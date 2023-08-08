Global Vehicle OEM in New Vehicle Online Retailing Analysis Report 2023 - Improved Functional Efficiency of Dealerships Fuels Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for the Global Vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturers in New Vehicle Online Retailing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes new vehicle online retailing, focusing on the European, North American, Asian, South American, and Chinese new passenger vehicle market. It provides an overview of the retail digitalization influence on OEMs and other stakeholders in the retail value chain.

This study discusses potential digital trends and implications, examines the European, North American, Asian, South American, and Chinese regulatory landscape, and elaborates on sales trends through online and offline channels.

In addition, it assesses customers' online journeys, digitalization impact on each retail activity, and the stance of important OEMs regarding online sales implementation and level of digitalization of customer purchase process.

Existing digital and online sales models that involve OEMs - OEM online, dealer online, agency sales (product-based hybrid model), and OEM direct-to-customer (D2C) online - are extensively discussed in the study. Additionally, the report provides cost analysis (pros and cons for OEM and dealers) for different online sales models.

Finally, this research service discusses growth opportunities for new vehicle online retailing and offers actionable insight to market participants to leverage these opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Original Equipment Manufacturer New Vehicle Online Retailing Strategies
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • OEM Online Retail Strategies: Market Overview
  • Research Methodology
  • Questions This Study Will Answer
  • Segmentation/Regional Focus: OEMs New Online Retail Strategies
  • Customer Journey and Digitalization Requirements
  • OEM Competitors by Region
  • Retail Sales Channels: Definitions
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Competitive Environment

Growth Opportunities

  • Improved Functional Efficiency of Dealerships
  • Limiting Multiple Stakeholder Involvement in the Distribution Value Chain
  • Customer Data Access

Online New Car Retailing Overview

  • Online New Car Retailing: Market Summary
  • Online New Car Retailing: Key Findings
  • Online Retailing Stakeholder Ecosystem
  • Online/Digitalized Sales: Distribution Approach
  • Third-party Online Channel: Distribution Approach
  • Stakeholder Sales Channel Involvement
  • Potential Trends Impacting New Car Online Retail
  • Implications of Potential Trends on New Car Online Retail
  • Relevant Regulations and Legislations
  • Global New Vehicle Sales Trends
  • OEM Sales Channel Adoption by Region
  • Cost Type Comparison by Sales Model
  • Cost Segment Comparison by Sales Model
  • Global Whitespace Opportunities for Technology Enablers
  • Regional Comparison
  • Technology Enablers and Start-ups To Watch

Regional Overview

  • European New Car Online Sales Trends
  • European Online Retail Status and Overview
  • European Online Retail OEM Benchmarking
  • European Regional Outlook
  • European Regional OEM Opportunities and the Need for Online/Digitalized Sales

Cost Analysis by Sales Models

  • Assumptions and Considerations
  • Dealer Cost Split: Traditional Model
  • Cost Implications Over Time
  • Cost Analysis: OEM Online (Omnichannel)
  • Cost Analysis: Dealer Online (Omnichannel)
  • Cost Analysis: Agency Model
  • Cost Analysis: OEM D2C Online

Exhibits

  • Product Finders and Stock Locators
  • Trade-in and Test Drive Bookings
  • Finance Options, Credit Checks, and Online Vehicle Booking
  • Vehicle Payment and Car Delivery
  • Tesla's In-house IT Systems and Digital Retail Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l41p7e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

