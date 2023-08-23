Global Vein Illuminator Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach $24.05 Billion in 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vein Illuminator Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vein illuminator market is set for substantial growth, escalating from $19.74 billion in 2022 to a projected $24.05 billion in 2023, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. The market's momentum is anticipated to continue, culminating in a valuation of $53.27 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 22.0%.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the vein illuminator market include:

AccuVein Inc.

CAREstream Group

Sharn Anesthesia Inc.

Infrared Imaging LLC

Near Infrared Imaging

Translite LLC.

Venoscope LLC

VueTek Scientific LLC.

ZD Medical

Cambridge Medical ( Asia ) Private Limited

) Private Limited Aimvein Ltd.

BK Medical

Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co. Ltd.

BLZ Medical

RB Healthcare LLC

Vivolight

Insights into Vein Illuminators

Vein illuminators employ near-infrared (NIR) imaging to enhance healthcare providers' ability to visualize veins.

Key technologies include near-infrared illumination, transillumination, and ultrasound.

Emerging Trend: Technological Advancements

Product innovation through technological advancement is a prominent trend in the vein illuminator market.

Companies invest in research and development to offer enhanced benefits to customers, fostering competitiveness.

Regional Dynamics: North America Leads

North America claims the largest market share in 2022.

claims the largest market share in 2022. Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the fastest growth within the forecasted period.

Growth Catalyst: Rising Vein Disease Incidences

Escalating vein diseases incidence is expected to drive market growth.

Vein illuminators play a crucial role in diagnosing vein diseases, contributing to healthcare providers' diagnostic capabilities.

Market Segmentation and Landscape

Market Segmentation:

Technologies:

Near-Infrared Illumination



Transillumination



Ultrasound

Applications:

Intravenous Access



Blood Draw



Others

End Users:

Hospitals



Rehabilitation Centers



Blood Donation Camps



Academic Institutions

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Vein Illuminator Market Characteristics



3. Vein Illuminator Market Trends And Strategies



4. Vein Illuminator Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Vein Illuminator Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Vein Illuminator Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Vein Illuminator Market



5. Vein Illuminator Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Vein Illuminator Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Vein Illuminator Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Vein Illuminator Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Vein Illuminator Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Near-Infrared Illumination

Transillumination

Ultrasound Technologies

6.2. Global Vein Illuminator Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Intravenous Access

Blood Draw

Other Applications

6.3. Global Vein Illuminator Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Blood Donation Camps

Academic Institutions

7. Vein Illuminator Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Vein Illuminator Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Vein Illuminator Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

