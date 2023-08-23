Global Vein Illuminator Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach $24.05 Billion in 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vein Illuminator Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vein illuminator market is set for substantial growth, escalating from $19.74 billion in 2022 to a projected $24.05 billion in 2023, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. The market's momentum is anticipated to continue, culminating in a valuation of $53.27 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 22.0%.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the vein illuminator market include:

  • AccuVein Inc.
  • CAREstream Group
  • Sharn Anesthesia Inc.
  • Infrared Imaging LLC
  • Near Infrared Imaging
  • Translite LLC.
  • Venoscope LLC
  • VueTek Scientific LLC.
  • ZD Medical
  • Cambridge Medical (Asia) Private Limited
  • Aimvein Ltd.
  • BK Medical
  • Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co. Ltd.
  • BLZ Medical
  • RB Healthcare LLC
  • Vivolight

Insights into Vein Illuminators

  • Vein illuminators employ near-infrared (NIR) imaging to enhance healthcare providers' ability to visualize veins.
  • Key technologies include near-infrared illumination, transillumination, and ultrasound.

Emerging Trend: Technological Advancements

  • Product innovation through technological advancement is a prominent trend in the vein illuminator market.
  • Companies invest in research and development to offer enhanced benefits to customers, fostering competitiveness.

Regional Dynamics: North America Leads

  • North America claims the largest market share in 2022.
  • Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the fastest growth within the forecasted period.

Growth Catalyst: Rising Vein Disease Incidences

  • Escalating vein diseases incidence is expected to drive market growth.
  • Vein illuminators play a crucial role in diagnosing vein diseases, contributing to healthcare providers' diagnostic capabilities.

Market Segmentation and Landscape

Market Segmentation:

  • Technologies:
    • Near-Infrared Illumination
    • Transillumination
    • Ultrasound
  • Applications:
    • Intravenous Access
    • Blood Draw
    • Others
  • End Users:
    • Hospitals
    • Rehabilitation Centers
    • Blood Donation Camps
    • Academic Institutions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Vein Illuminator Market Characteristics

3. Vein Illuminator Market Trends And Strategies

4. Vein Illuminator Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Vein Illuminator Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Vein Illuminator Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Vein Illuminator Market

5. Vein Illuminator Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Vein Illuminator Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Vein Illuminator Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Vein Illuminator Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Vein Illuminator Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Near-Infrared Illumination
  • Transillumination
  • Ultrasound Technologies

6.2. Global Vein Illuminator Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Intravenous Access
  • Blood Draw
  • Other Applications

6.3. Global Vein Illuminator Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Hospitals
  • Rehabilitation Centers
  • Blood Donation Camps
  • Academic Institutions

7. Vein Illuminator Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Vein Illuminator Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Vein Illuminator Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

