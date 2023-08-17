Global Vehicle Security System Market Analysis/Forecasts Report 2023-2032: Future-Proofing Mobility - Asia-Pacific Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle Security System Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vehicle security system market grew from $8.57 billion in 2022 to $9.5 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The vehicle security system market is expected to grow to $13.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The vehicle security system market research report provides vehicle security system market statistics, including vehicle security system industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a vehicle security system market share, detailed vehicle security system market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the vehicle security system industry.



The different technologies include a global positioning system, a global system for mobile communication, a face detection system, real-time location system, and others that are implemented in different vehicle types such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and others.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the vehicle security system market. Major companies operating in the vehicle security system sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position. For instance, in January 2022, Ford, a US-based automobile manufacturer, and ADT Security Services, a US-based security company announced a $100 million standalone joint venture called Canopy to help prevent theft from vehicles using sensors and AI.

The increasing cyberattacks are expected to propel the growth of the vehicle security system market going forward.As automotive innovation grows, cybersecurity evolves as a real concern. Automotive vehicle security system secures electronic systems, communication networks, software, and data collected by the new wave of intelligent cars from harm. If a vehicle's computer systems aren't protected properly, hackers can steal data or even take control of the vehicle.

For instance, according to Automotive Cybersecurity Report 2021 published by Upstream, an Israel-based automotive cybersecurity company, the frequency of cyberattacks on cars increased 225% from 2018 to 2021 and 85% of the attacks in 2021 were carried out remotely. Therefore, the increasing cyberattacks drive the growth of the vehicle security systems market.

According to the companies, by 2023, Canopy will initially provide an after-market security product for customers to install a camera in a cargo vehicle or pickup that faces back and relies on AI to identify and report credible threats and trigger an alarm when signs and sounds of metal cutting or breaking glass or suspicious sounds or motion near a vehicle are detected. The joint venture's and technology's principal goal is to prevent vehicle theft before it happens.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the vehicle security system market in 2022. The regions covered in the vehicle security system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the vehicle security system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



