NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Vehicle Inverters Market to Reach $28.2 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vehicle Inverters estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Silicon (Si), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.3% CAGR and reach US$14.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gallium Nitride (GaN) segment is readjusted to a revised 19.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.4% CAGR



The Vehicle Inverters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.1% and 18.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.7% CAGR.



Silicon Nitride (SiC) Segment to Record 20.6% CAGR



In the global Silicon Nitride (SiC) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Denso

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toyota Industries Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

