olive Oil for Positive Effects on Meat Lipids Digestion



Canola Oil with Beneficial Omega-3 EPA and DHA



"Saturate Sparing" Technology for Healthier Shortenings



Omega-9 Sunflower Oil for Food Applications



Deregulation of Biotechnology-enhanced Soybeans



Zero Trans-Fats Oil: The Next Gen Vegetable Oil



New Flavors and Dietary Elements







6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







Vegetable Oils: An Evolutionary Scan



Cooking Oils and Sprays



Production Process: Cooking Oil



Oil Selection: Critical to Food Taste & Texture



New Vistas for Soapstock



Primary Properties of Oils



Chemical Structure of Oils



Chemical and Physical Properties of Vegetable Oils



Significance of Various Physical Properties



Color and Odor



Smoke Point



Solid Fat Index (SFI)



The Active Oxygen Method (AOM)



Peroxide Value



Antifoaming Agents



Free Fatty Acids (FFA)



Melting Point



Iodine Value



Vegetable Oils: Product Classification



Soybean Oil



Canola Oil



Sunflower and Safflower Oil



Corn Oil



Olive Oil



Coconut Oil



Palm Oil



Other Oils



Peanut Oil



Cottonseed Oil







7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







Demand Increase Triggers Industry Consolidation



Table 29: Leading Vegetable Oil Companies Worldwide (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Bunge, Cargill, COFCO, Deoleo, Private Label, Wilmar International, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 30: Leading Palm Oil Companies Worldwide (2017): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Bunge, Cargill, Golden Agri, IOI Group, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd (KLK), Musim Mars, Wilmar International, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Ranking of Leading Producers of Sustainable Palm Oil



Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment - Ranked in order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies Implemented



Key Competitive Traits



Leading Vegetable Oil Companies Worldwide: Snapshot Profiles



Adani Group



Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.:



COFCO Group



California Rice Bran Oil Company



Marico



Bunge Ltd.



Mazola Oils



Cargill, Inc.



Wilmar International



Conagra/Sundrop



7.1 Focus on Select Global Players



AarhusKarlshamn (AAK AB) (Sweden)



Aceites Borges Pont S.A. (Spain)



ACH Food Companies, Inc. (USA)



Mazola Oils (USA)



Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)



Avena Nordic Grain Oy (Finland)



Avril Group (France)



Bunge Limited (USA)



Bunge North America, Inc. (USA)



Bunge Loders Croklaan Group BV (The Netherlands)



C. Thywissen GmbH (Germany)



Cargill Incorporated (USA)



Conagra Brands, Inc. (USA)



Sundrop Foods India Private Limited (India)



COFCO Corporation (China)



Deoleo, S.A. (Spain)



Carapelli Firenze S.p.A. (Italy)



Dow AgroSciences LLC (USA)



Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. (Singapore)



PT Smart Tbk (Indonesia)



IOI Group Berhad (Malaysia)



J-Oil Mills, Inc. (Japan)



Marico Limited (India)



PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk (Indonesia)



P. T. Musim Mas (Indonesia)



Richardson Oilseed Limited (Canada)



Royal Smilde Foods (The Netherlands)



Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)



Sovena Group (Portugal)



The J. M. Smucker Company (USA)



The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. (Japan)



Ventura Foods, LLC (USA)



Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)



Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) (India)



7.2 Product Launches/Innovations



Rayner's Launches Organic Cold-Pressed Artisanal Oils



Avnash Industries Launches Lafia Cooking Oil



De Lune Launches Mr. Pod's Pulses and Edible Oils



Just Organik Launches Organic Virgin Coconut Oil



Unilever Launches Flora Sunflower Spray Oil



Willow Creek Launches Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Virgin Coconut Oil Blend



Cargill Introduces Lowest Saturated Fat, High Oleic Commercial Canola Oil



Lucinia Italia Launches Premium Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil



