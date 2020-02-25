Global Vending Machines Industry
Vending Machines market worldwide is projected to grow by US$25.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2.6%. Beverage, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$94.6 Billion by the year 2025, Beverage will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$983.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$729 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Beverage will reach a market size of US$5.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Azkoyen Group
- Crane Co., Crane Merchandising Systems Ltd.
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
- Glory Ltd.
- Maas International Group
- Royal Vendors, Inc.
- Sanden Holdings Corp.
- SandenVendo America, Inc.
- Seaga Manufacturing, Inc.
- Vendors Exchange International
- Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
The Era of V-Commerce is Here to Stay
Future of Vending Machines
Market Structure: An Overview
Market Outlook
North America Represents Strong Market for Vending Machines
European Market Attains Maturity
Developing Countries to Turbocharge Global Growth
Technological Advancements Drive Vending Machine Industry
Micro-Market Vending: Revolutionizing the Concept of
Convenience & Variety in Product Choice
Advanced Solutions Facilitating Intelligent Vending Machine
Foundation
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries:
A Key Growth Driver
Global Competitor Market Shares
Vending Machines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Azkoyen Group (Spain)
Crane Co. (USA)
Crane Merchandising Systems Ltd. (UK)
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Glory Ltd. (Japan)
Maas International Group (The Netherlands)
Royal Vendors, Inc. (USA)
Sanden Holdings Corp. (Japan)
SandenVendo America, Inc. (USA)
Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
Vendors Exchange International (USA)
Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Select Key Trends in the Vending Machine Industry
Mobile Payments
Micro Markets
Wi-Fi Enabled Vending Machines
Telemetry
Consolidation
Customization - A Marketing Gimmick
Data Analytics
Opportunities Await for OCS and Micro Market Food
Advancements in Vending Technology Spearheads Market Growth
Going Cashless
Intelligent Vending Machines: Marking an Era of Innovations
Developed Markets: Early Adopters of Intelligent Vending
Wireless Vending Machines Witness Robust Growth at the Expense
of Cash Only Machines
Growing Interest in Use of CO2 Machines in Vending Industry
SandenVendo?s Innovative Machines
Issues in Adoption of Natural Refrigerants
New Expansion Valve
Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Bodes Well for Vending Market
Growing Retail Sector Sets Stage for Food and Beverages Vending
Machine Market
Healthy Vending Machines: The New Frontier for Future Growth
Organic Foods Drives the Popularity of Healthy Vending Machines
Demand for Healthy Foods to Drive Fresh Food Vending Machines
Market
Fresh Food Vending: A Lucrative Merchandizing Opportunity
Healthful Snacking Trends Spur Demand for Snack Vending Machines
Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth of Beverage Vending
Machines
Concerns Over Sugary Carbonated Drinks Spurs Demand for Hot
Beverage Vending Machines
Automatic Merchandising of Non-Food Products to Witness Strong
Demand
Micro Markets: An Extension of Traditional Vending Machines
Vending Machines - Great Potential and Opportunities
Spiraling Energy Prices Fuels Demand for Energy Efficient
Vending Machines
Right Locations: Key to Revenue Growth
Micro Markets Enjoy Higher Popularity over Standalone Vending
Machines
Enhanced Product Variety
Lower Service Costs
Multiple Payment Options
Fewer Regulatory Issues
Challenges
24-Hour Supermarkets: A Threat to Vending Machines
Vandalism: A Major Challenge
Lack of Customization
Cigarette Vending Machines Come Under the Regulatory Scanner
Regulation on Sale of Tobacco Products through Vending Machines
by Select Country
Vending Machines: Evolution of Technology Over the Years
Introduction of Coin Operated Vending Machines 38 The Automated
Era
Technological Innovations Boost Growth of Vending Machine Industry
Using Technology to Reduce Costs
Employing Cashless Payment Technology
Micro Markets Boosting Bottom Line Growth 40 Cloud and AI for
Smarter Vending
Bidvest Foodservice to Launch Ooft Vending Machine
Innovative Approach Transforms Vending Machine Industry
Jabil and Intel to Supply Reference Designs for Smart Vending
Select Innovative and Unique Vending Machines
Select Technologies that Changed Vending Experience
Technological Developments - Snippets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Vending Machines Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Vending Machines Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Vending Machines Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Beverage (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Beverage (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Beverage (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Food (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Food (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Food (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Product Types (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Product Types (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Vending Machines Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Vending Machines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Vending Machines Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Vending Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Vending Machines Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 18: Vending Machines Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Vending Machines: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Vending Machines Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Vending Machines Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Vending Machines Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Vending Machines Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Vending Machines Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Vending Machines Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Vending Machines Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Vending Machines Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European Vending Machines Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Vending Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 29: Vending Machines Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Vending Machines Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: French Vending Machines Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Vending Machines Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Vending Machines Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Vending Machines Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Vending Machines Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Vending Machines Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Vending Machines Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Vending Machines: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Vending Machines Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Vending Machines Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Vending Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Vending Machines Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Vending Machines Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Vending Machines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Vending Machines Market in Russia by Product Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Vending Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Vending Machines Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Vending Machines Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Vending Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Vending Machines Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Vending Machines Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Vending Machines Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Vending Machines Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Vending Machines Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Vending Machines Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Vending Machines Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Vending Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Indian Vending Machines Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 63: Vending Machines Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Vending Machines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Vending Machines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Vending Machines Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vending Machines:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Vending Machines Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vending Machines Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Vending Machines Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 71: Vending Machines Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Vending Machines Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Vending Machines Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Vending Machines Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Vending Machines Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Vending Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Vending Machines Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Vending Machines Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Vending Machines Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Vending Machines Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Vending Machines Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Vending Machines Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Vending Machines Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 86: Vending Machines Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Vending Machines Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Vending Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Vending Machines Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Vending Machines Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Vending Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: The Middle East Vending Machines Historic Market by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Vending Machines Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Vending Machines: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Vending Machines Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Vending Machines Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Vending Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Vending Machines Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Vending Machines Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Vending Machines Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Vending Machines Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Vending Machines Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Vending Machines Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Vending Machines Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Vending Machines Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Vending Machines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Vending Machines Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Vending Machines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Vending Machines Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 111: African Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 116
