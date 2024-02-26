Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market to Reach $4.40 Billion by 2030, as Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Grows

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market by Device (Thrombectomy, Inferior Vena Cava Filter [Retrievable, Permanent], Stockings, Compression Pump) Application (DVT, Pulmonary Embolism) End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Care Center) - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest research report sheds light on the dynamics of the global venous thromboembolism treatment market, projecting significant growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. The anticipated expansion of the market, which is forecasted to attain a valuation of $4.40 billion by 2030, is being attributed to various factors, including technological advancements and an increasing prevalence of related health conditions.

The comprehensive study, which includes insights from both primary and secondary research, delves into the current challenges and drivers influencing the market. An upsurge in venous thromboembolism occurrences, rising incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, and heightened instances of risk factors like diabetes and obesity are propelling the market forward. Additionally, the growth is supported by an increase in orthopedic surgeries and the escalating demand for minimally invasive treatment methodologies.

Despite the positive outlook, the market faces certain restraints, including product recalls and a general lack of awareness about venous thromboembolism. Nevertheless, the increased availability and affordability of treatments are expected to offer ample opportunities for market expansion, particularly in emerging economies.

Within the market, the thrombectomy devices segment is poised to dominate in 2023 due to the surging rates of cardiovascular diseases and a preference shift towards minimally invasive procedures. The deep vein thrombosis application is also projected to hold a substantial market share, fueled by lifestyle-related health concerns and a burgeoning geriatric populace.

Hospitals, as end-users, are anticipated to occupy the largest market share in 2023, with factors such as advanced professional expertise, higher purchasing capacities, and comprehensive healthcare offerings playing a crucial role.

Geographical analysis shows that in 2023, North America is poised to lead the global market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is forecasted to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period, propelled by growing health infrastructure investments and rising awareness regarding venous thromboembolism treatments.

The market assessment covers various devices, applications, end-users, and key regions, providing an in-depth insight into the complexity and multifaceted nature of the venous thromboembolism treatment sector.

High Prevalence of Venous Thromboembolism

Rising Incidence of Cancer

Instances of Product Failure and Product Recalls

Growing Accessibility and Affordability of Treatment Options

Advancements in VTE Diagnosis and Treatment Methods

Lack of Awareness About Venous Thromboembolism

Market Share Analysis (2022)