Moro Olive Oil Launches Overhaul Brands



Organigram Launches CBD Edible Oil - Shubie



Nutiva® Launches Organic Liquid Coconut Oils



Carapelli Launches New Blends of Extra Virgin Olive Oil



Marico Launches Saffola Aura



ADM Introduces Onavita™ DHA Algal Oil



Dash Organics Launches 100% Raw Extra Virgin Coconut Oil



UFC Launches Three New Aseel Brand Premium Oils



Cargill Introduces Ultra Oils



Filippo Berio Launches 100% Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil



Bunge Introduces Non-GMO Project Verified Milled Corn Ingredients and Oils



ADM Launches Onavita Flaxseed Oil



7.3 Recent Industry Activity



Strides Group Acquires Mortgaged Assets of Rivers Vegetable Oil



Univar Acquires Earthoil



Bayer to Sell Agriculture Businesses for Acquiring Monsanto Co



African Palm to Launch Palm Oil Production Operations in Guinea-Bissau



LDC Acquires Sinarmas Natural Resources Foodstuff Technology



Deoleo Signs Agreement with Viñaoliva



Fuji Vegetable Oil to Invest $70 Million in New Processing Facility



Tag-Tin to Construct Sunflower and Rape Seed Processing Plant



Conagra and the J.M. Smucker Terminated Sale Agreement of Wesson Oil Business



Bunge Acquires 70% Stakes in IOI Loders Croklaan



ADM and Cargill to Launch Soybean Joint Venture in Egypt



Cargill Collaborates with Precision BioSciences for ARCUS® Genome-Editing Technology



Meadow Foods Acquires Roil Foods



Astra Agro Subsidiaries Receives ISPO Certification



Deoleo and UPA Sign an Agreement to Reposition Olive Oil



Wilmar to Purchase Cargill's Edible Oil Facilities



IOI Loders Croklaan Expand its Production Facility in Canada



Bunge Acquires Ana Gida



Conagra Brands to Divest the Wesson Oil Brand



Kido Group Acquires Majority Stakes in Vocarimex



Bunge Acquires Aceitera Martínez



Bunge to Acquire Westfälische Lebensmittelwerke Lindemann GmbH



Stratas Foods Acquires Supreme Oil Company



KDC Acquires 65 Percent Stakes in Tuong An Vegetable Oil JSC



Cargill's PSA Oil Palm Plantation Receives RSPO Certification



AAK Acquires CalOils



Cargill Expands Canola Research Facility in Aberdeen



Cargill to Sell Two Oilseed Processing Plants and Businesses to Bunge



Bunge and Wilmar Forms Joint Venture in Vietnam



FGV Acquires Majority Stakes in Zhong Ling Nutri-Oil Holdings







8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 32: World Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Vegetable Oils Market by Product Segment



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soybean Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 35: World Historic Review for Soybean Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Soybean Oil by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Olive Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 38: World Historic Review for Olive Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Olive Oil by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Canola Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 41: World Historic Review for Canola Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 42: World 14-Year Perspective for Canola Oil by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sunflower and Safflower Oil by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 44: World Historic Review for Sunflower and Safflower Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 45: World 14-Year Perspective for Sunflower and Safflower Oil by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Corn Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 47: World Historic Review for Corn Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 48: World 14-Year Perspective for Corn Oil by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 50: World Historic Review for Palm Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 51: World 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Coconut Oil by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 53: World Historic Review for Coconut Oil by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 54: World 14-Year Perspective for Coconut Oil by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 56: World Historic Review for Other Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 57: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







9.1 The United States



A.Market Analysis



Despite Popularity of Alternative Vegetable Oils, Soybean Oil Continue to Dominate Consumption



Focus on Sustainable Production to Drive Strong Demand for Palm Oil



Health Benefits Spurs Olive Oil Sales



Table 58: US Olive Oils Market by Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales of Gourmet, Mainstream/Commodity, Premium, and Specialty Olive Oils (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



US Corn Oil Witness Increasing Demand from the MENA Region



Vegetable Oil in Biodiesel Production Gain Prominence



Biodiesel Production Influences Soybean Oil Demand



Low Emission Properties Stimulate Market for Vegetable Oil- Based Engine Lubricants



Growing Ecological Concerns Propel Cooking Oil Recycling Projects



Cuphea Seeds: A Potential Threat to Coconut and Palm Kernel Oils?



