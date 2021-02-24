Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Markets, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 - Face Detection System, RTLS, Positioning System, RFID, Biometrics

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market, By Vehicle Type, By Product (Alarm, Passive Keyless Entry, Immobilizer, Steering Lock, Biometric Capture Device and Central Locking System), By Technology, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during 2022-2026 on account of growing adoption of biometric technologies, technological advancements and stringent safety regulations.



Increase in theft and safety awareness in vehicles among consumer is encouraging automobile manufacturers to produce vehicles with best theft and safety system, which is driving the Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market through 2026.



Based on product, the market has been segmented into Alarm, Passive Keyless Entry, Immobilizer, Steering Lock, Biometric Capture Device and Central Locking System. In 2026, the immobilizer segment dominated the market in terms of value. The APAC region dominated the market in 2020 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during 2022-2026 due to rising use of biometric technology and the increasing demand for multifactor authentication.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market are Robert Bosch GMBH, Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric, TRW Automotive, Delphi Automotive, Alps Electric, Hella, Johnson Electric, Voxx International, Tokai Rika.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Key Target Audience:

Vehicle Anti-Theft System manufacturers

Automotive OEM's

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Industry associations and experts

Research organizations and consulting companies.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Anti-Theft System Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Product Awareness

5.2. Brand Recall

5.3. Product Pricing

5.4. Challenges & Unmet Needs



6. Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Overview



7. Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and OTR)

7.2.2. By Product (Alarm, Passive Keyless Entry, Immobilizer, Steering Lock, Biometric Capture Device and Central Locking System)

7.2.3. By Technology (Face Detection System, Real-Time Location System, Positioning System, Remote Frequency Identification Device, Automotive Biometric Technology and Others)

7.2.4. By Region

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Asia-Pacific Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.2.2. By Technology

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. China Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

8.3.2. India Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

8.3.3. Japan Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

8.3.4. South Korea Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

8.3.5. Australia Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

8.3.6. Singapore Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

8.3.7. Malaysia Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook



9. Europe & CIS Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.2.2. By Technology

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9.3.1. France Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

9.3.2. Germany Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

9.3.3. United Kingdom Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

9.3.4. Italy Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

9.3.5. Spain Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook



10. North America Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.2.2. By Technology

10.2.3. By Country

10.3. North America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. United States Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

10.3.2. Mexico Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

10.3.3. Canada Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook



11. South America Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Vehicle Type

11.2.2. By Technology

11.2.3. By Country

11.2.4. Brazil Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

11.2.5. Argentina Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

11.2.6. Colombia Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook



12. Middle East and Africa Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value & Volume

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Vehicle Type

12.2.2. By Technology

12.2.3. By Country

12.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12.3.1. South Africa Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

12.3.2. Saudi Arabia Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

12.3.3. UAE Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook

12.3.4. Qatar Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Outlook



13. Supply Chain Analysis



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

16.2. TRW Automotive Holding Corp.

16.3. Aptiv PLC

16.4. Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

16.5. Alps Electric Co., Ltd.

16.6. Continental AG

16.7. Robert Bosch GmbH

16.8. Voxx International Corp,

16.9. Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.

16.10. Johnson Electric Holdings Limited



17. Strategic Recommendation



