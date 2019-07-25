Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Industry
Jul 25, 2019, 16:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Anti-Theft System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.
8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Alarm, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$701.9 Million by the year 2025, Alarm will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$195.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$483 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Alarm will reach a market size of US$43 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aptiv PLC (United Kingdom); Continental AG (Germany); Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong); Lear Corporation (USA); Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan); Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany); Tokai Rika Co., Ltd. (Japan); U-Shin Ltd. (Japan); VOXX International Corporation (USA); ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
VEHICLE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Vehicle Anti-Theft System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Alarm (Product) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for
2019 & 2025
Immobilizer (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
Steering Lock (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 &
2025
Passive Keyless Entry (Product) Market Share Shift by Company:
2019 & 2025
Central Locking System (Product) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Biometric Capture Device (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Key Players: 2019 & 2025
Global Positioning System (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global System for Mobile Communication (Technology) Market
Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
Real-Time Location System (Technology) Global Competitor Market
Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Automotive Biometric Technology (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
Remote Frequency Identification Device (Technology) Competitor
Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