Competitive Landscape



Table 59: Leading Cooking & Salad Oil Manufacturers in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ACH Food Companies, ConAgra Brands, J.M. Smucker Co., Ventura foods, and Private Label (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 60: Leading Cooking & Salad Oil Brands in the US (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Retail Sales for Crisco, Lou Ana, Mazola, Spectrum Naturals, Wesson, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Recent Research & Development Findings



Oleic-Acid-Rich Sunflowers Offer Heart Beneficial Trans-Fat Alternative



Scientists Discover New Edible Oil Solidifier



Arkansas Researchers Develop Healthy Trans-fat Oil



Research Proves Oleic Acid-Rich Soybeans Heart Beneficial



B.Market Analytics



Table 61: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 62: US Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 63: US 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.2 Canada



A.Market Analysis



Canada Well Placed to Cash in on Growing Demand from Emerging Countries



Japan: A Major Consumer of Canadian Edible Oils



Government Support under CAAP Program for New Sunflower Seed Varieties



B.Market Analytics



Table 64: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 65: Canadian Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 66: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.3 Japan



A.Market Analysis



Ageing and Shrinking Population Drive Slower Market Growth in the Long Run



Competitive Landscape



Table 67: Leading Vegetable Oil Companies in Japan (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Retail Value Sales for Ajinomoto, Kadoya Sesame Mills, Nisshin Oillio, SALOV, Showa Sangyo, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 68: Leading Olive Oil Companies in Japan (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Retail Value Sales for Ajinomoto, Deoleo, Mataluni, Nisshin Oillio, SALOV, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 69: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 70: Japanese Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 71: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.4 Europe



A.Market Analysis



Wide Ranging Regional Variations Characterize the European Vegetable Oils Market



Table 72: Crude Vegetable Oils and Fats Production in EU-



by Type (2016): Breakdown of Volume Production (Thousand Tons) for Cottonseed, Grape Pips, Groundnut, Linseed, Maize Germ, Rapeseed, Sesame, Soybean, and Sunflower



Table 73: Vegetable Oils Consumption in EU-27 by End-use Application (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Biodiesel, Direct Energy, Feed, Food, and Non-energy Technical (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Growing Oilseed Production on More Acreage Benefit Market Prospects



Impact of REDII Policy



Demand for High Quality Niche Oils to Surge in the EU



Popularity of Sustainably Produced Oils Rises across the EU



EU Resolution on Deforestation and Palm Oil: A Significant Dampener



GMO Based Oils in Europe at a Distinct Disadvantage



B.Market Analytics



Table 74: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 75: European Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 76: European 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 77: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 78: European Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 79: European 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.4.1 France



Market Analysis



Table 80: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 81: French Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 82: French 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.4.2 Germany



Market Analysis



Table 83: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 84: German Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 85: German 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.4.3 Italy



Market Analysis



Table 86: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 87: Italian Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 88: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.4.4 The United Kingdom



A.Market Analysis



Demand for Various Vegetable Cooking Oils to Grow Steadily in the UK



Olive Oil Gains Popularity



B.Market Analytics



Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 91: UK 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.4.5 Spain



Market Analysis



Table 92: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 93: Spanish Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 94: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.4.6 Russia



Market Analysis



Table 95: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 96: Russian Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 97: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.4.7 Rest of Europe



A.Market Analysis



Ukraine: The Largest Producer and Exporter of Sunflower Oil Worldwide



Table 98: Global Sunflower Oil Production (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 99: Leading Unrefined Sunflower Oil Producers in Ukraine (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Output for Kernel Holding, Schedro, Vioil, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 102: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.5 Asia-Pacific



