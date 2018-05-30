Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market 2018-2022 with DriveElectric, Enel, Hyundai Mobis, OVO Energy & Shell Dominating

The global vehicle to grid chargers market to grow at a CAGR of 50.05% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is rapid deployment of smart grids. Smart grids include supervisory control and data acquisition systems, smart energy meters, and other communication networks. This enables smart grids to provide the necessary platform for vehicle-grid infrastructure.



According to the report, one driver in the market is advancement in better technology. There is a growing adoption of EVs due to the need to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and reduce pollution and the availability of incentives from governments of various countries to build the necessary infrastructure.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high infrastructure cost. Vehicle to grid services require extensive charging and discharging facilities for the battery to be used to its full potential. The number of EVs to be managed for providing a significant vehicle to grid supply makes it an expensive process.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Key vendors

DriveElectric

Enel

Hyundai Mobis

OVO Energy

Shell

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of suppliers

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by

Comparison by end-user

Residential chargers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial chargers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by region

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of EVs

Rapid deployment of smart grids

Increasing EV charging stations

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

DriveElectric

Enel

Hyundai Mobis

OVO Energy

Shell

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/scq7j6/global_vehicle_to?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vehicle-to-grid-chargers-market-2018-2022-with-driveelectric-enel-hyundai-mobis-ovo-energy--shell-dominating-300656502.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

