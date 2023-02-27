Global Vehicle Access Control Strategic Markets Report 2023: Hack-Proof Keyless Systems Rises in Prominence - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle Access Control: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Vehicle Access Control Market to Reach $19.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Vehicle Access Control estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Non-Biometric Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$15.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biometric Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR



The Vehicle Access Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Vehicle Access Control - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Vehicle Access Control - Definition, Types, & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With OEM Integration of Physical Access Control Systems in Vehicles Linked to Automotive Production Trends, It Pays to Understand Where the Automotive Industry is Heading in 2022 & Beyond

Several Downsides Marr Outlook for 2022

Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes Add to Market Nervousness

As Automobile Production Recovery Slips On the Original Forecasts, Hit By Chip Shortage Woes, Uncertainty Rips Through the Supply Chain

Russia-Ukraine War Has the Automotive Industry on Edge

Rise in Automobile Thefts & the Ensuing Stringent Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention Regulations Spur Demand for Physical Vehicle Access Control Systems

Vehicle Access Control Systems Grow in Significance as the Number of Cars Stolen Each Year Increases

Motor Vehicle Theft in the United States by Area Type as of the Year 2022

by Area Type as of the Year 2022 Keyless Vehicle Access Control Still Remains the Most Widely Used Secure Vehicle Access Control System

Hack-Proof Keyless Systems Rises in Prominence

Biometrics Emerges to be the Future of Vehicle Access Control Systems

Growing Installation of Vehicle Barriers for Controlling Unauthorized Vehicle Access in Restricted Areas Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Automated Solutions

Robust Growth in Electronic Tolling (ETC) to Benefit Investments in Vehicle Access Control Deployments

Focus on RFID Technology for Vehicle Access Control

Special Focus on ANPR Based Vehicle Access Control

