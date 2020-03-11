Global Vehicular Lighting Industry

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicular Lighting market worldwide is projected to grow by 603.8 Million Units, driven by a compounded growth of 4.5%. (Automotive) Tail Lamps/Brake Lamps, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 403.5 Million Units by the year 2025, (Automotive) Tail Lamps/Brake Lamps will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 21.4 Million Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 17.6 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, (Automotive) Tail Lamps/Brake Lamps will reach a market size of 10.7 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 172.4 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Lighting Technologies, LLC

Custom Dynamics®, LLC

Flex Ltd.

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Changchun Hella Automotive Lighting Co., Ltd

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

North American Lighting, Inc.

Koito Europe Limited

Shanghai Koito Automotive Lamp Co., Ltd.

Lumax Industries Limited

Magneti Marelli S.P.A

Automotive Lighting Reutlingen GmbH

NEOLITE ZKW Lighting Pvt. Ltd

Odelo GmbH

OSRAM GmbH

PIAA Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Valeo S.A

Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.

ZKW Group

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Overview of the Two-Wheeler Market

Developing Regions Dominate Two-Wheeler Market

Volatility in Major Two-Wheeler Markets - A Cause for Concern

Role of Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds: A Contrasting Picture

in Developing & Developed Worlds

Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Market: On a Scale of 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Vehicle Features Influencing the Purchase of Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds: On a Scale of 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 -

Low Impact)

Automotive Electronics - An Overview

Vehicular Lighting Market: A Primer

"Seeing and Being Seen": An Issue Worth Millions of Lives

Evolution of Automotive Lighting Systems

Automotive Lighting Rides the Technological Bandwagon

Market Traits

Advancements in LEDs for Automotive Applications

Factors Driving Growth in the Automotive Vehicle Lighting Market

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic

Forecasts

Key World Economic Indicators

Regulatory Overview

Evolution of Common Standards

Regulations - A Core Deciding Factor

Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Vehicular Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Advances in Automotive Lighting Technology to Improve Driving

Experience

Automotive Lighting Market to Exhibit Healthy Growth

Versatility of OLEDs to Drive Their Adoption

Asia-Pacific to be the Growth Driver

Energy-Efficiency Benefits and Affordability of LEDs Drive

Automotive LED Lighting Market

Demand for LED Lights to Limit Gains for Halogens

LED Lights for Exterior Automotive Lighting

LED Lights for Interior Automotive Lighting

OLED Lighting Systems for Automobiles

Laser Lighting Systems for Automobiles

Glare-free Lighting Technology

Demand for Premium Cars to Boost Ambience Automotive Lighting

Market

Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand for

Vehicular Lighting in the OEM Market

Opportunity Indicators:

Automotive Lighting Represents a Key Market for LED Manufacturers

Asia-Pacific Driving Penetration of Automotive LEDs

Lighting Systems in Future Cars

Automatic Headlights - High on Safety

OLEDs around the Corner

LEDs - the Best Bet for EVs

Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Automotive Lighting

Equipment Market

LED Technology to Transform AFS Systems for Enhanced Driving

Safety

AFS for Enhanced Night Time Visibility

Replacement Needs Drive Demand in the Aftermarket

Advanced Automotive Lighting in Focus

Inflow of New Lighting Technologies

Focus on High-Performance Headlights

Innovative Exterior Lighting Solutions to the Fore

Future Developments

LEDs for Automotive Lighting

Adaptive LED Front Lighting

Dazzle-Free High Beams

Curve Lighting

Small Displacement Motorcycles Rise in Popularity

Motorcycle Lighting Systems Adopt Latest Lighting Technologies

Motorcycle Lighting Technology Sees Significant Improvements

Customization of High Powered LED Motorcycle Lights:

A Lucrative Opportunity in the Aftermarket

Increase in Car Safety Features Threaten to Reduce Aftermarket

Potential in the Automotive Segment

New Lighting Technologies Threaten Aftermarket Opportunities

Vehicular Lighting: Opportunities Beyond Safety

Technology Innovations to Drive Growth

High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps Steal Growth from

Traditional Lamps

LED Matrix Light: The Latest Innovation

Daytime Running Lights Grow in Prominence

Intelligent Headlights Rise in Popularity

LED Lighting Growing in Popularity in Vehicles

Advantages of LED Automotive Lighting

Factors Restraining Adoption of LEDs

LED Bulbs: The Light Source of the 21st Century

LED Headlamps Grow in Prominence

"Bright" Market Prospects for HB LED Lighting Systems

Energy-Efficient Regulations to Boost Automotive LED Penetration

Creative Technologies to Improve Defrosting Capabilities of LED

Based Headlights

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 117

