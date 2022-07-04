Global Vehicle Analytics Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vehicle analytics market reached a value of US$ 1.84 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 7.27 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.77% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Vehicle analytics refers to a technology that tracks real-time information from vehicles and provides it to the user or the manufacturer. It assists in vehicle counting, tracking, brand detection, road condition inspection, and incorrect direction detection. It also aids in determining the current state of a vehicle and the driving methods used by the driver.

Besides this, as it improves the efficiency and safety of the overall driver experience, the demand for vehicle analytics is escalating around the world.



Digitization currently plays a pivotal role in the automotive industry as it delivers detailed information about speed, distance, emissions, resource usage, driving behavior, and fuel consumption. This, coupled with the rising sales of vehicles around the world represents one of the key factors stimulating the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the increasing congestion on city streets and sidewalks has resulted in numerous safety challenges, such as distracted pedestrians and rising bicyclists. As a result, governing agencies of several countries are encouraging the adopting vehicle analytics solutions to analyze real-world data about traffic patterns and road conditions.

This solution enables drivers to obtain analysis of areas with poor road conditions and bottlenecks that create traffic delays. Moreover, vehicle analytics provides alert to the owner beforehand about the potential requirement of maintenance before a breakdown can occur.

This further assists in minimizing road accidents worldwide that are caused due to human negligence in the timely service and maintenance of vehicles. Besides this, the market is also impelled by the increasing utilization of these solutions to keep naval, aircraft, and ground vehicles online and avoid costly last-minute repairs.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Agnik LLC, CloudMade (Valeo), Continental AG, Genetec Inc., IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions), Inquiron, Inseego Corp., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE and Teletrac Navman US Ltd (Vontier Corporation).



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global vehicle analytics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vehicle analytics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global vehicle analytics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