A.Market Analysis



Burgeoning Demand Drive Strong Growth in the World's Largest Market



Rising Environmental Concerns to Promote Demand for CSPO



Southeast Asia Invests in Palm Oil-based Biodiesel



B.Market Analytics



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.5.1 China



A.Market Analysis



China: A Lucrative Vegetable Oils Market Worldwide



Market Highlights



Changing Consumption Patterns for Vegetable Oils in China



Growing Middle Class and their Preference to Nutrition and Safety



From Unrefined Rapeseed Oil to Several Varieties to Premium Butter, Margarine and Olive Oil



Government Support Instrumental in the Country's Global Dominance in Soybean Oil



Focus on Development of Oil Processing Industry Favors Market Gains



Large Population Offers Significant Opportunities for Market Expansion



Table 109: China's Population (in Thousands): 1950, 2017, and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Competitive Landscape



Table 110: Leading Cooking Oil Companies in China (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for China Foods/COFCO, Wilmar International Limited, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 111: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 112: Chinese Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 113: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.5.2 India



A.Market Analysis



Growing Indian Appetite for Quality Vegetable Oils Drive Fastest Growth in Consumption



Indians Transition from Groundnut, Sesame and Mustard Oils to Palm, Sunflower, and Soybean Oil



Globalization Lead to Well-Travelled, Health Conscious, and Digitally Connected Consumers



Wellness and Health Factors Propel Consumption of Branded Cooking Oils in India



Regional Preferences Influence Consumption of Vegetable Oils



Table 114: Regional Edible Oil Consumption Pattern in India by Oil Type: Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumption for North India, South India, West India and East India (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Indian Oilseeds Production and Trade Prospects



Table 115: Edible Oils Production in India by Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Coconut Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Groundnut Oil, Mustard Oil, Nigerseed Oil, Safflower Oil, Sesame Oil, Soybean Oil, and Sunflower Oil (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Efforts to Boost Domestic Production of Palm Oil Augurs Well for the Market



Key Challenges Faced by Indian Palm Oil Companies



Competitive Landscape



Companies with Diverse Portfolios Enjoy Better Growth



High Fragmentation and Intense Competition Lower Margins



Branded Oil Sales Poised for Growth



Palm Oil: Godrej Agrovet is the Market Leader



Table 116: Leading Palm Oil Companies in India (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Godrej Agrovet, Ruchi Soya, Nava Bharat Agro, 3F Industries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 117: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 118: Indian Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 119: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific



A.Market Analysis



Select Regional Markets



Australia: Canola Oil Sustains Demand Growth



Indonesia: Palm Oil Production is the Engine of Economic Growth in the Country



Palm Oil Production Holds Huge Significance in Indonesia



Despite Market Constraints, Promising Outlook for Palm Oil in Indonesia



Ownership of Palm Oil Plantations



Tax Policy



Efforts to Address Environmental Concerns



Indonesia Implements Forest Moratorium



Despite Indonesia's Dominance, Malaysia Retains Competitiveness in Palm Oil Production



Malaysia Continue to Remain at the Forefront of Palm Oil Innovation



Despite Challenges, Malaysian Palm Oil Market Continue its Growth Trajectory



South Korea: Palm Oil Continues to Maintain Lead in Edible Oils Market



B.Market Analytics



Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.6 The Middle East & Africa



A.Market Analysis



Africa: The Next Major Destination for Palm Oil Production and Consumption



B.Market Analytics



Table 123: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 124: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 125: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.7 Latin America



Market Analysis



Table 126: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 127: Latin American Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 128: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 129: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 130: Latin American Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 131: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.7.1 Brazil



Market Analysis



Table 132: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 133: Brazilian Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 134: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.7.2 Mexico



Market Analysis



Table 135: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 136: Mexican Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 137: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.7.3 Rest of Latin America



Market Analysis



Table 138: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 139: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 140: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and Other Vegetable Oils Markets for Years 2011, 2018, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







10. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 250 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 274) The United States (28) Canada (4) Japan (5) Europe (160) - France (5) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (9) - Italy (73) - Spain (30) - Rest of Europe (35) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (66) Middle East (3) Latin America (4) Africa (4)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087311







About Reportlinker



ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.







__________________________



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com



US: (339)-368-6001



Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

