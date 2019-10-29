Global Vehicle Power Distribution Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Power Distribution market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.1%. Hardwired, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Hardwired will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$73.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$58.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardwired will reach a market size of US$143.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$588.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Curtiss-Wright Corporation; Dräxlmaier Group; Eaton Corporation PLC; ETA Circuit Breakers; Furukawa Co., Ltd.; Horiba Ltd.; Kissling Elektrotechnik GmbH; Lear Corporation; Leoni AG; Littelfuse, Inc.; Mersen Electrical Power; Minda Group; MTA SpA; PKC Group Ltd.; Schurter AG; Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.; TE Connectivity Ltd.; Truck-Lite Co., Inc.; Yazaki Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Vehicle Power Distribution Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Vehicle Power Distribution Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Vehicle Power Distribution Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hardwired (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Hardwired (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hardwired (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Configurable (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Configurable (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Configurable (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Fuse (Component) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Fuse (Component) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Fuse (Component) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Relay (Component) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Relay (Component) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Relay (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: CAN (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: CAN (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: CAN (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Components (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Other Components (Component) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Components (Component) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: LCVs (Vehicle Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: LCVs (Vehicle Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: LCVs (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: HCVs (Vehicle Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: HCVs (Vehicle Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: HCVs (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 35: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in the United

States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 36: United States Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 38: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in the United

States by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 39: United States Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 43: Canadian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Vehicle Power Distribution:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Vehicle Power Distribution:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Market for Vehicle Power Distribution:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Vehicle Power Distribution Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Vehicle Power Distribution Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Vehicle Power Distribution Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Vehicle Power Distribution Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 64: Chinese Vehicle Power Distribution Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Vehicle Power Distribution Market by Vehicle

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Vehicle Power Distribution Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 67: European Vehicle Power Distribution Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Vehicle Power Distribution Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 71: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Vehicle Power Distribution Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 74: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: European Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Vehicle Power Distribution Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Europe in US$

Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: European Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: French Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in France by

Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: French Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 88: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: German Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: German Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Vehicle Power Distribution Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Italian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Vehicle Power Distribution Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 103: Italian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Vehicle Power Distribution Market by Vehicle

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Vehicle Power

Distribution: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 108: United Kingdom Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Vehicle Power

Distribution: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Vehicle Power

Distribution: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Vehicle Power Distribution Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Spanish Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 118: Spanish Vehicle Power Distribution Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Vehicle Power Distribution Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spanish Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 126: Russian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Russia by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Russia by

Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 134: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 137: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2018-2025

Table 140: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 143: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Vehicle Power Distribution Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Vehicle Power Distribution Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Asia-Pacific by

Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Vehicle Power Distribution Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Vehicle Power Distribution Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Australian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Vehicle Power Distribution Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Vehicle Power Distribution Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 163: Indian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Indian Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 166: Indian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Indian Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Vehicle Power Distribution Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 174: Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Vehicle Power Distribution Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 177: Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Vehicle Power Distribution Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 180: Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vehicle Power

Distribution: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vehicle Power Distribution

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vehicle Power

Distribution: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vehicle Power Distribution

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vehicle Power

Distribution: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vehicle Power Distribution

Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 191: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 194: Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Vehicle Power Distribution Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 197: Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Vehicle Power Distribution Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 199: Latin American Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 200: Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Vehicle Power Distribution Market by

Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 203: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 206: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2018-2025

Table 209: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 211: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Brazil by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Brazil by

Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 220: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Mexican Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Vehicle Power Distribution Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Vehicle Power Distribution

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 230: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 231: Rest of Latin America Vehicle Power Distribution

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Vehicle Power Distribution

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:

2018 to 2025

Table 233: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Rest of Latin

America by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Vehicle Power Distribution

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Vehicle Power Distribution

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Rest of Latin

America by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Vehicle Power Distribution

Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 239: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 240: The Middle East Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 241: The Middle East Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: The Middle East Vehicle Power Distribution Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 243: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 245: The Middle East Vehicle Power Distribution Historic

Market by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Vehicle Power Distribution Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 248: The Middle East Vehicle Power Distribution Historic

Market by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 249: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 250: Iranian Market for Vehicle Power Distribution:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 252: Iranian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Iranian Market for Vehicle Power Distribution:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 254: Vehicle Power Distribution Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2009-2017

Table 255: Iranian Vehicle Power Distribution Market Share



