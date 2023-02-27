Global Vehicle Access Control Strategic Markets Report 2023: Hack-Proof Keyless Systems Rises in Prominence - Forecast to 2030

Feb 27, 2023, 06:40 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle Access Control: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Vehicle Access Control Market to Reach $19.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Vehicle Access Control estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Non-Biometric Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$15.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biometric Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
The Vehicle Access Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Vehicle Access Control - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Vehicle Access Control - Definition, Types, & Benefits
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- With OEM Integration of Physical Access Control Systems in Vehicles Linked to Automotive Production Trends, It Pays to Understand Where the Automotive Industry is Heading in 2022 & Beyond
- Several Downsides Marr Outlook for 2022
- Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes Add to Market Nervousness
- As Automobile Production Recovery Slips On the Original Forecasts, Hit By Chip Shortage Woes, Uncertainty Rips Through the Supply Chain
- Russia-Ukraine War Has the Automotive Industry on Edge
- Rise in Automobile Thefts & the Ensuing Stringent Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention Regulations Spur Demand for Physical Vehicle Access Control Systems
- Vehicle Access Control Systems Grow in Significance as the Number of Cars Stolen Each Year Increases
- Motor Vehicle Theft in the United States by Area Type as of the Year 2022
- Keyless Vehicle Access Control Still Remains the Most Widely Used Secure Vehicle Access Control System
- Hack-Proof Keyless Systems Rises in Prominence
- Biometrics Emerges to be the Future of Vehicle Access Control Systems
- Growing Installation of Vehicle Barriers for Controlling Unauthorized Vehicle Access in Restricted Areas Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Automated Solutions
- Robust Growth in Electronic Tolling (ETC) to Benefit Investments in Vehicle Access Control Deployments
- Focus on RFID Technology for Vehicle Access Control
- Special Focus on ANPR Based Vehicle Access Control
