Global Vehicle Inverters Market to Reach $28.2 Billion by 2027
Nov 01, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Abstract:
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Vehicle Inverters Market to Reach $28.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vehicle Inverters estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Silicon (Si), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.3% CAGR and reach US$14.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gallium Nitride (GaN) segment is readjusted to a revised 19.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.4% CAGR
The Vehicle Inverters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.1% and 18.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.7% CAGR.
Silicon Nitride (SiC) Segment to Record 20.6% CAGR
In the global Silicon Nitride (SiC) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Continental AG
Delphi Technologies
Denso
Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.
Infineon Technologies AG
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Toyota Industries Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vehicle Inverters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon (Si) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Silicon (Si) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicon (Si) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gallium Nitride (GaN) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Gallium Nitride (GaN) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Gallium Nitride (GaN) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Nitride (SiC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Silicon Nitride (SiC) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicon Nitride (SiC)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IGBT
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for IGBT by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for IGBT by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
MOSFET by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for MOSFET by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for MOSFET by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Vehicle Inverters Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Vehicle Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Type - Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN)
and Silicon Nitride (SiC) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by Type -
Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicon (Si), Gallium
Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC) for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by
Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IGBT
and MOSFET for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and
Passenger Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by End-Use -
Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Cars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Type - Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN)
and Silicon Nitride (SiC) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by Type -
Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicon (Si),
Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by
Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IGBT
and MOSFET for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and
Passenger Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by
End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Cars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Vehicle Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Type - Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN)
and Silicon Nitride (SiC) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by Type -
Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicon (Si),
Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by
Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IGBT
and MOSFET for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and
Passenger Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by
End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Cars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Vehicle Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Type - Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN)
and Silicon Nitride (SiC) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by Type -
Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicon (Si),
Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by
Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IGBT
and MOSFET for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and
Passenger Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by
End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Cars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Vehicle Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Type - Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN)
and Silicon Nitride (SiC) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by Type -
Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicon (Si),
Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by
Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IGBT
and MOSFET for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and
Passenger Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by
End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Cars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Vehicle Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Type - Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN)
and Silicon Nitride (SiC) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by Type -
Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicon (Si),
Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by
Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IGBT
and MOSFET for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and
Passenger Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by
End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Cars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Vehicle Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Type - Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN)
and Silicon Nitride (SiC) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by Type -
Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicon (Si),
Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by
Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IGBT
and MOSFET for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and
Passenger Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by
End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Cars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Type - Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN)
and Silicon Nitride (SiC) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by Type -
Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicon (Si),
Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by
Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IGBT
and MOSFET for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and
Passenger Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by
End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Cars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Vehicle Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Type - Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN)
and Silicon Nitride (SiC) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by Type -
Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicon (Si), Gallium
Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC) for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by
Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IGBT
and MOSFET for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Inverters by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and
Passenger Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters by End-Use -
Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Inverters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Cars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vehicle Inverters by Type - Silicon (Si), Gallium
Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters
by Type - Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon
Nitride (SiC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Inverters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC)
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vehicle Inverters by Technology Type - IGBT and
MOSFET - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters
by Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Inverters by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for IGBT and MOSFET for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vehicle Inverters by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles
and Passenger Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters
by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Inverters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Vehicle Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vehicle Inverters by Type - Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride
(GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters
by Type - Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon
Nitride (SiC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Inverters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC)
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vehicle Inverters by Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters
by Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Inverters by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for IGBT and MOSFET for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vehicle Inverters by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and
Passenger Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters
by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Inverters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vehicle Inverters by Type - Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride
(GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 129: Rest of World Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters
by Type - Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon
Nitride (SiC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Inverters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Nitride (SiC)
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 131: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vehicle Inverters by Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of World Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters
by Technology Type - IGBT and MOSFET Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Inverters by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for IGBT and MOSFET for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 134: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vehicle Inverters by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and
Passenger Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of World Historic Review for Vehicle Inverters
by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 136: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Inverters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
