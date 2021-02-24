Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Markets, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 - Face Detection System, RTLS, Positioning System, RFID, Biometrics
Feb 24, 2021, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market, By Vehicle Type, By Product (Alarm, Passive Keyless Entry, Immobilizer, Steering Lock, Biometric Capture Device and Central Locking System), By Technology, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during 2022-2026 on account of growing adoption of biometric technologies, technological advancements and stringent safety regulations.
Increase in theft and safety awareness in vehicles among consumer is encouraging automobile manufacturers to produce vehicles with best theft and safety system, which is driving the Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market through 2026.
Based on product, the market has been segmented into Alarm, Passive Keyless Entry, Immobilizer, Steering Lock, Biometric Capture Device and Central Locking System. In 2026, the immobilizer segment dominated the market in terms of value. The APAC region dominated the market in 2020 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during 2022-2026 due to rising use of biometric technology and the increasing demand for multifactor authentication.
Some of the major players operating in the Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market are Robert Bosch GMBH, Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric, TRW Automotive, Delphi Automotive, Alps Electric, Hella, Johnson Electric, Voxx International, Tokai Rika.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Key Target Audience:
- Vehicle Anti-Theft System manufacturers
- Automotive OEM's
- Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers
- Industry associations and experts
- Research organizations and consulting companies.
- Research Institutes
- Industry associations
- Market research and consulting firm.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Anti-Theft System Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Product Awareness
5.2. Brand Recall
5.3. Product Pricing
5.4. Challenges & Unmet Needs
6. Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Overview
7. Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and OTR)
7.2.2. By Product (Alarm, Passive Keyless Entry, Immobilizer, Steering Lock, Biometric Capture Device and Central Locking System)
7.2.3. By Technology (Face Detection System, Real-Time Location System, Positioning System, Remote Frequency Identification Device, Automotive Biometric Technology and Others)
7.2.4. By Region
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8. Asia-Pacific Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.2.2. By Technology
8.2.3. By Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8.3.1. China Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
8.3.2. India Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
8.3.3. Japan Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
8.3.4. South Korea Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
8.3.5. Australia Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
8.3.6. Singapore Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
8.3.7. Malaysia Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
9. Europe & CIS Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.2.2. By Technology
9.2.3. By Country
9.3. Europe: Country Analysis
9.3.1. France Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
9.3.2. Germany Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
9.3.3. United Kingdom Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
9.3.4. Italy Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
9.3.5. Spain Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
10. North America Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.2.2. By Technology
10.2.3. By Country
10.3. North America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. United States Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
10.3.2. Mexico Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
10.3.3. Canada Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
11. South America Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Vehicle Type
11.2.2. By Technology
11.2.3. By Country
11.2.4. Brazil Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
11.2.5. Argentina Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
11.2.6. Colombia Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
12. Middle East and Africa Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Vehicle Type
12.2.2. By Technology
12.2.3. By Country
12.3. MEA: Country Analysis
12.3.1. South Africa Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
12.3.2. Saudi Arabia Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
12.3.3. UAE Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
12.3.4. Qatar Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook
13. Supply Chain Analysis
14. Market Dynamics
14.1. Drivers
14.2. Challenges
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
16.2. TRW Automotive Holding Corp.
16.3. Aptiv PLC
16.4. Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
16.5. Alps Electric Co., Ltd.
16.6. Continental AG
16.7. Robert Bosch GmbH
16.8. Voxx International Corp,
16.9. Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.
16.10. Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
17. Strategic Recommendation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/upru90
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article