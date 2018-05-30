Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market 2018-2022 with DriveElectric, Enel, Hyundai Mobis, OVO Energy & Shell Dominating

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vehicle to grid chargers market to grow at a CAGR of 50.05% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rapid deployment of smart grids. Smart grids include supervisory control and data acquisition systems, smart energy meters, and other communication networks. This enables smart grids to provide the necessary platform for vehicle-grid infrastructure.
According to the report, one driver in the market is advancement in better technology. There is a growing adoption of EVs due to the need to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and reduce pollution and the availability of incentives from governments of various countries to build the necessary infrastructure.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high infrastructure cost. Vehicle to grid services require extensive charging and discharging facilities for the battery to be used to its full potential. The number of EVs to be managed for providing a significant vehicle to grid supply makes it an expensive process.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- DriveElectric
- Enel
- Hyundai Mobis
- OVO Energy
- Shell
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by
- Comparison by end-user
- Residential chargers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial chargers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by region
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing adoption of EVs
- Rapid deployment of smart grids
- Increasing EV charging stations
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- DriveElectric
- Enel
- Hyundai Mobis
- OVO Energy
- Shell
PART 15: APPENDIX
